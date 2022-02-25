Elden Ring: how to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus

Want to know how to get the Grand Lift of Dectus working in Elden Ring? This monolithic construction is certainly impressive to look at, but if you're one of the many who have reached it at the foot of the Altus Plateau, then you may well be scratching your head wondering what it is you're missing.

Turns out, you're missing two key items that you must find in other parts of the Elden Ring map. Below we'll walk you through exactly how to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus, and where to go to find the items you need.

How to activate the Grand Lift of Dectus in Elden Ring

The Grand Lift of Dectus is an enormous construction in the north of Liurnia, the second major region in Elden Ring. It separates Liurnia from the Altus Plateau to the far north. However, when you reach the Grand Lift, you'll find that it does not currently do anything. That's because you need to activate the Grand Lift first.

If you want to reach the Altus Plateau quickly, then you can circumvent the Grand Lift of Dectus entirely by heading up the Ravine path instead. This will take you through the Ruin-Strewn Precipice, a challenging area filled with tricky enemies (and a Magma Wyrm boss).

But if you want the easiest path between Liurnia and the Altus Plateau to be open, then you'll need to find the two halves of the Dectus Medallion. Bring these two halves together at the foot of the Grand Lift, and it will activate, allowing you to move freely between the two regions.

Where to find the two Dectus Medallions

The left side of the Dectus Medallion can be found in Fort Haight, which is located on the southeast tip of the Mistwood to the east of Limgrave. It's a very quick structure to conquer, guarded by just a few soldiers and some fire-bomb throwers.

Climb the stairs up to the ramparts, and then climb the ladder in the tower to reach a chest with the first half of the Dectus Medallion inside. Read its description for a hint at where to go to find its other half.

The right side of the Dectus Medallion is in Fort Faroth, deep within the Caelid Wilds. It's far harder to reach than the left side - even getting to Fort Faroth requires a perilous journey through one of the more dangerous regions of the Lands Between.

Fortunately, you don't need to conquer the entire fort in order to get the Dectus Medallion half. You just need to get through the first room, which consists of numerous powerful winged harpy-like creatures which love to scream and spray poison at you. Climb the ladder at the end of this room and open the chest at the top to find the second half of the Dectus Medallion.

Bring the two halves of the Dectus Medallion to the foot of the Grand Lift, and you'll be prompted to interact with it. This will begin a cutscene wherein the two statues beside the Grand Lift spring into action, sending the entire platform upon which you stand on its journey high into the air towards the Altus Plateau.

