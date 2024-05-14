Looking for the Lantern in Elden Ring? As you'll quickly discover the moment you enter any of the 100+ dark and dingy caves in Elden Ring (soon to be even more when Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree releases), you'd best have a way of lighting your surroundings. Torches are easy to come by, but you have to physically hold them, which isn't ideal. You know what is ideal? A Lantern!

With the Lantern, you can clip it onto your belt and activate it or deactivate it with the press of a button. I consider it an essential item to gather as early on as possible, so in this guide we'll walk you through how to get the Lantern in Elden Ring.

How to get the Lantern in Elden Ring

To get the Lantern in Elden Ring, you need to purchase it from a Merchant for 1,800 Runes. There are only two Merchants from whom you can purchase the Lantern:

The Isolated Merchant in Weeping Peninsula

The Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia Of The Lakes

Of these, we highly recommend purchasing the Lantern from the Isolated Merchant, because the path from Limgrave to the Weeping Peninsula is much more straightforward, and the Weeping Peninsula itself is a less challenging region than Liurnia. For more details, check out our Elden Ring area order guide!

Elden Ring Lantern location

Below is the exact location of both the Merchants who will sell you the Lantern for 1,800 Runes:

Here is the location of the Isolated Merchant in the Weeping Peninsula. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Here is the location of the Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia Of The Lakes. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

If you choose to go to the Liurnia Merchant, then there are two paths to take. You can either go all the way through Stormveil Castle (hard), or take the secret pathway round the east side of the Castle (easy). But if you take the second option, bear in mind that you should return to Stormveil Castle when you can, as it contains an important boss (and plenty of secrets).

How to use the Lantern

Once you've purchased the Lantern, the best way to use it is to equip it to your Pouch. To do this, open the menu and select one of the Pouch slots on the right-hand side of the screen. Then press Y on controller or Right-Click on keyboard to select an item to add to that Pouch slot. Select your Lantern, and then close the menu.

With the Lantern in your Pouch, all you need to do to use it is hold Y on controller or E on keyboard to reveal your Pouch slots in the bottom-left corner. Then tap the corresponding D-Pad option to activate the Lantern.

The one enormous benefit of the Lantern over the Torch, of course, is that it's a hands-free lighting item. This means you can light your way while also two-handing or holding a weapon or shield in your off-hand, making you much more versatile and powerful in combat.

