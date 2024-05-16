Looking for the best Elden Ring Arcane weapons? Arcane is one of the eight major stats in Elden Ring which weapons can scale with. Although there are fewer weapons in the game that scale with Arcane compared to Intelligence, Strength, Faith and Dexterity, there are a few surprisingly strong weapons that do.

Arcane primarily raises your character's Discovery Rate, meaning they're more likely to find item drops. High levels of Arcane will also increase your Holy defence, Vitality and resistance against Death Blight. Along with these perks, Arcane weapons can usually increase status effects like blood-loss buildup, Poison, Sleep and Madness. As such, it is a stat that shouldn't be overlooked.

Join us as we go through the best Arcane weapons in Elden Ring across a variety of Weapon Skills and types. This includes bows, staffs, axes, katanas and more.

Ripple Blade

The Ripple Blade can be purchased from Pidia the merchant. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 4.5

4.5 Damage Type: Standard

Standard Requirements: Strength 11, Dexterity 11, Arcane 20

Strength 11, Dexterity 11, Arcane 20 Attribute Scaling: Arcane A

Arcane A Weapon Skill: Wild Strikes

Wild Strikes Attack Power: Physical 75

With an Arcane scaling of A and the ability to increase status effect buildup, the Ripple Blade is one of the best Arcane weapons in Elden Ring. Effects like Blood Greases, Poison Greases and Soporific Greases are improved when both the weapon and your Arcane stat have been increased.

Classified as an axe, the Ripple Blade cannot be infused with Ashes of War but comes already equipped with the Wild Strikes Weapon Skill. This skill allows players to execute a chain of swing attacks, followed up by a normal or strong attack. Each swing will cause 5-6 stance damage, with the final blow delivering 30-42 if it is a strong attack, or 20-28 if it is a light attack. This makes it particularly effective against guarded foes.

This skill will consume FP, so we recommend buffing out this weapon build by applying Talismans like the Cerulean Seed Talisman which boosts FP regeneration or the Carian Filigreed Crest which lowers the FP consumed by Skills. Marika's Soreseal is also a powerful Talisman that can raise Mind, Intelligence, Faith and Arcane stats but will increase the damage you take in the process.

How to get the Ripple Blade

You can access the Caria Manor rooftop via the cliffside from the Three Sisters. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

You can buy the Ripple Blade from Pidia, Carian Servant at Caria Manor. To find this merchant (or his bell-bearing) you need to drop down the cliffside east of the Three Sisters area to the balcony ledge connected to Caria Manor. The balcony will lead to a rooftop hatch and ladders. Descending these will land you on the balcony above the Manor Lower Level Site of Grace, where the merchant awaits.

Ripple Crescent Halberd

The Ripple Crescent Halberd can be picked from certain Albinauric enemies. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 8.5

8.5 Damage Type: Standard, Pierce

Standard, Pierce Requirements: Strength 12, Dexterity 12, Arcane 20

Strength 12, Dexterity 12, Arcane 20 Attribute Scaling: Arcane B

Arcane B Weapon Skill: Spinning Slash

Spinning Slash Attack Power: Physical 86

The Ripple Crescent Halberd offers both range and the same status effect buildup as its sister weapon, the Ripple Blade. This makes it an ideal weapon if you like to experiment with Greases to inflict conditions on enemies.

The Ripple Crescent Halberd cannot be infused with Ashes of War. Instead, it comes with the Spinning Slash Weapon Skill which allows players to emit a large sweeping attack with a heavy follow-up slash. This is particularly effective for crowds of enemies.

Crucially, this skill cannot be parried and can deal up to 33 stance damage to enemies. This was increased via the 1.07 patch making it a long-lasting choice for an Arcane build.

How to get the Ripple Crescent Halberd

The Ripple Crescent Halberd is a random drop when defeating Albinauric enemies equipped with it. These foes spawn around the Academy Gate Town in Liurnia of the Lakes. You may also encounter a group of them equipped with this weapon around the Fallen Ruins of the Lake Site of Grace, also in Liurnia of the Lakes.

Rivers Of Blood

The Rivers Of Blood katana is also one of the best bleed weapons in Elden Ring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 6.5

6.5 Damage Type: Slash, Pierce

Slash, Pierce Requirements: Strength 12, Dexterity 18, Arcane 20

Strength 12, Dexterity 18, Arcane 20 Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity D, Arcane D

Strength E, Dexterity D, Arcane D Weapon Skill: Corpse Piler

Corpse Piler Attack Power: Physical 76, Fire 76

We've spoken plenty about the Rivers of Blood katana in the past, and for good reason. This katana specialises in blood-loss buildup which can be increased with more points into your Arcane stat. The fire damage it emits can also be increased via this stat.

The Rivers Of Blood katana cannot be infused with Ashes of War but provides an immensely useful Weapon Skill instead, the Corpse Piler. This skill allows players to execute 6 criss-cross slashes that deal stance damage per cut, plus room for additional follow-up attacks.

With physical, fire, stance damage and blood-loss buildup with each slash, the Rivers Of Blood remains a formidable weapon and an ideal choice if you're looking for a more dexterous Arcane build.

How to get the Rivers Of Blood

To get the Rivers Of Blood katana, you'll need to defeat Bloody Finger Okina, near the Church of Repose in eastern Mountaintops of the Giants.

Serpent Bow

The Serpent Bow is the only bow that scales with Arcane. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 3.5

3.5 Damage Type: Standard

Standard Requirements: Strength 8, Dexterity 15, Arcane 11

Strength 8, Dexterity 15, Arcane 11 Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Dexterity D, Arcane D

Strength E, Dexterity D, Arcane D Weapon Skill: Mighty Shot

Mighty Shot Attack Power: Physicak 75, Ranged 50

The Serpent Bow is the only bow in Elden Ring with Arcane scaling despite the stats ability to increase buildup effects. In the case of the Serpent Bow, Poison buildup is applied to all arrow types equipped with the bow and Poison Arrows are buffed even more.

The more you put into your Arcane stat, the more effective Poison, Bleed and Sleep Arrows will become. To raise the base damage of the bow, however, you'll also need to invest some stats into Dexterity.

The Serpent Bow cannot be infused with Ashes of War but comes with the Mighty Shot Weapon Skill. This skill allows players to charge up a shot and deliver it across a larger range with increased damage to targets. The shot can also get past enemy shields or blocks.

How to get the Serpent Bow

The Abandoned Cave is filled with Scarlet Rot pools. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

The Serpent Bow is inside the Abandoned Cave in Dragonbarrow, Caelid. This is located east of the Smoldering Wall Site of Grace. Be careful as the cave is full of pools that will give you Scarlet Rot. We suggest stocking up on Preserving Boluses beforehand, as they can heal you from the condition and stop Scarlet Rot buildup.

You can acquire the recipe for Preserving Boluses from the Armorer's Cookbook (6) or buy some from the Nomadic Merchant near the Caelid Highway North Site of Grace.

Albinauric Staff

You can build a decent blood mage build with the Albinauric Staff. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

Weight: 2.5

2.5 Damage Type: Strike

Strike Requirements: Strength 6, Intelligence 10, Arcane 12

Strength 6, Intelligence 10, Arcane 12 Attribute Scaling: Strength E, Intelligence D, Arcane C

Strength E, Intelligence D, Arcane C Weapon Skill: N/A

N/A Attack Power: Physical 17

The Albinauric Staff is the only staff that scales with Arcane in Elden Ring. The draw to this particular staff is that it inflicts added blood-loss buildup from Aberrant sorceries like the Briars of Punishment and Briarts of Sin. This is ideal if you're going for a blood sorcerer playthrough.

Unfortunately the scale of the blood-loss buildup was scaled back slightly with the 1.09 patch. Despite this, the Albinauric Staff still shows some promise, particularly when paired as an off-hand option to a different bleed weapon like the Rivers Of Blood katana, mentioned above.

How to get the Albinauric Staff

When looting the body for the Albinauric Staff, you'll also recieve the Albinauric Mask. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/FromSoftware

The Albinauric Staff is located within the Volcano Manor region. From the Prison Town Church Site of Grace, head towards the large church structure within the town. Outside this building and to the right is a ladder. Climb the ladder to get onto the rooftop. From here, head right and jump down onto a balcony below. The staff will be on a corpse in the room adjacent to this balcony.

That rounds off our guide to the best Arcane weapons in Elden Ring. For the best overall weapons in the game across all builds, check out our ultimate best weapons guide or see our guide to the best armour sets in Elden Ring to complete your loadout.