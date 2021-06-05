If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

El Paso, Elsewhere is a Max Payne-inspired shooter about killing the vampire you loved

Fight werewolves in slow-mo
A screenshot of El Paso, Elsewhere showing what looks like a graveyard with low resolution textures. A man lies on his back on the ground firing akimbo pistols at a shambling monster.

I wrote about the Guerrilla Collective indie game showcase earlier today, and mentioned one game stood out to me from the mix. El Paso, Elsewhere was it: a Max Payne-inspired shooter about diving through a haunted motel to stop Draculae, the vampire you loved.

Here's the trailer, which is slick and stylish:

I like Max Payne and it's been too long since I dived slowly sideways while firing dual pistols. I'm also pleased that while there's noir romance present in the trailer above, you're turning monsters into blood clouds rather than firing at jacket-wearing goons like in the Max Payne games themselves. Fighting werewolves is better than fighting mobsters.

El Paso, Elsewhere, like all games, is from Xalavier Nelson, former occasional RPS writer, alongside a team of collaborators. Xalavier released An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs on Steam last month.

If you sign up to Xalavier's Patreon, you'll eventually get preview builds of the game. You can also wishlist it on Steam. It has a 2022 release date.

