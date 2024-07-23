How to get Dancing Blade Of Ranah in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for the Dancing Blade Of Ranah weapon in Shadow Of The Erdtree? As one of the best weapons in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC, the Dancing Blade Of Ranah is perfect for a dexterity-based character build. This Curved Sword comes with an inherent slashing attack called Unending Dance, which can easily overpower some of the toughest Shadow Of The Erdtree bosses.

This Elden Ring guide will show you where to find the Dancing Blade Of Ranah location.

Dancing Blade Of Ranah location

The Dancing Blade Of Ranah is located on a small island southwest of the Cerulean Coast. There's no need to unlock every Shadow Of The Erdtree region to grab this weapon, but you do need to descend into the gorge southeast of the Castle Ensis entrance and make your way past Ellac River Cave and Ellac River Downstream. For a more detailed route description, take a look at our guide on how to get to the Cerulean Coast.

Starting from the Cerulean Coast Site Of Grace, ride southwest through the valley with the bright blue flowers. When you reach the coastline, you'll see an island ahead of you - this is where you'll find the Dancing Blade Of Ranah.

The Dancing Blade Of Ranah is on a small island in the south. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Do not jump in the water to reach this island (there's no swimming in Elden Ring) but carefully inspect the cliffs behind the large tree. There's a cave entrance here; drop down from ledge to ledge to avoid fall damage and reach the tunnel below. Follow this tunnel to the northwest to reach the island, and beware of the crab enemy in the large room - you can sprint past him if you don't want to fight.

Go through this tunnel to reach the island. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

After exiting the tunnel, ride to the higher part of the island and enter the Southern Nameless Mausoleum building (there'll be more unfriendly crabs to avoid here). Inside the Mausoleum, defeat the boss named Dancer of Ranah, who will drop the Dancing Blade Of Ranah as well as the Dancer's Armor set.

Enter the Southern Nameless Mausoleum. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

How to get the Dancing Blade Of Ranah

The Dancer of Ranah boss fight is relatively easy compared to some of the borderline humiliating boss battles in Elden Ring's DLC. If you enter the room and immediately unleash your most powerful melee attacks on Ranah, you may stagger her and deplete a large chunk of HP before she's had a chance to fight back. Her melee attacks are quite fast though, so be sure to dodge and block whenever Ranah gets an opening.

Alternatively, you can use magical and elemental attacks - the Dancer of Ranah doesn't seem to have particularly strong resistances, but fire damage is less effective. Beware of Ranah's ranged fire attack; the fire will form in her hands before she unleashes this attack, so be sure to create some distance whenever you spot this.

When the Dancer of Ranah is no more, you'll receive the Dancing Blade Of Ranah and the Dancer's Armor.

Defeat the Dancer of Ranah. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that concludes this Shadow Of The Erdtree guide on how to get the Dancing Blade Of Ranah.