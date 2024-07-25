Elden Ring: Fire Knight Queelign questline walkthrough

Looking for a rundown of the Fire Knight Queelign quest in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Fire Knight Queelign is a new NPC in Shadow Of The Erdtree that you may encounter via an invasion...or two.

This pesky fellow will invade your Elden Ring game two times during a playthrough and in doing so, give you the Prayer Room Key. For details on how to find Fire Knight Queelign, where to use the Prayer Room Key and how to complete his quest for all rewards, see below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Fire Knight Queelign quest steps

Here are the key Fire Knight Queelign quest steps to follow in Shadow Of The Erdtree. We have also gone into further detail for each step below.

Advance through Belurat, Tower Settlement in the Gravesite Plain until you reach a large courtyard area northeast of the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. Defeat invader Fire Knight Queelign. Progress to Scadu Altus through Castle Ensis or via the Fort of Reprimand route. Journey to the Church of Crusade (northwest of the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace). Defeat invader Fire Knight Queelign again. Pick up the Prayer Room Key from him. Obtain either an Iris of Grace or Iris of Occultation (see our iris section for information on where to get these if you do not already have them). Travel to the Prayer Room, located within the Church District. (This is located within the lower section of the Shadow Keep, accessible via the main road from the Cathedral of Manus Metyr). Give Queelign either the Iris of Grace (you'll receive Fire Knight Queelign Ash Summons) or the Iris of Occultation (you'll receive Queelign's Greatsword).

Where to find Fire Knight Queelign

To progress the Fire Knight Queelign questline, you must defeat him twice in his invader form. It doesn't matter which order you do this in, he will drop the Prayer Room Key on your second success against him regardless. He will spawn at the following points:

After defeating Queelign twice, you will receive the Prayer Room Key. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Belurat, Tower Settlement

The first large structure you'll see within the Gracesite Plains, Belurat, Tower Settlement is located to the west. This is just beyond the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace where you'll first meet Ansbach and Moore.

Progress through the settlement until you discover the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace. From here, travel up the set of stairs leading to the patrolling soldier and then take the route right of here into the large courtyard below. This is where Queelign will spawn, near the large fountain.

The Church of Crusade

To get to Scadu Altus you can either progress through Castle Ensis and defeat the boss inside, or travel along the southeastern route from the Castle Front Site Of Grace and travel up a few Spiritsprings to reach the back entrance into the Fort Of Reprimand.

Once inside this region of the map, travel northwest from the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace where you'll meet Leda and Hornsent once again. Head towards the church structure where Queelign will invade a second time.

Now that you've killed him twice and have taken the Prayer Room Key, you must progress to the Prayer Room within The Shadow Keep. Before you do so, however, you'll need at least one Iris of Grace or Iris of Occultaion.

Iris of Grace and Occulation locations

There are two of each types of Iris in Shadow Of The Erdtree. You should have at least one of each before heading to the Prayer Room as they will dictate what your quest rewards will be. Technically you only need one, but it's nice to have a choice of rewards. All four can be found in the following locations:

You'll also need at least one Iris to complete Jolan's quest in Shadow Of The Erdtree. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Iris of Grace 1: Located at the altar within the Living Jar hall beneath the Specimen Storehouse in the Shadow Keep (accessible via the lift to the left of the 1st Floor Site Of Grace).

Located at the altar within the Living Jar hall beneath the Specimen Storehouse in the Shadow Keep (accessible via the lift to the left of the 1st Floor Site Of Grace). Iris of Grace 2: Located in the Tree-Worship Passage (accessible via the Church District underneath The Shadow Keep once it has been drained of water).

Located in the Tree-Worship Passage (accessible via the Church District underneath The Shadow Keep once it has been drained of water). Iris of Occultation 1: Dropped by the Omenkiller below the Fort Of Reprimand.

Dropped by the Omenkiller below the Fort Of Reprimand. Iris of Occultation 2: Dropped by the Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the Church District of The Shadow Keep (needs to be drained first).

Once you have either or both of the Iris', feel free to continue to the Prayer Room where Fire Knight Queelign awaits.

Prayer Room location

You'll need to do some platforming to reach the Prayer Room in the Church District. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Prayer Room is located within the Church District of The Shadow Keep. The only way to access this area is by travelling north from the Cathedral of Manus Metyr (which, in turn, is accessible by following the route from underneath the Moorth Ruins and into Bonny Village).

Once you're at the Church District, you'll notice the area is completely flooded. Whilst you'll eventually need to drain the Church District to access areas such as the Storehouse, Back Section and Hinterland, for now, you can find the Prayer Room whether the area is flooded or not.

From the Church District Entrance Site Of Grace, follow these steps to access the Prayer Room.

Run and jump onto the rooftop directly ahead. Make your way around the roof northwest and use one of the window ledges to jump forward onto the next rooftop. Continue around this roof, ignoring or defeating the flaming bodies as you go. Watch out as they will burst after taking damage and emit a fiery AOE. Head west towards a ruined wall. Jump on top of the wall and use it to climb upwards to the stone balcony northeast. Again, run past the flaming corpses or defeat them. Continue northwest and jump on top of the large roof area. Defeat the Messmer Knight. Walk southwest to the edge of the rooftop and look directly south, there should be a large archway. Jump onto the archway to the south (you'll need to run and jump at the last minute to make it). Climb up the archway to the roof above. This roof will have a hole in the ceiling. Look down to see a series of beams that you can jump down onto and use as platforms. Once you've landed properly into the room below, jump down onto the lower landing and head northeast. The Prayer Room will be behind a locked door in the northeast corner.

Fire Knight Queelign quest rewards

Choose your reward wisely as you can only get one. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Once inside the Prayer Room, Fire Knight Queelign will be on the floor in front of the altar somewhat motionless. Here, you have two options:

Give Queelign an Iris of Grace: You'll receive the Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash Summons. This summon costs 123 FP to cast and Queelign uses a mixture of Fire spell attacks and Greatsword attacks.

You'll receive the Fire Knight Queelign Spirit Ash Summons. This summon costs 123 FP to cast and Queelign uses a mixture of Fire spell attacks and Greatsword attacks. Give Queelign an Iris of Occulation: You'll receive Queelign's Greatsword. This Greatsword requires 14 Strength, 18 Dexterity and 12 Faith to properly wield and has the 'Impaling Thrust' weapon skill. It delivers a mixture of Fire and Physical damage.

After this interaction, you will still have the Iris in your inventory and Queelign will die. This will happen regardless of which Iris you choose to give him.

That rounds up our guide on the Fire Knight Queelign questline in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. For more Elden Ring tips and tricks, check out our guide to the best early weapons in Shadow Of The Erdtree to get you started. Or, if you're further along in the DLC, see our best weapons guide that goes through the best of the bunch. Be sure to also check out our Map Fragment locations guide to help you access and uncover every region in the DLC and see our boss locations guide so you won't miss a single one.