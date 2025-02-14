Elden Ring Nightreign network test starts this weekend; you can save 12% on PC if you pre-order the full game today

Elden Ring Nightreign will officially arrive on May 30, 2025, across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. But for those eager to get an early taste, Bandai Namco is running a network test this weekend—offering a first look at what’s to come.

Unfortunately, the test is exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Sessions will be running in three-hour windows from February 14 to February 17, with it designed to stress-test servers and gather player feedback, meaning anyone lucky enough to secure a code will be playing a key role in shaping the final release.

For PC players, while there’s no network test this time around, there is at least a way to shave a few quid off the price ahead of launch right now. Fanatical is currently offering a small discount on Steam pre-orders, with the standard edition at £30.79 / $35.19.

It’s not a bad way to lock it in early if you’re already set on playing day one. Otherwise, it’s one to consider later on if your network test session has you besotted from the off. Pre-ordering isn't especially a wise practice, but it can be a way to save a little bit of cash if you're truely confident in the game after trials like the network test.

Console players can check out the various editions and bonuses floating around, including a $10 gift card at Best Buy for those in the US. But, as always, the best deal is the one that means you get to actually enjoy the game—whether that’s at launch or sometime later.

Nightreign isn’t quite the Elden Ring sequel many were hoping for, but it does seem determined to conjure a familiar blend of triumph and despair. As noted in RPS’ previous rundown, the game throws players into a collapsing map where survival hinges on scavenging for upgrades, making it through a series of boss fights, and ultimately facing down one of eight Nightlords—some of whom might look a little familiar.

Image credit: Bandai Namco

The Nightfarer system replaces character creation with a roster of preset heroes, meaning you won’t be rolling up another overburdened, hollow-eyed wretch, but at least there’s a beta test this weekend to see how it all plays.

Of course, Nightreign isn't just bringing new mechanics—it’s also shaping up to be a greatest-hits collection of FromSoftware’s past creations. As noted in a recent piece on RPS, the game is already reviving some familiar bosses, including Dark Souls’ Centipede Demon and the Nameless King, with more potentially on the way via DLC.

From’s Junya Ishizaki insists that these returning characters are a natural fit—“our players have a lot of affection for these characters” and “we wanted to leverage what we deemed appropriate from our previous titles”—but as RPS pointed out, “leverage” is the kind of word that usually comes with a price tag. If Nightreign finds an audience, expect plenty more “creative match-ups” in its future.

For now, the real priority is seeing how Nightreign handles under pressure in this weekend’s test. Will it recapture the magic of Elden Ring’s Lands Between, or will the new regions and mechanics carve out their own identity? Time (and plenty of Tarnished deaths) will tell.