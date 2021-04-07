Edge Of Eternity is getting a full launch and complete story this summer

Lovely-looking RPG Edge Of Eternity has been battling its way through early access for over two years now and the quest has nearly come to an end. After two years of releasing more chapters of the story and other game updates, Midgar Studio have announced that Edge Of Eternity will launch in full on June 8th with its final two chapters to cap the game off for real.

In traditional RPG fashion, there world's befallen a disaster that your heroes are in charge of defeating. "The world of Heryon is torn apart," Midgar Studio say. "Years ago, the arrival of a mysterious alien force ultimately plunged the planet into an endless cataclysmic war where both magic and technology were unleashed to their worst and darkest extremes. Now an even greater threat has emerged: in a despicable act of war, the invaders released the Corrosion, a fatal disease turning living forms of all kinds into misshapen abominations."

Midgar say that these final two chapters should add on about another five to ten hours of play time to the game to complete the game's finale with heroes Daryon and Selene. In the new trailer just here you can catch a look at Eternity's turn-based battle system, the tech-meets-magic world, and—oh yes, a giant cat mount.

I'll be real. I've played my fair share of fantasy RPGs featuring protagonists who have pop star hair and glowing swords. It does look like an attractive game, but what caught my eye was the giant cat creature up there. Edge Of Eternity says it has five human companions to unlock and one furry friend, "a fearless yet adorable beast." Look at the feathered, fluffy ears. That's some good RPG juice, there.

One of Edge Of Eternity's more interesting bits is that the developers have released a modding toolkit. There don't appear to be many mods made so far, though perhaps that will change with the full release. Oh but look, someone's gone and done a Final Fantasy sword over on Nexus Mods. Should have seen that coming.

In their announcement post, Midgar Studio also mention that this will be the last chance to nab Edge Of Eternity for a 33% discount before the price increases on April 14th. You can find it over on Steam where it's priced at £13.39/$16.74 until then. The game's full launch is scheduled for June 8th.