EA re-release The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 on PC as DLC-stuffed Legacy editions

Just in time for the original's 25th birthday

A Sim dancing with the Grim Reaper in the Sims 2
Image credit: EA
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on
As rumoured, The Sims 1 and The Sims 2 have returned to (official) PC stores. Kindly Uncle EA has taken a break from his busy layoff schedule to rustle up a pair of Legacy collections that include a bunch of DLC. It's the very first time the original Sims has graced a digital retail platform, I believe - it was first released in 2000, back when people used to access the internet using smoke signals and semaphore. Anyway, here's the reveal trailer.

The Sims Legacy Collection includes the following DLC packs - sorry, just let me take a deep breath, OK let's go: The Sims Livin' Large, The Sims House Party, The Sims Hot Date, The Sims Vacation, The Sims Unleashed, The Sims Superstar, and The Sims Makin' Magic. You also get a bonus Throwback Fit Kit for The Sims 4.

The Sims 2 Legacy Collection, meanwhile, harbours the following - sorry, just let me preemptively hook myself up to a defibrillator. OK, here we go: The Sims 2: University, The Sims 2: Nightlife, The Sims 2: Open for Business, The Sims 2: Pets, The Sims 2: Bon Voyage, The Sims 2: Seasons, The Sims 2: FreeTime, The Sims 2: Apartment Life, The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack, The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff, The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff, The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff, The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff, The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff, The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff, The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff, and The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff. You also get a Grunge Revival Kit for The Sims 4.

Why is there so much Sims 2 DLC? It's like some kind of Cambrian explosion of licensed boondoggles. I'm speaking from a position of blessed ignorance here. The only thing I know about The Sims 2 is that games journo extraordinaire Steve Hogarty once got blacklisted by EA for this PCZone review of the H&M one. I doubt his subsequent review of an IKEA-themed pack did much to heal the breach.

Find The Sims: Legacy Collection on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Find The Sims 2: Legacy Collection also on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Alternatively, grab them both in EA's 25th birthday bundle. I leave the judging of whether they're priced appropriately to you, the discerning Simmer.

