Looking for Hefty Cracked Pot locations in Shadow Of The Erdtree? There are 10 Hefty Cracked Pots to be found in Shadow Of The Erdtree. These key items are used as containers for Hefty Lightning Pots, Hefty Magic Pots, Hefty Fire Pots, and every other type of big, throwable combat pot in the DLC. Since they're reusable, it's best to grab as many as you can.

This Elden Ring guide will show you where to find every Hefty Cracked Pot location in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

All Hefty Cracked Pot locations

Here's an overview of all Hefty Cracked Pot locations on the Shadow Of The Erdtree map. It's best to unlock the regional map before you start looking for a Hefty Cracked Pot in that area.

All Hefty Cracked Pots on the Shadow Realm map. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Starting with those found in the first Shadow Realm region, the Gravesite Plain, here's where to find every Hefty Cracked Pot. Note that the Belurat Gaol is a particularly great place to grab Hefty Cracked Pots, as it has three of them in total.

Scorched Ruins Hefty Cracked Pot location

Arguably the easiest one to find, this Hefty Cracked Pot is in the Scorched Ruins, the abandoned building in the middle of Gravesite Plain. Look for a corpse on the eastern ledge, right next to the road.

The first Hefty Cracked Pot is found in the Scorched Ruins. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Belurat Gaol Hefty Cracked Pot locations

There are three Hefty Cracked Pots inside the Belurat Gaol dungeon. To reach this dungeon, ride north through Gravesite Plain, past the Three-Path Cross, and cross the Ghostflame Dragon arena to the west. You'll see the dungeon entrance at the foot of the mountains ahead.

One dungeon, three Hefty Cracked Pots. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To get the first Hefty Cracked Pot, cross the narrow stone bridge in the large open area (the first large room) and follow the path until you reach a chamber with several hanging pots below you. You have to drop from hanging pot to hanging pot to access the lower floor, but be sure to land on the wooden platform first; it holds a treasure chest with the Cracked Pot. Beware of an innards-shaped enemy jumping at you as soon as you reach the chest!

The first one is on a platform below the hanging pots. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

To get the second Hefty Cracked Pot in Belurat Gaol, leave the hanging pot room and cross the bridge to the west, then drop down into the room with the many large pots. Stick to the right until you see a few fallen pots you can climb over. As shown in the picture below, there's a cluster of pots behind them with a valuable item on top; this is the Hefty Cracked Pot. Walk past the cluster towards the wall, then turn right to find a half-buried pot you can climb on - you can jump to the item from here.

Climb the big pots. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From there, cross the fallen pots in the northwest and stick to the wall on the left. Upon reaching a seemingly dead end, climb the pots to your right. The Hefty Cracked Pot is on a corpse.

The third Belurat Gaol Cracked Pot is also found in the pot maze. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cerulean Coast Hefty Cracked Pot location

Ride to the southernmost part of the Cerulean Coast to find a large troll throwing pots at you. Defeat this troll to obtain a Hefty Cracked Pot. You can easily win this fight if you keep circling the troll with Torrent, thereby slashing at his legs.

Take his Hefty Cracked Pot. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Lamenter's Gaol Hefty Cracked Pot location

You can only reach this Hefty Cracked Pot from the higher plateau north of the Cerulean Coast. To get to this area, clear the Dragon's Pit dungeon and ride southeast to the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion, then west to Charo's Hidden Cave. From there, keep going northwest along the cliff wall (path with the bright red flowers) until you see a cave opening on your right, behind some old cages.

Inside the dungeon, clear the section on the left to obtain a key, then open the cage door and use the ladder to go down. There are several pathways from the next room, but take the door on the higher ledge. In the open space with the high stone steps, take the second tunnel on your right (carefully jump across the gap!). See the rock formation with the circle of tiny pots ahead of you? The item in the middle is a Hefty Cracked Pot.

The tiny pots are guarding their Hefty Cracked peer. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bonny Village Hefty Cracked Pot location west

There are two Cracked Pots in Bonny Village, which you can reach through a crack in the Moorth Ruins. Starting from the Bonny Village Site Of Grace, follow the road down into the village, and look for the first Pot on a corpse to your right. It's next to the road, in front of some hanging pots - you can see some larger pots as well as the southern drawbridge behind it.

Near the main road through Bonny Village. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bonny Village Hefty Cracked Pot location east

For the second Pot, go to the east side of Bonny Village, across the gap with the broken bridge. Walk to the old shack in the northernmost part of the village, where you'll find the Hefty Cracked Pot on a corpse in front of some barrels.

On a corpse in front of some barrels. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Bonny Gaol Hefty Cracked Pot location

Take the drawbridge south of Bonny Village and ride along the cliff wall on the right to find the Bonny Gaol dungeon entrance. Inside the dungeon, enter the open space and follow the path down for just a little while, then jump on the large hanging pots. The lowest hanging pot will function as an elevator that takes you to the lower ledge. Go through the door on the right (furthest away from you) to find the Hefty Cracked Pot - watch out for a hidden innards enemy here.

Use the hanging pot elevator to get here. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow Keep Hefty Cracked Pot location

The final Hefty Cracked Pot in Shadow of the Erdtree is inside the Shadow Keep. Starting from the Storehouse, First Floor Site Of Grace, take the first door on the left and use the elevator to go down. Take the first door on the right followed by the first on the left - beware of a 'jar innards' enemy jumping at you. Look down from the balcony; see the item on the bed below? That's the Hefty Cracked Pot.

Look for a questionable substance on a bed inside the Shadow Keep. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that's how to find every Hefty Cracked Pot in Shadow Of The Erdtree. You may want to look for some Revered Spirit Ash locations next, or take a look at our full Elden Ring walkthrough to find your next destination. We can also point you to the Elden Ring boss locations, but you might want to get the best builds and best armor sets first.