If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

16

Elden Ring is coming in January, and sure looks like Dark Souls

The long-awaited new trailer!
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
A giant glowing tree in the centre of a ruined landscape in an Elden Ring screenshot.

After long years of yearning, Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and world-class procrastinator George R.R. Martin have finally given us a look at their Elden Ring. The fantasy action-RPG's "gameplay reveal" trailer dropped during the Summer Game Fest today, and honestly it looks a lot like Dark Souls. The trailer even has a gravelly fella going on about flames and a faint woman talking about unending curses. Yep, I'm 100% cool with this.

Publishers Bandai Namco announced Elden Ring at E3 2019 and then... nothing. Well, now we know what we probably could have guessed: it is indeed quite Dark Souls-y. Though I will confess I am surprised by quite how Dark Souls-y it seems.

Lords? Flames? Curses? Horrible giant hand monster? Gothic castles? Knights? Bonfires? Summoning glowing friendly folks? Seen it all before. Very happy to see it all again.

The game's website says Elden Ring has "vast fantastical landscapes and shadowy, complex dungeons that are connected seamlessly," and that we'll be able to roam around on foot or on horseback. The horse looks particularly good at jumping. The site mentions exploring online with other players too.

Elden Ring is being directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the FromSoft fella who directed Demon's Souls, Dark Souls, Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, and Sekiro. As for George, the Game Of Thrones author is contributing to the game's mythos and world. Uh, presumably it's a subtle influence, given how Souls-y that all seems. Or maybe he's still writing his parts. Perhaps he promises to have item descriptions written any day now, you'll see, for real.

Elden Ring is due to launch January 21st, 2022 on PC, Xboxes, and PlayStations.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch