EGX wants your panel idea submissions

At a good social distance, of course
News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
Published on

After ascending to the digital plain for a year, the UK's biggest and best gaming show EGX is physically returning to the London ExCel this October. Tickets are on sale now, along with a full run-down of our Covid safety guidelines if you're still on the fence. If you'd like to take your EGX experience one step further, though, why not get involved by hosting your very own talk or panel?

Panel submissions are now open, and there are instructions on how to submit your ideas right here.

You don't need to be a game developer in order to submit an idea, or even in the industry. You just need to be passionate and knowledgeable about the subject you want to talk about. Take our very own Nate here, who gave us a complete and true history of Jason Statham in video games last year when EGX went all digital. They don't need to be epic hour-long Powerpoint presentations either. They can be just 15-20 minutes if you like, and the EGX team will provide all the necessary A/V equipment.

RPS will be hosting a couple of panels of our very own over the course of the show (the contents of which are still TBC), so maybe we'll see you there. We can elbow bump and everything.

The show itself will take place from October 7th to 10th, and you can visit the EGX site for more details and how to get to your tickets.

