Are you looking for all of the Nameless Mausoleum locations in Shadow of the Erdtree? There is an abundance of dungeons to discover in Elden Ring, and the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC offers a variety of new ones to explore. The Nameless Mausoleums are an entirely new dungeon type in the DLC, but these don't have the typical winding passageways and numerous enemies around every corner to defeat. Instead, the Nameless Mausoleums offer a single challenge between you and a big bad boss.

These bosses are nothing to laugh at, either. If you accidentally stumbled upon the Blackgaol Knight in the Gravesite Plain's Western Nameless Mausoleum, you'll know what I'm talking about. But the challenge is absolutely worth the rewards.

In this guide, we'll show you where all four Nameless Mausoleums are located in Elden Ring's Shadow Realm - there's one for each direction: north, south, east, and west. Alongside that, we'll show you what goodies you'll get from defeating their respective bosses.

In this guide:

Elden Ring Nameless Mausoleum locations

On the map below we've plotted out the location of all four Nameless Mausoleums in Shadow of the Erdtree. The first one that you'll encounter is the Western Nameless Mausoleum in Gravesite Plain, just northwest of the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace. Next is the Southern Nameless Mausoleum, which can be found on an island south of the Cerulean Coast. The Eastern Nameless Mausoleum can be discovered by heading into the lower section of the map via the secret coffin in Shadow Keep. Finally, the Northern Nameless Mausoleum can be found via a spiritspring near the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace.

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Western Nameless Mausoleum location

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

This is the first Nameless Mausoleum you'll find, just northwest of the Gravesite Plain Site of Grace where the DLC begins. The boss inside is the Blackgaol Knight, a heavy-hitting boss who can switch between both melee and ranged weapons. His crossbow unleashes rapid-fire flaming bolts, while his greatsword can be used to deliver a ranged blast and a powerful jump attack. He's quite the challenge, so it's well worth leveling up with Scadutree Fragments before tackling him.

Once defeated, you'll be rewarded with the Greatsword of Solitude – an excellent choice for pure strength builds – the Helm of Solitude, Armor of Solitude, Gauntlets of Solitude, and the Greaves of Solitude.

Southern Nameless Mausoleum location

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Southern Nameless Mausoleum is located on the island south of the Cerulean Coast. To reach it, start from the Cerulean Coast West Site of Grace and head southeast to seek a tunnel entrance on the south coast, which snakes under the water to the island. The tunnel's entrance is on a lower ledge past a large dead tree that's easily spotted on the coastline.

Inside this Mausoleum you'll find a boss called the Dancer of Ranah, a dual-wielding agile attacker who will roll away from you as you attack. She strikes back using fast spins and also has a healing flask she uses after taking around 50% damage. Once defeated, you'll get the Dancing Blade of Ranah – a curved sword that scales with dexterity and has the Unending Dance skill, which allows for repeated slashes until your stamina is drained – Dancer's Bracer, Dancer's Dress, Dancer's Hood, and Dancer's Trousers.

Eastern Nameless Mausoleum location

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From the Recluses' River Downstream Site of Grace you can work your way down and around to this Mausoleum. It's sort of 'beneath' the Bridge Leading to the Village Site of Grace on the world map. To get to this region of Scadu Altus in the depths, you'll need to have already done the coffin ride from Shadow Keep that leads you to the Ruins of Unte.

The boss inside is Rakshasa. She has incredible reach with her Great Katana and cannot be staggered by light attacks. As such, parry/guard counters and spells/Ash of War abilities are the way to go. The rewards you'll get once she's defeated are Rakshasa's Great Katana – which is considered one of the best Great Katanas in the DLC that scales with strength and dexterity – Rakshasa Armor, Rakshasa Gauntlets, Rakshasa Greaves, and the Rakshasa Helm.

Northern Nameless Mausoleum location

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

From the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace, travel through the ravine southwest to reach a spiritspring. It's by the base of a cliff that's a little south from where you find the Rauh Ruins map fragment. Alternatively, travel east from the Temple Town Ruins to find that same spiritspring. Break the seal (located up an incline on the side of the cliff) and then leap up the cliff and up another spiritspring that brings you onto the plateau to find the Mausoleum.

The boss inside is Red Bear, a very fast melee attacker with jump and slash attacks. Also be aware of his bear roar incantation, and the fact that he has a healing flask. Once defeated, you'll get Red Bear's Claw – a Beast Claw type weapon that scales with strength and dexterity – the Fang Helm, Iron Rivet Armor, Iron Rivet Gauntlets, and Iron Rivet Greaves.

The Nameless Mausoleums aren't the only dungeons that are worth checking out in Shadow of the Erdtree. Make sure to check out our guide to all Ruined Forge locations so you can stock up on the excellent rewards in there as well. Or, if you'd rather just get on with the stories and character questlines within the DLC, have a look at our guide on all quests in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. You can also check out our Shadow of the Erdtree progression route guide for additional information on the best way to approach every area in the DLC.