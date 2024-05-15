Elden Ring: How to get to Crumbling Farum Azula

Wondering how to reach Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring? One of the remotest regions of The Lands Between in Elden Ring, Crumbling Farum Azula is an endgame region filled to the brim with high-level enemies and some of the hardest bosses in the game. But as a floating island far to the east of the main continent, you can't reach Farum Azula via any conventional means. Sorry, Torrent.

In this quick guide, we'll reveal both methods of getting to Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring. There's the traditional endgame method, and also the far earlier method, which only allows you to visit a tiny limited section of the floating island. We'll cover both below, so let's get started.

How to get to Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring

To get to Crumbling Farum Azula, you need to defeat the Fire Giant in the Mountaintops Of The Giants. The Fire Giant can be found in the southeast corner of the Mountaintops region, which is accessible via a bridge over a ravine near the Chuch Of Repose.

Here's the exact location of the Fire Giant in Elden Ring:

To reach Crumbling Farum Azula, you first need to journey to the Forge Of The Giants and defeat the Fire Giant. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Once you've beaten the Fire Giant, cross the bridge towards the Forge Of The Giants, and rest at the Site Of Grace on the other side of the rim. Speak to Melina there, and tell her you are ready to burn the Erdtree.

Selecting this option will prompt a cutscene where Melina puts you to sleep, then takes the Giants' Flame from the Forge Of The Giants, and uses it to begin burning the Erdtree. You will then be automatically transported (possibly by Melina herself) straight to Crumbling Farum Azula.

After Melina begins burning the Erdtree, you'll be teleported to Crumbling Farum Azula. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Crumbling Farum Azula is an extremely challenging late-game area filled with Beastmen, Ancient Dragons, and other powerful dangers. It's also home to Maliketh, The Black Blade, and Dragonlord Placidusax, two of the hardest bosses in the game, so make sure you're very well prepared. Consult our Elden Ring area order guide for an idea of how how much you need to level up before facing Crumbling Farum Azula.

The Four Belfries teleporter

There is another way to reach Crumbling Farum Azula earlier in the game, but you only get to see a very small part of the island. To reach this detached area, you must reach the Four Belfries in Liurnia, and activate the lowest of the three portals using an Imbued Sword Key.

Here's the location of the Four Belfries and the specific portal which takes you to Crumbling Farum Azula:

You can find an Imbued Sword Key to open this portal at the top tower in the Four Belfries. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Activating this teleporter requires an Imbued Sword Key. There's one of these keys for each of the three portals at the Four Belfries: one is at the top tower of the Four Belfries itself; another is on a tower roof in the Academy Of Raya Lucaria; and the third is behind a barrier in Sellia in the Caelid Wilds.

Once you activate the teleporter, you will be transported to a closed-off section of Crumbling Farum Azula, a short distance from the main island. At the end of this small section of land you'll find the Pearldrake Talisman, a handy Talisman which reduces the Elemental damage you take from enemies.

After that, however, there's nothing to do except return to the main continent of The Lands Between. There's no way to get from the tiny floating island to Crumbling Farum Azula itself, so you'll need to wait until much later on in the game before you can explore it fully.

That's all you need to know about how to reach Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring. To help prepare for the extreme difficulty of the region, check out our guides on the best weapons, best builds, best armor sets, and best spells in Elden Ring.