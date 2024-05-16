Elden Ring: How to get to Deeproot Depths

Wondering how to reach the Deeproot Depths in Elden Ring? Deeproot Depths is one of several underground regions in Elden Ring which won't show up on the map until you get there and unlock its map fragment. It's a pretty dangerous area (not that this sets it apart from other areas of the game), filled with Giant Ants and a couple of unique mid-to-late-game bosses.

If you're struggling to figure out how to get to Deeproot Depths in Elden Ring, follow this guide and you'll learn everything you need to know about both methods of getting to this hidden region deep below the Erdtree.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

How to get to Deeproot Depths in Elden Ring

There are two ways to reach Deeproot Depths in Elden Ring. The easiest way is to beat the Valiant Gargoyles in Siofra Aqueduct, and then climb into the coffin at the end of the boss arena. The harder method is to reach the deepest part of the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds beneath Leyndell, and use the hidden path to reach an otherwise inaccessible area of Deeproot Depths.

Let's go over both paths below.

The main path to Deeproot Depths is via coffin at the end of the Siofra Aqueduct. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to reach Deeproot Depths via Siofra Aqueduct

The main pathway to Deeproot Depths lies at the end of Siofra River and the Siofra Aqueduct. Here are the full step-by-step instructions for how to use this path down to the Deeproot Depths:

Defeat Starscourge Radahn in Caelid. Descend into Nokron from the new Starfall Crater in Limgrave. Progress through Nokron and Night's Sacred Ground. Reach Siofra Aqueduct beyond Nokron. Defeat the Valiant Gargoyles at the end of Siofra Aqueduct. Climb into the coffin at the end of the Valiant Gargoyles arena to reach Deeproot Depths.

Though it is technically part of Siofra River, you can only access Siofra Aqueduct from Nokron itself, which means you first need to defeat General Radahn and progress through Nokron via the Starfall Crater in Limgrave. Starfall Crater appears the moment Radahn is slain; you can find it south of the Mistwoods and west of Fort Haight in Limgrave.

Here's where you can find the entrance to Nokron after defeating Radahn. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

At the very end of Nokron and Night's Sacred Ground is Siofra Aqueduct, a fairly small area with a large boss arena at the end containing the horribly challenging Valiant Gargoyles.

Beat these two bosses, and then interact with the coffin at the far end of the boss arena. Your character will climb inside the coffin, and it will begin to transport you straight to the Great Waterfall Crest Site Of Grace in the Deeproot Depths.

The alternative late-game path brings you to a new area of Deeproot Depths. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to reach Deeproot Depths via Leyndell

The alternative method of reaching Deeproot Depths becomes available quite a bit later in the game. Beneath the capital of Leyndell is the sprawling Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. Behind two (yes, two) very well-hidden secret doorways is a tunnel that leads directly into Deeproot Depths.

Here's exactly how to get to Deeproot Depths via Leyndell:

Reach Leyndell, the Capital. Defeat Morgott at the end of Leyndell. Jump down the well in the plaza to enter the Subterranean Shunning-Grounds. Reach the Cathedral Of The Forsaken. Defeat Mohg, The Omen at the end of the Cathedral. Go through the secret passage behind the chest in Mohg's room. Reach the bottom of the platforming puzzle. Attack the wall on the south-east side at the Frenzied Flame Proscription Site Of Grace. Follow the pathway down to Deeproot Depths.

Go through the hidden passage at the end of the Mohg boss room. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Near the Frenzied Flame Proscription door is another secret passage leading to Deeproot Depths. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This is definitely not the recommended main route to Deeproot Depths, and it's likely that, without the use of guides, most players won't even discover this route in their first playthrough. But following this path does allow you to emerge in an otherwise completely inaccessible area of Deeproot Depths containing several high-level Runes for your trouble.

From there, you can follow the branches down to the Deeproot Depths starting point at the Great Waterfall Crest Site Of Grace.

That wraps up this guide on how to reach the Deeproot Depths in Elden Ring. To prep for this journey and the destination itself, why not check out our guides on the best weapons, best builds, best armor sets, and best spells in Elden Ring? You can also check out our Elden Ring area order guide to see where the Deeproot Depths fit into the larger region progression.