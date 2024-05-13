Need help curing Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring? Scarlet Rot is a powerful variation of poison which saps your HP much faster than other poison effects in Elden Ring. Several key regions in The Lands between feature Scarlet Rot, including the Caelid Wilds, the Haligtree, and the infamous Lake Of Rot below Liurnia.

It can be extremely difficult to deal with the fast-acting Scarlet Rot while you're fighting. It's best to prepare beforehand by equipping items and spells which will help alleviate Scarlet Rot buildup, and cure it if you're fully afflicted. In this guide, we'll go over every single cure for Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring, as well as every way that you can boost your Immunity stat to prevent Scarlet Rot buildup.

How to cure Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring

The easiest way to cure Scarlet Rot in Elden Ring is by consuming Preserving Boluses. Preserving Boluses are a consumable item which you can craft yourself once you've picked up the Armorer's Cookbook 6 from the Siofra River Bank below Limgrave. You can craft Preserving Boluses out of the following materials:

2x Dewkissed Herba

1x Crystal Cave Moss

1x Sacramental Bud

All of these items are very easy to gather - Dewkissed Herba can be found in Siofra River, while Crystal Cave Moss can be found in Liurnia's caves and Sacramental Buds are found all over Caelid and the Altus Plateau. Consuming a Preserving Boluses item will immediately cure the Scarlet Rot status effect, and also remove any Scarlet Rot buildup.

Other ways to cure Scarlet Rot

While Preserving Boluses are the easiest and most accessible cure for Scarlet Rot, there are other options. Here is every Scarlet Rot cure in Elden Ring:

Preserving Boluses (Consumable)

(Consumable) Speckled Hardtear (Tear)

(Tear) Flame, Cleanse Me (Incantation)

(Incantation) Law Of Regression (Incantation)

The Fire Monk campsite in East Liurnia is where you can find the Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation - another early-game Scarlet Rot cure. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Speckled Hardtear is a tear that can be used in the Flask Of Wondrous Physick. When drunk, it will heal all status effects (including Scarlet Rot) and raise your resistance stats as well. You can obtain the Speckled Hardtear by beating the Wormface boss at the Altus Plateau Minor Erdtree. However, the Flask Of Wondrous Physick has only one charge per rest, so you can't use it multiple times in a fight like you can with Preserving Boluses.

The other two options are Incantations. Flame, Cleanse Me is available far earlier on, and requires just 12 Faith and 14 FP to cast. However, the spell also takes a little bit of the player's HP with each cast. Not much, but it's still worth remembering. The Flame, Cleanse Me Incantation is found in the Fire Monk campsite in East Liurnia.

The Law Of Regression is a late-game Incantation that immediately cures all status effects (including Scarlet Rot). As a spell, it can be cast multiple times, but it comes at a hefty 55 FP cost, and requires 37 Intelligence to cast. You can learn it from Brother Corhyn or Miriel, Pastor Of Vows, after giving them the Golden Order Principia, a prayerbook located above the Erdtree Sanctuary Site Of Grace in Leyndell.

How to prevent Scarlet Rot buildup in Elden Ring

Once you've been fully afflicted with Scarlet Rot, the only way to end the status effect is by curing it with one of the above items. However, there are also ways to slow the buildup of Scarlet Rot, which may allow you to finish the fight before taking any Rot damage at all.

To prevent Scarlet Rot buildup, you must increase your Immunity stat. Immunity is one of your four Resistance stats, and the higher it is, the slower your Scarlet Rot and Poison status bars will fill up. You can increase your Immunity by leveling your Vigor stat up beyond 30. From 31 Vigor onwards, each level in Vigor will also increase your Immunity.

You can also increase your Immunity using armor sets, consumables, and other means. Here's every way to increase your Immunity and slow Scarlet Rot buildup in Elden Ring:

Name Type Immunity Boost Dragonbolt Blessing Incantation +30 Coil Shield Shield +40 Mottled Necklace Talisman +40 Perfumer's Shield Shield +40 Eclipse Crest Greatshield Shield +50 Spiralhorn Shield Shield +50 Ant's Skull Plate Shield +60 Mottled Necklace +1 Talisman +60 Dappled White Cured Meat Consumable +75 Immunizing White Cured Meat Consumable +75 Immunizing Horn Charm Talisman +90 Speckled Hardtear Tear +90 Immunizing Cured Meat Consumable +100 Dappled Cured Meat Consumable +100 Immunizing Horn Charm +1 Talisman +140 Immutable Shield Incantation N/A*

*While blocking with a shield imbued with the Immutable Shield spell, you gain no status buildups, including for Scarlet Rot.

That's every possible way to combat the horrifying Scarlet Rot ailment in Elden Ring. If you feel like you're not quite ready for the area you're in, check out our Elden Ring area order guide. You can also build up your might with our guides on the best weapons and best builds in the game.