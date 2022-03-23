Looking for an Elden Ring Royal Knight Loretta boss fight walkthrough? If you want to start Ranni's Age of Stars questline, you'll need to venture through Caria Manor. This eerie manor houses many fearsome foes, with the main boss of the area, Royal Knight Loretta, proving to be a real challenge. Fortunately, we're here to help.

In this walkthrough, we offer our top tips for defeating Royal Knight Loretta in Elden Ring, so that you can get behind Caria Manor and encounter the Lunar Princess Ranni. After beating this boss, take a look at our full Elden Ring walkthrough to see where you should explore next for the main quest.

Elden Ring Royal Knight Loretta boss fight walkthrough

Royal Knight Loretta is a horseback enemy, like the Tree Sentinel that you may have fought in Limgrave's First Steps area. However, there is a major difference between these fights. While Royal Knight Loretta rides around the arena on horseback, you can't summon Torrent. This means you'll need to fight from the ground, making it much harder to dodge her onslaughts of attacks.

Fortunately, there are ways to defeat Royal Knight Loretta with ease, and you should certainly give it a go. After defeating this boss, you can get behind Caria Manor and access an entire questline that would otherwise remain hidden forever. You can watch our guides editor, Ollie, battle Royal Knight Loretta below, and then we'll explain our five top tips that you need to know to defeat Royal Knight Loretta.

How to beat Royal Knight Loretta: tops tips for success

Here are our top tips for defeating Royal Knight Loretta:

1. Boost your magical defence with armor and talismans

Loretta mainly uses magical attacks. While you can roll to avoid these magical attacks, sometimes they just occur too rapidly. This means you might take a couple of hits from a spell, which could quickly kill your character if you aren't prepared.

To survive the fight against Royal Knight Loretta, we recommend wearing armor and talismans that boost your protection from magic damage. Some of the best armor sets in Elden Ring, such as Rennala's Queen of the Full Moon set and the Spellblade set, massively boost your magic protection. This will make the fight against Royal Knight Loretta much easier, as you will soak up her attacks without needing to panic.

There are also plenty of powerful talismans that you can use to make the Royal Knight Loretta boss fight easier. The Spelldrake Talisman, located in Earthbore Cave in the North of the Weeping Peninsula, boosts your magic damage negation, making most of Royal Knight Loretta's attacks deal far less damage.

2. Watch out for Loretta's magic attacks

Loretta has two forms of attacks: melee attacks with her spear and magic attacks that will track your character. These magic attacks are troublesome and will end your run if you don't pay attention. Try to constantly be aware of when Loretta is powering up a magic attack and get some distance so that you can easily avoid them as they approach.

Loretta uses various tracking spells, including a form of Glintstone Stars and Glintblade Phalanx. To avoid these, get some distance and then roll to the side just before they hit your character. In the second phase, she will also start using the Loretta's Greatbow spell that deals massive damage. This is obviously telegraphed with a long charge-up animation, so you'll have plenty of time to back off.

3. Use jump attacks to stagger Loretta

After avoiding any spells, run towards Loretta and use jump attacks to break her poise. Eventually, you can stagger Loretta, opening her up to some easy attacks. This will also let you perform a powerful visceral attack that will help you get the upper hand. To do this, simply move over to the small glowing part when Loretta is knocked down and do a light attack. This will enter a special attack animation that does huge damage.

Jump attacks are quicker than charged heavy attacks, so we suggest using these to stay mobile during the fight. Pull off one or two jump attacks and then back off, as Loretta will probably start powering up an attack shortly after.

4. Don't attack from behind

When dealing your damage, we suggest staying at the front of Loretta's horse. If you stand behind the horse, Loretta will make her horse kick their hind legs out, which will send you flying and could lead to an easy death. She has a similar move that will happen when you attack from the front, but it is telegraphed much more obviously, allowing you to back away and dodge with ease.

5. Stay patient when Loretta uses multiple attacks

Loretta will tend to chain attacks together, so keep an eye on her animations and prepare to roll more than once. When making melee attacks, Loretta will swing her spear up to four times before taking a break, while her magic attacks are much more relentless.

Loretta can even cast a few of the magic attacks mentioned above at once, which can quickly get overwhelming. Be prepared to avoid multiple bursts of magic in quick succession, as you might get hit unexpectedly if you assume Loretta will fire one and then wait.

That wraps up our Royal Knight Loretta boss fight walkthrough. If you want to deal lots of damage with each swing, take a look at our list of the best weapons in Elden Ring. After defeating Royal Knight Loretta, check out our Elden Ring boss locations guide to find more powerful enemies nearby. If you're struggling to defeat this boss, take a look at our best rune-farming locations in Elden Ring so that you can quickly level up, and use our Elden Ring Golden Seeds and Elden Ring Sacred Tears locations guides to upgrade your character further.