Eidos Montreal is "now the owner" of Deus Ex and Thief games, but don't get too excited

Eidos Montreal, the studio behind recent Thief and Deus Ex games, say they are "now the owner of the games [we] developed, like the Deus Ex and Thief games." Likewise, Crystal Dynamics say they have taken "control" of its Tomb Raider and Legacy Of Kain games from their previous owner, Square Enix.

Which sounds like a big deal, but really both studios are just reporting a change to their terms of service and privacy notices since they were bought by Embracer Group last month.

Embracer Group completed their $300 million (around £253 million) acquisition of Square Enix's western studios last month.

As such, Crystal Dynamics announced today thjat they have been made the controller of "the gameplay and personal data related to" their games. Eidos Montreal, meanwhile, wrote in a similar announcement that they were now "the controller of the data obtained from the various gameplay metrics tracked in its titles."

In a financial report around the time the acquisition was first announced, Embracer wrote that they saw "great potential, not only in sequels, but also in remakes, remasters, spinoffs as well as transmedia projects" related to the IP they were acquiring. That would include Deus Ex, Tomb Raider and Legacy Of Kain.

Embracer haven't stopped buying things even since the Square Enix deal was announced. Last month they acquired Killing Floor developers Tripwire Interactive, as well as Teardown developers Tuxedo Labs and the company who own the rights to make games and other media based on The Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit.