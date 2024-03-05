How do you dismount in Elden Ring? Very early on in your Elden Ring adventure, you'll be bequeathed an item which you can use to summon Torrent, a powerful spectral steed. Riding around on Torrent is a dream in the wide open-world Lands Between, but actually mounting and dismounting has proven a tricky issue for many new players.

In this quick guide, we'll teach you how to dismount in Elden Ring. We'll also go over a handy tip to help make summoning and desummoning Torrent quicker and easier!

How to dismount in Elden Ring

While you're riding Torrent, there are two different ways that you can dismount in Elden Ring:

Hit the crouch button ( L3 on controller or X on keyboard).

on controller or on keyboard). Activate your Spectral Steed Whistle again from your Pouch or Quick Items.

The easiest way to dismount quickly in Elden Ring is to hit the crouch button, which by default is L3 on the controller (left thumbstick down). It's easy to do while you're riding and fighting, and if you dismount while on the move then your character will jump away from the horse instead of just climbing down, giving you a bit of added mobility.

The other way to dismount in Elden Ring is to activate your Spectral Steed Whistle once again. This is the Whistle given to you by Melina near the start of the game, and which you activate in order to summon Torrent in the first place. Wherever you decide to keep the Spectral Steed Whistle, you can simply activate it again to dismount at will.

Pop the Spectral Steed Whistle in your Pouch for a handy Torrent shortcut at a moment's notice. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Tip: put your Spectral Steed Whistle in your Pouch!

We find the best place to keep your Spectral Steed Whistle in Elden Ring is in one of your Pouch slots. To place the Spectral Steed Whistle in your Pouch slot, open the menu and hit D-Pad Right until you've selected one of your Pouch slots to the right of the screen. Make sure you've selected one of the Pouch slots with a D-Pad icon in its corner.

Hit Y to fill the empty Pouch slot with a new item, and then find your Spectral Steed Whistle in your inventory in the top section of items and select it with A .

Now that your Spectral Steed Whistle is in your Pouch slot, you can exit the menu. To summon Torrent now, all you need to do is hold Y and hit the corresponding D-Pad button. This way you don't have to keep your Spectral Steed Whistle in the same Quick Buttons area as your more important items like your Flasks. And to dismount, all you need to do is either hit crouch or open the pouch again by holding Y and selecting the Whistle once more. Simple!

That's all there is to the simple task of dismounting from your trusty steed Torrent in Elden Ring.