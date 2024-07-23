Are you looking for an Elden Ring Fort Laiedd walkthrough? Just finding Fort Laiedd is half the challenge, as this fortress is well-hidden on the far western side of Mt. Gelmir. Once there, don't be intimidated by the burly Fire Prelate guarding the place; he's not quite as dangerous as he looks.

This Elden Ring walkthrough will help you survive Fort Laiedd, defeat the boss, and help you find the hidden NPC within the fort.

Fort Laiedd location

Fort Laiedd is situated on the western side of Mt. Gelmir, a region north of Liurnia and west of the Altus Plateau. In the Elden Ring area order, it follows the Lake of Rot and Moonlight Altar areas, while preceding Dragonbarrow and Leyndell. It's best to have a character level of 80 or higher before attempting to conquer this fortress.

Fort Laiedd is located on the western slope of Mt. Gelmir. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fort Laiedd may be a bit difficult to find as you can't reach it from the high cliffs north of Mt. Gelmir. Instead, you must ride through the ravine; starting from the Grand Lift of Dectus, ride north to the Erdtree-Gazing Hill, then follow the narrow slope upwards to the Wyndham Ruins. Ride past these ruins on the southern side and enter the ravine near the Seethewater River Site of Grace. From there, follow the ravine to the west side of Mt. Gelmir. Fort Laiedd will appear ahead of you.

Ride through the Seethewater ravine to reach Fort Laiedd. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fort Laiedd walkthrough

You must enter Fort Laiedd from the north side. Beware of the fire-breathing chariots surrounding the fortress; if you quickly ride past them, they shouldn't give you much trouble. There's also a mage with fire powers near the entrance, but you can easily sneak up behind them to get the upper hand.

Enter Fort Laiedd from the north. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

In Fort Laiedd's courtyard, you must defeat the Fire Prelate mini-boss. He'll take swings at you with his massive two-handed hammer while simultaneously blasting fire balls from his head. The ‘normal' fire balls always land in the same pattern around him, so they're quite easy to avoid. Likewise, the fire balls occasionally thrown directly towards you are pretty predictable and slow, so they hardly require dodging. Beware of the Fire Prelate's ground slam though; be sure to dodge away whenever he jumps up.

Since this burly boss is rather slow, you can wait for him to initiate his melee attacks, dodge, and quickly land a couple of slashes. Alternatively, you can take him out from a distance (not with fire attacks though). Upon defeat, this boss will drop the Prelate's Inferno Crozier weapon.

Take down the Fire Prelate. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Go through the door on the other end of the courtyard and grab the Armorer's Cookbook [7] in the next room. Walk upstairs and loot the corpses for a Slumbering Egg and Golden Rune [8].

There's a hidden ghost NPC at the top of Fort Laiedd. To find him, walk to the tower in the northwest and look over the wall to your left; the ghost is sitting on a small platform, behind a Fire Scorpion Charm.

Find the hidden ghost. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that concludes this Elden Ring Fort Laiedd walkthrough.