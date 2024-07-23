Best new spells in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Are you curious what the best new spells are in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree?There's no shortage of incredible spells in Elden Ring, and Shadow Of The Erdtree is here to offer up a fresh selection for players to experiment with. The DLC's spells feature a wide range of abilities, from new healing incantations to a trick that can explode in your enemy's face during battle, so there's a little something for every player to enjoy casting during their playthrough. If you're looking for some of the top-tier choices, though, you've come to the right place.

In this guide, we round up what we believe to be some of the best spells in Shadow of the Erdtree. Each one offers up a little something different in its execution, but they're absolutely worth finding and adding into your arsenal for your playthrough. Keep in mind that some of these spells will feature spoilers for endgame locations and encounters, so proceed with caution.

Rellana's Twin Moons

Attribute requirement: 72 Intelligence

FP cost: 47

As this sorcery's name suggests, you'll need to defeat Rellana, Twin Moon Knight in order to get Rellana's Twin Moons. She's a tough boss located in Castle Ensis, but defeating her is well worth the reward. You can exchange her Remembrance for this spell, which is an excellent addition to an Intelligence build's arsenal.

Once cast, you'll float up into the air and form two moons, which then come crashing down one-by-one to deal damage. You also strike down yourself to deal the attack's final blow, making it quite the spectacle. It's the same spell that Rellana casts during her boss fight, although it unfortunately doesn't have the range her version has. Regardless, it's still definitely worth picking up.

Minor Erdtree

Attribute requirement: 70 Faith

FP cost: 30

The Minor Erdtree incantation is a must for those with a Faith build. It's found in the Shaman Village, which can only be reached via a secret passageway near the Shadow Keep, Back Gate Site of Grace. You'll need to have and perform the O Mother gesture in front of a statue of Marika in order to access said passageway. Once through, the Shaman Village is located up the hill southeast of the Hinterland Site of Grace, and the spell can be found glowing in the field of flowers.

Once cast, this incantation spawns a small Erdtree that continuously heals allies in the area around it. If you frequently play in co-op or use your summon in battle, this is a great incantation to have on-hand to keep you and your allies topped up with health.

Messmer's Orb

Attribute requirement: 60 Faith

FP cost: 31

Messmer's Orb is another incantation that's locked behind a boss: Messmer the Impaler. After defeating him and gaining his Remembrance, you'll be able to trade it in for this spell. If you're a Faith build, this is another very fun one to keep in your arsenal.

If you like fire and explosives, Messmer's Orb will give you the satisfaction of generating both at once. It's the offensive spell that Messmer uses in his boss fight, so you'll definitely be familiar with it. When it's cast, you'll create a giant orb and float up into the air before sending it crashing down into your enemies, where it promptly detonates. You can also charge it up for a bigger explosion, which is a great bonus.

Dragonbolt of Florissax

Attribute requirement: 52 Faith

FP cost: 35

In order to get Dragonbolt of Florissax, you need to complete the Dragon Communion Priestess's questline in a very specific way, with the help of Thiollier's Concoction. To learn more about the required route through this questline, have a look at our guide to all quests in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree and read about the alternative ending to her story.

If you're looking for additional damage negation, this is the incantation for you. Once cast, Dragonbolt of Florissax calls down red lightning that protects you and your allies, so it's a great addition if you're frequently playing in co-op or with summons. While you're covered in the red lightning all forms of damage are negated, so you can feel fully armored up against any enemies that step in your way.

Impenetrable Thorns

Attribute requirement: 24 Faith

FP cost: 15

Impenetrable Thorns has a lower Faith requirement than many spells on this list, so it's easier for builds outside of a Faith specialization to take advantage of it. It's also an easy one to find. From the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace in Shadow Keep, make your way onto the center beams and climb up to reach a room with a Statue of Marika. From here, head outside and straight ahead, carefully walking off the ledge in front of you. You'll find this spell on the lower platform here.

When cast, Impenetrable Thorns creates, as its name suggests, rows of impenetrable thorns from the Scadutree on the ground. If you're a bleed build, Impenetrable Thorns will be a perfect addition to your arsenal thanks to its Hemorrhage effect. On top of that, it can be cast repeatedly, so you can go to town on lacerating your enemies with it.

Special Mention: Light of Miquella

Attribute requirement: 72 Faith

FP cost: 48

The Light of Miquella is an incantation that can only be obtained by defeating the DLC's big final boss: Radahn, Consort of Miquella. With the Remembrance Of A God And A Lord, head to Enia to claim this ultimate spell.

You will have encountered this incantation in the final boss fight and already know that it is absolutely worth investing in as a Faith build. Casting it creates a destructive beam of light that deals an initial hit of damage followed by multiple beams that come crashing down onto enemies in a fairly large area. If you're a Faith build, this is a must-have addition to your spellbook to carry through into New Game+.

Alongside all of the new spells in Shadow of the Erdtree, there's also an abundance of new weapons to find. Check out our guide on all 103 weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree to see which ones are worth adding to your inventory. We also have guides for every Crystal Tear location in the DLC, all Spirit Ash locations in the DLC, and all Scadutree Fragment locations so you can feel fully prepared on your journey in the Realm of Shadow.