All Cross locations in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for the Miquella's Cross locations in Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Shadow Realm map is home to 13 Crosses that function as landmarks and sources of Scadutree Fragments (one per cross). Miquella's Crosses are typically found near Sites Of Grace and are often close to important NPCs or hidden areas.

This Elden Ring guide will show you where to find every Miquella's Cross location in Shadow Of The Erdtree.

All Miquella's Cross locations

Here's an overview of every Miquella's Cross location on the Shadow Of The Erdtree map. It's best to unlock the regional map before you start looking for a Cross in that area.

Every Miquella's Cross location on the Shadow Realm map. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Starting with the ones near Gravesite Plain, here's where to find every Miquella's Cross in each Shadow Realm region.

Three-Path Cross location

The first Cross is easy to spot; ride north through the Gravesite Plain (starting area) and keep following the road north of the Scorched Ruins until you see the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace ahead of you. The Miquella's Cross is right next to it.

Miquella's Cross in the middle of Gravesite Plain. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Belurat Main Gate Cross location

Next to the 'Main Gate Cross' Site Of Grace. Starting from the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace in the Gravesite Plain region, follow the road west, leading through the massive stone gateway towards the Belurat fortress. In front of the staircase leading up to the castle gates, you'll find the Cross.

Miquella's Cross in front of the Belurat fortress. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Belurat Cross location

Unlike the previous two, this Elden Ring Cross location is very easy to miss. Enter Belurat (the entrance is behind the previous Cross location) and follow the main route to the 'Small Private Altar' Site Of Grace. From there, take the exit in the northwest and go right, then cross the rooftops to the left. When you see the yellow sewer ahead of you, follow its course to the left, then enter the building on your right (at the top of the waterfall). Climb the ladder and go right, to the rooftop area with the large birds, and make sure you're on the same level as the nearest bird.

Instead of crossing these rooftops, go left and approach the massive tower - a bunch of tiny scorpions will ambush you here. Do not enter the tower, but jump up the rubble to your right (see picture below) and enter the small storeroom behind the stones. Defeat the insect enemies; Miquella's Cross is waiting behind them, on the other end of the room.

Find the secret storeroom behind the rubble. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Pillar Path Cross location

It's next to the Pillar Path Cross Site Of Grace, on a high cliff south of Castle Ensis. You don't need to clear the castle to reach this area; just cross Ellac Greatbridge to Castle Front, then turn right and follow the road southeast. After a while, the road will split in two; you must keep left to reach Miquella's Cross.

Ride to Pillar Path on the higher cliffs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Cerulean Coast Cross location

This Cross is found in the southern part of the Shadow Realm, next to the Cerulean Coast Site Of Grace. To get there, follow the road southeast of Castle Front (Castle Ensis) until you see a cliff's edge on your left (behind some enemies), and drop down those cliffs. Stick to your left as you make your way through the gorge. You will ride past Ellac River Cave and Ellac River Downstream, eventually leading you to the Cerulean Coast Site Of Grace. For more details, take a look at our guide on how to reach the Cerulean Coast.

From there, ride south past the Ghostflame Dragon. When you reach the coastline, turn left to find Miquella's Cross.

Miquella's Cross on the Cerulean Coast. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Fissure Cross location

It's next to the Fissure Cross Site Of Grace. No, you don't need a boat for this one; ride as far south as you can, then drop down the massive crater to reach Stone Coffin Fissure. Follow the path through this underground realm for a little while (carefully drop down to the lower area) until you see the Fissure Cross ahead of you.

The Fissure Cross is in a well-hidden, underground area. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Castle Ensis Cross location

Next to the Castle Ensis Checkpoint Site Of Grace, in the middle of the castle. Enter the castle from the southwest (after crossing Ellac Greatbridge), and take the large staircase on the left before passing through the cave opening. On the other side, you'll find a grassy slope guarded by a knight; the Cross is at the top of this slope.

There's a Cross in the middle of Castle Ensis. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Highroad Cross location

Behind Castle Ensis, next to the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. It's very easy to spot when you leave Rellana the Twin Moon Knight's boss arena. If you don't want to fight Rellana, you can take the path through the gorge south of Castle Ensis (same path used to reach the Cerulean Coast) and use the wind current to get to Fort Reprimand instead. From there, ride north and make a U-turn to the left to find the Highroad Cross.

The next one's just north of Castle Ensis. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Moorth Ruins Cross location

Next to the Moorth Ruins Site Of Grace, the abandoned village east of Castle Ensis. This Cross location is easy to spot if you just follow the road north of Fort Reprimand. It's also a short ride away from the previous location, the Highroad Cross.

The Moorth Ruins Cross. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scaduview Cross location

This Miquella's Cross is near the Scaduview Site Of Grace, on the high cliffs east of Fort Reprimand. There's no need to clear the Fort. If you ride towards the Fort from the north, you must go to the narrow ledge on the left before passing through the cave opening. There's a small pile of 'spirit' stones at the edge of this cliff; hit them to unlock a nearby wind current, which will take you to the higher cliffs. Once there, ride south until you see the Cross ahead of you.

Ride to the top of the cliffs. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Shadow Keep Cross location

This one's inside the Shadow Keep, the large castle in the northeastern part of the Shadow Realm. It's right next to the 'Storehouse, Fourth Floor' Site Of Grace. If you haven't unlocked it yet, enter the Shadow Keep through the Main Gate and fight your way through the castle until you reach the Storehouse, First Floor. This is a central part of the castle and one of the largest areas, so don't be afraid to miss it. From there, go to the other side of the room and take the stairs to the wooden balcony. See the huge statue hanging from the ceiling? Jump on it to reach the fourth floor and the Miquella's Cross location.

Run across the statue to reach the Cross. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Rauh Ancient Ruins Cross location

This Cross is found on the northwestern part of the map, next to the Rauh Ancient Ruins Site Of Grace. To reach this area, leave the Shadow Keep through the West Rampart exit and ride west to Viaduct Minor Tower. Leave the tower, then ride through the large ruins a bit further west. Keep descending until you reach the lower slopes, where you'll find Miquella's Cross.

Head to the lower plains southwest of Viaduct minor Tower. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Spiral Rise Cross location

The final Miquella's Cross location is halfway up the Tower Of Shadow in Enir-Ilim, next to the Spiral Rise Site Of Grace. You can only reach this Cross after you've burned the Sealing Tree - which means you must've cleared most of the DLC's content. There are several steps involved, which our guide on how to get to Enir-Ilim explains in more detail, but in short, here's what you must do:

Defeat Messmer The Impaler at the Shadow Keep (location 1 on the map below).

Defeat Romina at the Church Of The Bud (location 2).

Burn the Sealing Tree behind the Church.

You'll then be transported to Enir-Ilim: Outer Wall, from where you must walk to the Spiral Rise in the southwest (location 3).

Visit each location to unlock the Spiral Rise Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that's how to find every Miquella's Cross location in Shadow Of The Erdtree.