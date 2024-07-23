How to get Fingercreeper Ashes in Elden Ring DLC

Looking for the Fingercreeper Ashes in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? This massive, multi-fingered Spirit summon doesn't deal the best damage, but its ability to follow you around while casting healing spells may certainly come in handy. As one of the more unique Spirit Ashes in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC, it's a good idea to collect the Fingercreeper Spirit when you have the chance.

This Elden Ring guide will show you where to find the exact location of the Fingercreeper Ashes Spirit Ash within the Shadow Realm.

Fingercreeper Ashes location

The Fingercreeper Ashes are found on the northeastern part of the map, east of the 'Fingerstone Hill' Site Of Grace and north of the Finger Ruins Of Dheo area. To reach this Shadow Of The Erdtree area, you must find the "Back Gate" Site Of Grace inside the Shadow Keep first.

The Fingercreeper Ashes are found near the Finger Ruins of Dheo. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

If you use the 'O Mother' gesture on the stone wall with the two torches next to this Site Of Grace, you will reveal a hidden path leading to the Hinterland. From there, you can ride to the Fingerstone Hill. For more info on how to find the Back Gate and obtain the gesture, take a look at our guide on how to reach the Hinterland in Shadow Of The Erdtree. Tip: if you were planning on doing Ymir's quest, this will lead you there as well.

Starting from the Fingerstone Hill Site Of Grace, follow the path to the southeast until you see the brown/grey-ish Finger Ruins of Dheo area ahead of you. Instead of proceeding into the Ruins, turn left (east) and stay on the grassy ground.

Turn left before entering the Finger Ruins of Dheo. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Just north of your current position, you'll see a rock with a cave opening, surrounded by small Fingercreepers. Defeat the creepers, then descend into the cave.

Find the cave entrance. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

There's a huge Fingercreeper inside this cave, but you don't need to defeat it to get the Fingercreeper Ashes; just ride past the mini-boss and collect the Fingercreeper Spirit Ashes from the nearby corpse.

And that's how you get the Fingercreeper Ashes in Shadow Of The Erdtree.