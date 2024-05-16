Elden Ring: How to get to the Haligtree

Trying to reach the Haligtree in Elden Ring? You'll have your work cut out for you, that's for sure. Miquella's Haligtree is a strong contender for the remotest region on the entire map, but it also contains some of the greatest challenges and valuable treasures in Elden Ring.

In this guide, we'll walk you step by step through how to get to the Haligtree in Elden Ring, starting with the locations of the two Haligtree Medallion halves, and ending with a walkthrough of Ordina, Liturgical Town, at the end of which is the teleporter to Miquella's Haligtree.

How to get to the Haligtree in Elden Ring

To reach the Haligtree in Elden Ring, you must complete the Evergaol puzzle inside Ordina, Liturgical Town. This town is found in the north of the Consecrated Snowfield, and to get there, you need to find both halves of the secret Haligtree Medallion and use them at the Grand Lift Of Rold.

It sounds like a lot, but we actually already cover most of these steps in our similar guide on how to get to the Consecrated Snowfield in Elden Ring. Below, we'll focus in on two key areas: how to find the Haligtree Medallion halves; and how to solve the Evergaol puzzle in Ordina, Liturgical Town.

Haligtree Medallion locations

The Haligtree Medallion is what allows you to enter the Consecrated Snowfield. From there, journey to Ordina to reach the Haligtree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Before you can reach the Haligtree, you need to unlock the Consecrated Snowfield by finding the two halves of the Haligtree Medallion. The first half is held by Albus The Albinauric, an NPC found in the Village Of The Albinaurics in southern Liurnia. The second half is found at the top of Castle Sol in the Mountaintops Of The Giants.

1st Haligtree Medallion Half (Village Of The Albinaurics)

If you don't know where the Village Of The Albinaurics is, head to the very southern edge of the lake in Liurnia, and head west along its edge until you reach a poisonous pool. From there, you should be able to see a slope leading up along the cliff edge. Follow this path to the Village Of The Albinaurics.

The first half of the Haligtree Medallion is given to you by Albus, who is disguised as a jar in the Village Of The Albinaurics. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Once you reach the Village Of The Albinaurics Site Of Grace, head up the slope to your east, past the Depraved Perfumer. At the end of the path, next to the cliff wall, is a pot. Attack this pot to reveal Albus The Albinauric. You can then exhaust his dialogue in order to receive the first half of the Haligtree Medallion.

2nd Haligtree Medallion Half (Castle Sol)

The second Haligtree Medallion half is located in Castle Sol, which is found at the northernmost point of the Mountaintops Of The Giants beyond Leyndell. Castle Sol is a tricky dungeon filled with high-level enemies, and at the top is Commander Niall, one of the toughest bosses in Elden Ring.

The second half of the Haligtree Medallion is found at the top of Castle Sol. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Beat Commander Niall, and then ride the elevator just past the boss room until you reach the topmost point of Castle Sol. There you'll find a chest containing the second Haligtree Medallion half.

How to use the Haligtree Medallion

Once you've found both halves of the Haligtree Medallion, all that remains is to head back to the Grand Lift Of Rold. This is the Grand Lift you used to travel from the Forbidden Lands beyond Leyndell to the Mountaintops Of The Giants.

Stand at the base of the Grand Lift Of Rold, and use the D-Pad to switch from the "Hoist medallion" option to the "Hoist secret medallion" option. Activate this option and you'll be transported into the Consecrated Snowfield. From there, you can make your way north to Ordina, Liturgical Town.

Ordina, Liturgical Town walkthrough

Ordina, Liturgical Town is a small town north of the frozen river in the Consecrated Snowfield. The only way to reach the Haligtree in Elden Ring is to complete the Evergaol puzzle in Ordina, and activate the teleporter at the northernmost post of the town. Below we'll go through how to do exactly that.

Ordina itself is empty of threats, so head up both sets of stairs in front of you, and then move counter-clockwise all the way around the building in front of you to find the Evergaol. Next to the Evergaol entrance on the floor is an imp statue. You can interact with it for the puzzle hint: "Light the four figures in the evergaol". Then feel free to enter the Evergaol.

Here are the locations of the four flames that must be lit in the Ordina Evergaol in order to reach the Haligtree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Inside this Evergaol is a copy of the town of Ordina at night. This version of Ordina is guarded by a number of invisible Black Knife Assassins, so we highly recommend you pick up the Sentry's Torch from the Hermit Merchant's Shack near the outer wall of Leyndell, as holding this torch will reveal the invisible assassins.

To solve the puzzle and exit the Evergoal, you need to light the four sets of candles at the four statues dotted around Ordina. The first is on the ground to your right as you go up the first set of stairs from the town entrance. The other three can all be accessed by jumping across the rooftops, and the easiest way to get to the rooftops is by using this ladder, shown below:

This ladder can be used to easily reach the rooftops in Ordina. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

While on the rooftops, you are also safe from attack by the invisible Black Knife Assassins, because they can't climb ladders. You do, however, need to be careful about the two archers on the main building rooftop. I'd recommend taking care of them first.

Once the fourth flame is lit, you will automatically exit out of the Evergaol and back into the real Ordina. But now, the barrier sealing you off at the top of the long staircase to the north has been lifted. Go up the stairs and you'll find a portal which will teleport you straight to the Haligtree.

Well, there you go! I hope you're prepared. Miquella's Haligtree is one of the most difficult (perhaps the most difficult) areas of Elden Ring, and contains the infamous and mighty Malenia, Blade Of Miquella. If you need to prepare and level up a bit more, check out our guide to the best level farms in Elden Ring. You can also equip yourself with the best weapons, best builds, best armor sets, and best spells in Elden Ring too.