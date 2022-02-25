Elden Ring best spells: the best sorceries and incantations in Elden Ring

Looking for the best spells in Elden Ring? Magic is never as simple as a sword and shield, but honing your arcane abilities can pay off massively in Elden Ring. While you might start with minor spells, such as Glintstone Pebble and Catch Flame, you can soon gain new powers that allow you to easily overpower some bosses.

Below, we’ll cover the 12 best spells in Elden Ring, breaking down the best sorceries and incantations that you need to learn if you want your magic character to have one of the best spellcasting setups. We'll also cover where to get them, with handy map markers for the spells that are particularly tricky to find. If you need extra spell slots, make sure to take a look at our Memory Stone locations guide.

Elden Ring best spells

Below, we break down the 6 best sorceries and 6 best incantations that you need to know if you’re using a magic-wielder in Elden Ring. There are a few differences between these spell types, but the main one is the required attributes. Most sorceries require points in the Intelligence stat, while incantations tend to use Faith. There are some outliers, such as spells that require points in Arcane or Strength, but the majority fit that general idea.

Another major difference is the casting weapon - sorceries use staffs, while incantations use seals. We also found that most sorceries were offensive, focusing on dealing damage, while incantations are able to buff, heal, and deal damage.

Without further ado, here are 12 of the very best spells we've encountered in Elden Ring:

Swift Glintstone Shard (Sorcery)

Glintstone Cometshard (Sorcery)

Comet (Sorcery)

Loretta’s Greatbow (Sorcery)

Carian Slicer (Sorcery)

Meteorite (Sorcery)

Heal (Incantation)

Assassin’s Approach (Incantation)

Flame Sling (Incantation)

Flame of Frenzy (Incantation)

Dragon Claw (Incantation)

Flame, Cleanse Me (Incantation)

Elden Ring best sorceries

Elden Ring sorcerers will start with Glintstone sorceries, but there are other types of magic that you can use. As you progress, you’ll also gain death and blood sorceries that you can use to pull enemies towards you or even make meteorites rain from the sky.

Here’s our list of the best sorceries in Elden Ring.

Swift Glintstone Shard

The Swift Glintstone Shard might not be the most powerful spell, but it is quick and handy for dealing with most basic enemies. If you are coming up against a standard soldier, exile, or some kind of bug, you’ll probably kill it easily with a few quick Glintstone Shards.

You can learn this spell from Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins after giving her the Academy Scroll, which you’ll find in a graveyard near the Church of Irith as you enter Liurnia of the Lakes for the first time. When you have the scroll, take it back to Sellen and buy the spell for 600 Runes. The image above should help you find Sellen if you're struggling, but beware that you will need to fight the Mad Pumpkin Head boss before you can meet the sorcerer.

Glintstone Cometshard

Glintstone Cometshard is the slower, harder-hitting version of the Swift Glintstone Shard. The Cometshard moves a little slower, but deals more damage. This is a simple trade, but one that is highly effective. We suggest switching between this and the Swift Glintstone Shard on the fly depending on the enemy you face. If there are a bunch of low-level enemies, a few Swift shards should suffice, while the Cometshard can handle bigger enemies that attack alone. If the enemy rolls to avoid the Cometshard, consider getting closer and switching to Carian Slicer for some melee hits instead.

You can get the Glintstone Cometshard spell from Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins after giving her the Conspectus Scroll. You can find the Conspectus Scroll in the Academy of Raya Lucaria near the Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace. In the adjacent corridor, where you’ll find a sorcerer wandering around while two others read books nearby, head left into a small room with a dead body. You can loot the Conspectus Scroll from the corpse and then take it back to Sellen to unlock this spell, which you can purchase for 12000 Runes. If you need help getting Runes, check out our Rune farm location guide.

Comet

The Comet spell is a behemoth that you can use to deal devastating damage to enemies. If you need a heavier alternative to other spells, charge the Comet to unleash a massive blast that will end most fights with ease. Since this costs more FP to cast, we recommend saving it for when you feel it is really necessary. If you’re in a boss fight and see an opening, charge the Comet to turn the tide of the battle. However, you must remember not to get greedy. Fit in one comet and then hold back and assess the situation, as the boss might follow up with a counterattack that puts them back on top.

You can find the Comet spell in the Academy of Raya Lucaria by using a secret passage just before the Debate Parlor, where you fight the Red Wolf of Radagon. As you make your way past the sorcerers and up the stairs into the hallway just before the Debate Parlor, stop and look at the bookshelves on the North side of the room. Hit the empty bookshelf to reveal a passage that leads through to a treasure chest that contains the Comet spell.

Loretta’s Greatbow

Loretta’s Greatbow is a brilliant spell for dealing with tougher enemies. It allows you to wield a big magical bow that fires a ridiculously large Glintstone arrow into your enemies. You can also charge this spell to make the arrow deal more damage, so it’s perfect for hitting larger enemies that move slowly, like many Elden Ring bosses. You can get Loretta’s Greatbow by defeating Royal Knight Loretta, which is the boss in Caria Manor. You can find Caria Manor in the northeast of the Liurnia of the Lakes region.

Carian Slicer

Ranged spells will be your bread and butter as a spellcaster, but melee options are important. While you can dual wield a regular sword with your staff at the same time, we suggest using the Carian Slicer spell to quickly slice any nearby enemies with a magical sword that you summon. This won’t impose on your equip load, as you don’t need to carry an actual sword around to use it, and it’ll deal with most enemies in a few back-to-back slashes. You can chain slashes with this as you would a normal weapon, allowing you to get in some quick melee combos when enemies are open between attacks.

You can get the Carian Slicer spell from Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins after giving her the Royal House Scroll, which you’ll find South of Agheel Lake South. When you have the scroll, take it back to Sellen and hand it over to unlock the Carian Slicer spell, and then buy it for 1500 Runes.

Meteorite

For those in need of an area of effect sorcery spell that can strike multiple enemies at once, Meteorite is an excellent option. It will rain down meteorites around you, damaging all enemies in the surrounding area and giving you some room to assess the situation and form a quick plan. If you're being attacked by a group of enemies, use Meteorite to thin them out and then swap back to one of the other spells listed above to pick off any stragglers.

You can get the Meteorite spell near Caria Manor, where you found Loretta's Greatbow. Head into the area behind Caria Manor to find the Royal Grave Evergaol, where you can fight the Alabaster Lord boss. If you win, you will earn the Meteorite spell as your reward.

Elden Ring best incantations

While Sorcery uses Intelligence, incantations scale with the Faith stat. Incantations are also more varied, granting the ability to heal, deal damage, and apply status affects to yourself and enemies.

Here’s our list of the best incantations in Elden Ring.

Heal

This one is self-explanatory. If you find that you’ve run out of charges in your Flask of Crimson Tears during a particularly tough fight, you can use a small amount of FP to heal back up in a flash. This spell can help out in a range of tough situations, so it’s best to keep it equipped in a spare spell slot, especially if you haven’t found many Golden Seeds and Sacred Tears to upgrade your Sacred Flasks.

Those using the Prophet Class will start with this incantation, but you can also learn it from Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold for 600 Runes. Make sure to learn it early, as Corhyn may move around later in the game, making it harder to learn this spell.

Assassin’s Approach

Assassin’s Approach lets you move around silently, which is an incredibly useful boon to use when exploring the world. While it won’t prove useful in boss fights, as they are always aggressive, you can use Assassin’s Approach to quickly sneak past enemies and move around areas that would be otherwise dangerous. If you manage to sneak up on an enemy from behind, you can even use a melee weapon to perform a powerful backstab and deal massive damage.

The Confessor class starts with this spell, but you can also learn it by taking the Assassin’s Prayerbook to NPCs like Brother Corhyn at the Roundtable Hold. If Corhyn has already left, head to the Church of Vows in the East of Liurnia to find another NPC named Miriel. You’ll find the Assassin’s Prayerbook in the Roundtable Hold, but you need 2 Stonesword Keys. Head down the stairs past Master Hewg and head around the corner at the bottom to find a fog wall. Use your first Stonesword key on the nearby Imp Seal, and then head through to find another Imp Seal barrier. Unlock this one and open the chest to find the prayerbook, and then take it to one of the above NPCs to learn this spell for 2000 Runes.

Flame Sling

Flame Sling is simple but effective. This is the traditional fireball spell in Elden Ring, creating a flaming sphere that you lob towards enemies to deal substantial damage. It’s an excellent basic attack spell that you can always rely on, as it costs very little FP to cast.

You can get Flame Sling from Brother Corhyn in the Roundtable Hold. He sells this spell for 800 Runes.

Flame of Frenzy

If you need an area of effect incantation to deal with multiple enemies at once, Flame of Frenzy is brilliant. Rather than summoning a flaming ball to chuck at one enemy, Flame of Frenzy makes fire erupt from your eyes, splashing out to deal damage to any nearby enemies. This does have a longer cast time than Flame Sling, so make sure to back away from any crowds to get some space before casting.

You can find the Flame of Frenzy incantation in Callu Baptismal Church, South of Limgrave in the Weeping Peninsula. To find the church, go West from the Castle Morne Rampart Site of Grace and head up the hill. Inside, you’ll get this incantation from a corpse.

Dragon Claw

Dragon Claw is a powerful melee attack that you can use to deal massive damage to any enemies directly in front of you. This is a brilliant incantation to pull out during difficult boss fights, but the cast time is quite long. You’ll want to be patient with this spell, waiting until the enemy needs to recover after unleashing a barrage of attacks. Look for these openings and then unleash your Dragon Claw to crush your opponent. Then, back off and continue using your ranged spells until you see a similar opening.

You can get Dragon Claw by taking a Dragon Heart, earned by slaying dragons, to the Church of Dragon Communion in Limgrave.

Flame, Cleanse Me

Rot and poison are brutal status effects in Elden Ring that will quickly wipe out even the strongest of characters. There are consumables you can craft to recover from these diseases, but the Flame, Cleanse Me incantation makes this much easier. Simply cast the spell to instantly stop all poison and rot effects on your character, saving you from a disappointing death.

You can find the Flame, Cleanse Me spell on a cliff to the northwest of the Divine Tower of Liurnia, as shown in the image above.

That covers our list of the best spells in Elden Ring. If you want to see some other powerful setups, take a look at our best builds in Elden Ring. If you want to find some powerful gear to wield against your enemies, check out our guides on the best weapons and best armor in Elden Ring.