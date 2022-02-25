Elden Ring: how to get to the Divine Tower of Liurnia

Trying to figure out how to reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia in Elden Ring? You're in for quite a journey, let me tell you. Reaching the second Divine Tower of the game is far, far more involved a process than reaching the first - and, very oddly, you won't actually be able to reach it until you've defeated your third demi-god.

Below we'll show you exactly where the Divine Tower of Liurnia can be found in Elden Ring, and walk you through the steps you need to complete in order to reach it. In so doing, we'll also reveal how to activate the mysterious pedestal in the Carian Study Hall. So read on, dear Tarnished!

How to get to the Divine Tower of Liurnia in Elden Ring

The Divine Tower of Liurnia can be found on the eastern edge of Liurnia of the Lakes, adjoining the Carian Study Hall. You can see the exact location marked on the map below:

However, reaching the Divine Tower of Liurnia is not as straightforward as reaching the Divine Tower of Limgrave. You need to reach the very top of the Carian Study Hall (even higher than the rafters with the rats), but you cannot do this at first.

Before you can reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia, you need to activate the pedestal in the entrance hall of the Carian Study Hall.

How to activate the pedestal in the Carian Study Hall

On a desk in front of the Site of Grace in the Carian Study Hall, there is a pedestal. You must find the correct item to place upon this pedestal in order to reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia - and strangely, getting this item requires you to first defeat another major boss of the game.

Here's what you need to do:

Journey to the Caelid Wilds and defeat the major boss of that region, General Radahn. Fight through Caria Manor in the far north of Liurnia, and reach the Three Sisters towers on the other side. Speak with Ranni the witch in her tower, and agree to serve her. Ranni will send you to Nokron, the Eternal City. Defeat the major boss of that region and return to Ranni. Exhaust Ranni's dialogue, and she will gift you an item: the Carian Inverted Statue.

This strange statue is shaped like an hourglass, and its name should give you a clue to its purpose. Return to the Carian Study Hall and interact with the pedestal again. You will place the Carian Inverted Statue upon the pedestal, which prompts a cutscene wherein the entire Study Hall turns upside down.

Now you must fight through the newly inverted Carian Study Hall, and you'll find you can now reach the top (which is now the bottom) and activate the lift there, which at long last takes you to the bridge between the Carian Study Hall and the Divine Tower of Liurnia.

Be warned: guarding this bridge at approximately the halfway point is a Godskin Noble enemy. This very powerful creature is harder than most bosses you're likely to have encountered so far, so either take extra care facing it, or ride right past it to reach the Divine Tower of Liurnia.

That's how you can get into the Divine Tower of Liurnia in Elden Ring. Simple as that, eh? If you're feeling a little underprepared for this startlingly difficult questline, then be sure to check out our guides on the best weapons and best armour in Elden Ring. You can also check out some great rune farming locations across the map, and consult our Elden Ring boss locations guide to find some easier encounters to prepare yourself for the powerful foes ahead.