All Bell Bearing locations in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for Bell Bearing locations in Shadow Of The Erdtree? There are 10 Bell Bearings in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. Some are found in hanging pots while others are dropped by NPCs, but regardless of how you've obtained them, offering a Bell Bearing to the Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold will expand their shop inventory with the Bell Bearing's items. Most of these items are rare or even unique, so it's a good idea to unlock them.

This Elden Ring guide will show you where to find every Bell Bearing location in the DLC.

All Bell Bearing locations

Here's an overview of all Bell Bearing locations on the Shadow Of The Erdtree map. It's best to unlock the regional map before you start looking for a Bell Bearing in that area.

Every DLC Bell Bearing location on the Shadow Realm map. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

String-Seller's Bell Bearing location

Starting with those found in the first Shadow Realm region , the Gravesite Plain, here's where to find every Bell Bearing.

It's in Prospect Town, on the cliffs west of Gravesite Plain. Ride southwest from Three Path Cross to find Cliffroad Terminus, and from there, ride to Prospect Town through the gorge on the right side. At the end of the path, high up on the wall on your left, you'll see a hanging pot. Shoot it down (normal bow will do) to obtain the String-Seller's Bell Bearing and unlock the String in the Twin Maiden Husks shop.

Shoot the pot. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Mushroom-Seller's Bell Bearing [1] location

This Bell Bearing is also hidden in a hanging pot, very close to Ellac River Cave. If you haven't unlocked this Site Of Grace yet, go to Castle Front (Castle Ensis entrance) and ride south from there (the path leading down, not the path leading into the forest). When you see the fighting trolls ahead, take the path on their left, leading down into a swamp with Miranda Flowers. From here, head north to the lowest part of the swamp and look for a cave entrance in the southwest, behind a large Miranda Flower. At the end of the tunnel, you'll find the Ellac River Cave Site Of Grace. This is also the first part of the route to the Cerulean Coast.

Follow the path north of Ellac River Cave. When you reach the edge of the cliffs, turn around and look at the high walls behind you; there's a hanging pot there. Shoot it down to obtain Mushroom-Seller's Bell Bearing [1]. This unlocks the normal Mushroom and Redflesh Mushroom in the Twin Maiden's store.

Go to the cliff's edge. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Mushroom-Seller's Bell Bearing [2] location

The second Mushroom-Seller Bell Bearing is near Ellac River Downstream. To get there, ride south across the stone pillars from Ellac River Cave. If you drop down the ledges on the right side of the large waterfall and then look left, you'll see a large tilted rock with a hanging pot on the other side. Shoot the pot to obtain the Bell Bearing, which unlocks the Toxic and Whiteflesh Mushrooms.

Shoot the pot in front of the waterfall. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Herbalist's Bell Bearing location

Starting from the Pillar Path Waypoint (on the road south of Castle Ensis), ride south and keep right. As you pass the old statues, look for a hanging pot on your right; shoot it down to get this Shadow of the Erdtree Bell Bearing and unlock Rada Fruit in the store.

Find the hanging pot next to the road. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Moldmonger's Bell Bearing location

This Bell Bearing is found in a hanging pot right next to the Recluses' River Downstream Site Of Grace. Beware that the Bell Bearing will land in the gorge below you, so use Torrent to drop down the horizontal tombstones next to the Site Of Grace. It unlocks Fly Mold.

Next to the Recluses' River Downstream Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Greasemonger's Bell Bearing location

Starting from the Church District Highroad Site Of Grace, ride in a straight line south. When you reach a ledge, the hanging pot with the Bell Bearing will be right in front of you. It unlocks Root Resin and Knot Resin at the Twin Maiden Husks.

Go directly south of Church District Highroad. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Spellmachinist's Bell Bearing location

The next DLC Bell Bearing is in Rabbath's Rise, on the northeastern part of the map. Make sure you've unlocked the Hinterland region first, and then ride south from the Hinterland Site Of Grace towards Shaman Village. From the highest point of the cliff, carefully drop down to the lower ledge in the south and keep going until you're next to a pointy tower: Rabbath's Rise. Use Torrent to jump onto the balcony, then drop down to the lower level. The Spellmachinist's Bell Bearing is on a corpse. It'll add Rabbath's Greatbolt to the Twin Maiden store.

Jump to Rabbath's Rise's balcony. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Ymir's Bell Bearing location

This Bell Bearing can be found in the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr, but you must complete a large chunk of Ymir's questline first. This involves a visit to two Finger Ruins, a boss fight against Metyr, and a victory against an invader. If you manage to defeat Count Ymir, he will drop Ymir's Bell Bearing and you can take it to the Twin Maiden Husks to unlock Glintblade Phalanx, Glintstone Pebble, Great Glintstone Shard, Miriam's Vanishing, Carian Phalanx, and Carian Retaliation.

Start Ymir's Quest in the Cathedral Of Manus Metyr. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Moore's Bell Bearing location

To get Moore's Bell Bearing, you must do Moore's questline. To start this quest, travel to the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace south of Belurat (Gravesite Plain). After collecting all Forager Brood Cookbooks and breaking Miquella's Charm, return to Moore and tell him to 'remain sad forever', then find the location southwest of the Ancient Ruins Base as shown in the picture below, where you can loot the Bell Bearing from Moore's body - if you choose another dialogue line, you'll have to defeat Moore in Enir-Ilim at the very end of the DLC to obtain the Bell Bearing.

Moore's Bell Bearing unlocks the Arrow, Bolt, Great Arrow, Ballista Bolt, Knot Resin, Rada Fruit, Black Pyrefly, Redflesh Mushroom, Whiteflesh Mushroom, Sanguine Amaryllis, Well-Pickled Turtle Neck, Spellproof Pickled Liver, Fireproof Pickled Liver, Holyproof Pickled Liver, Lightningproof Pickled Liver, and Rune Arc.

Start Moore's Quest near Belurat and collect the Bell Bearing either in Ancient Ruins Base or Enir-Ilim. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Igon's Bell Bearing location

Igon's Bell Bearing lies at the Foot Of The Jagged Peak, but you must complete Igon's questline to obtain it. Clear the Dragon's Pit dungeon and travel east to the Foot Of The Jagged Peak Site Of Grace, then defeat the two fighting Drakes. You can speak with Igon afterward to start the quest.

Once you've defeated Bayle the Dread, you can return to the area where you found the two fighting Drakes to collect Igon's Bell Bearing. It unlocks Igon's Harpoon.

Defeat the two Drakes to start Igon's Quest and obtain his Bell Bearing. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that's how to find every Bell Bearing in Shadow Of The Erdtree.