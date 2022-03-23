Looking for an Elden Ring Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss fight walkthrough? As you explore Mt Gelmir, you'll discover the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast. This terrifying metal monstrosity guards an easy path into Volcano Manor, but it packs a punch. If you've already got the best build in Elden Ring and need some extra help for this specific fight, we've got you covered.

In this guide, we share our top tips for the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss fight in Elden Ring, so that you can effortlessly stroll into Volcano Manor. If you'd like to find the Shardbearer in Mt Gelmir, take a look at our full Elden Ring walkthrough.

Elden Ring Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss fight walkthrough

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast is a bull-themed enemy that rapidly rams into the player and deals a lot of damage. As it charges around the arena, it'll use a range of physical attacks with its horns and tail to keep you staggered.

However, the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast has plenty of other tricks up its sleeve. It also uses gravity spells, such as moves similar to Rock Sling and a gravity-themed version of Comet Azur, that could easily end an otherwise good run. Check out the video below to watch our guides editor, Ollie, defeat the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast, and then read on for our five top tips that'll help you beat the Fallingstar Beast boss.

How to beat Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast: tops tips for success

Here are our top tips for defeating Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast:

1. Wear heavy armor to resist physical damage

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast uses a mix of physical and magic attacks. We'll cover how to avoid the magic damage below, but we recommend using heavy armor to deal with those physical hits.

There are plenty of picks in our list of the best armor sets in Elden Ring that will boost your resistance to physical damage, including the Radahn armor set and Lionel's set (which Ollie uses above). These will also boost your poise, ensuring that the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast can't break your stance with its attacks. Bear in mind that this will affect your equip load, which might make your rolls slower if your Endurance attribute is a low level.

2. Boost your magic damage negation with items

As mentioned above, the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast also has plenty of magic attacks that really hurt. While we recommend sticking with heavy armor to resist those physical attacks, there are plenty of items that you can use to negate this magic damage.

The Spellproof Dried Liver consumable will temporarily boost your magic damage negation and can be crafted using some Rowa Fruit, Beast Liver, and Glintstone Fireflies. These are easy to find as you explore the Lands Between, so you'll probably already have plenty in your inventory. You can also use the Spelldrake Talisman, a powerful talisman found in the Earthbore Cave of the Weeping Peninsula, to further increase your magic damage protection.

3. Use magic grease on your weapon

While the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast tends to use a lot of magic attacks, it's also weak to magic damage. With that in mind, we recommend using magic grease to apply extra magic damage to your weapon if you're a melee build. Mages should be set for this fight, as long as they come prepared with the best spells in Elden Ring.

There are also plenty of melee weapons that inflict additional magic damage without needing extra items. The Moonveil katana and Starscourge Greatsword, both included on our list of the best weapons in Elden Ring, have this ability, making them strong choices for the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss fight.

4. Focus on the fur for extra damage

Whether you're slashing with a sword or smacking with a club, you should aim for specific weakspots on the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast. These are the areas with white fur on the head and backside. Hits to either of these areas will deal additional damage, as they allow you to cut past the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast's metal armor.

You can see Ollie capitalise on these weakspots with jump attacks towards the end of the video above, which also shows off some of the combos that the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast might unleash. Focus on the fur for extra damage, but always be ready to roll if you see the boss swing around for an attack.

5. This is a test of patience, so take it slow

The Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast has a lot of health and most of its body is covered in natural armor. This means your hits are going to deal less damage than usual, so you'll need to take it slow. This boss fight is a test of patience, so don't go overboard with your attacks.

The best way to play the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss fight is by landing a couple of hits and then backing off. The boss has a massive range of potential attacks, but they're all clearly telegraphed. Whether it's purple energy charging around the Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast, huge lunges with its horns, or purple rocks starting to shift and glow around the player, constantly be on the lookout for signs of an upcoming attack.

If you notice any of the above, back off as we mentioned and bide your time. It's always better to land two hits and get out of range rather than trying to perform a full combo and winding up dead.

That wraps up our Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast boss fight walkthrough. If you want to upgrade your character further for this fight, take a look at our Elden Ring Golden Seeds and Elden Ring Sacred Tears locations guides. If you defeat this boss and feel ready for another challenge, take a look at our Elden Ring boss locations guide to find more opponents in Mt Gelmir and throughout the Lands Between. If you're interested to see how this adventure comes to a close, take a look at our Elden Ring endings guide, but beware of spoilers!