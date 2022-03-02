Looking for Malenia in Elden Ring? Malenia, Blade of Miquella, is one of the demigods in Elden Ring, and she possesses a powerful Great Rune. If you want to challenge this intense boss and witness a truly spectacular fight, then you'll need to know where to find Malenia in Elden Ring. Fortunately, we've got all the information right here.

Below, we'll explain where to find Malenia in Elden Ring, so that you can defeat this demigod and claim another Great Rune.

Where to find Malenia in Elden Ring

To find Malenia, you will need to travel to Miquella's Haligtree. You can reach the Haligtree by passing through the Consecrated Snowfields, which you can access by using the Haligtree Secret Medallion at the Grand Lift of Rold.

How to get the Haligtree Secret Medallion

The Haligtree Secret Medallion is split into two parts. To find the first part, you must head to the Village of the Albinaurics in the southwest of Liurnia of the Lakes. From the Site of Grace here, head East and up the slope to find a pot. Hit this pot to reveal that it was actually an Albinauric named Albus in disguise. After speaking with Albus a few times, he will give you the Haligtree Secret Medallion (right).

Albus also speaks about Latenna, found in the Slumbering Wolf Shack in Liurnia. To access this area, you must travel through the Lakeside Crystal Cave, found to the West of Laskyar Ruins. Within the cave, hop down the ledges to discover the lower part of the cavern and then travel through until you defeat the Bloodhound Knight boss. After, you can head outside and speak to Latenna, who tells you to head to Castle Sol.

To find the Haligtree Secret Medallion (left), head straight to the Mountaintops of the Giants, found East of Leyndell after defeating Morgott at the foot of the Erdtree. Melina will give you the Rold Medallion, which you must use at the Grand Lift of Rold to access the Mountaintops. There, head to Castle Sol to the North of the Freezing Lake and defeat the boss known as Commander Niall. Then, you can access the battlements behind his boss arena and get the Haligtree Secret Medallion (left), which is on the floor near a ghost NPC.

With both halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion, you can now head back to the Grand Lift of Rold. You should now be able to select whether to use the standard Rold Medallion or the Haligtree Secret Medallion. Use the Haligtree Secret Medallion to go to the Consecrated Snowfield. This is a new area that you must traverse to find the demigods Malenia, Blade of Miquella, and Mohg, Lord of Blood.

How to find the Haligtree in Elden Ring

To access the Haligtree, where you will find Malenia, you'll need to solve a strange puzzle within the town of Ordina. Ordina is located in the North of the Consecrated Fields, so travel across this region until you spot the Ordina Site of Grace ahead.

From the Ordina, Liturgical Town Site of Grace, head North up the steps to find a barrier that stops you accessing the next area. From here, face West and use Torrent to hop onto the nearby rooftops. Head around the corner and turn North again, where you'll spot an Evergaol symbol. Use this to warp to another version of Ordina, Liturgical Town. Within this Evergaol version of Ordina, you need to find and light four fires, which are marked on the map below.

To find the first, head back towards the Site of Grace and look East. You'll find the first fire in the nearby structure, just up the first flight of steps from the Site of Grace. From there, turn left and head through the path by the stairs, following it around the nearby building until you spot a ladder. Climb this ladder and get to the top of the building, where you'll spot another fire.

Then, drop down to the lower rooftops and head East over the street. On the Eastern rooftops, you'll find another ladder you can climb. You'll see another fire at the top. The final fire is found on the West side of the village, back past the Evergaol and towards the entrance. Here, you'll find another ladder that you can climb to light a fourth fire.

While lighting these fires, there are two enemy types that you need to be aware of. Mages sit on the rooftops and fire orbs that track your character, dealing a lot of damage on impact. Roll to avoid these orbs and try to avoid staying still when you're in sight of these mages. The streets below are much more dangerous, as an invisible assassin silently hunts your character. This assassin will sneak up and perform a stealth attack to deal massive damage, but they won't follow you up any ladders. Try to stick to the rooftops as much as possible to avoid this sneaky foe.

After lighting all of the fires, you will teleport back to the standard version of Ordina. Head towards the large staircase that is now accessible on the North side of the town and use the teleporter at the top to travel to Miquella's Haligtree. The Haligtree is rather expansive, but simply continue making your way down to eventually find Malenia's boss room, where you will enter a cutscene and trigger the fight.

That's everything you need to know to find Malenia in Elden Ring. If you want to prepare for tough fights like this, make sure you check out our lists of the best weapons, best armor, and best spells in Elden Ring. To find out the key areas and bosses that you need to explore to reach each ending, take a look at our Elden Ring walkthrough. To find more optional bosses like Malenia, check out our Elden Ring boss locations guide.