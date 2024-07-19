All new armor in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree
Here are all the new Elden Ring DLC armors and how to get them
Looking for every new armor in the Elden Ring DLC? Elden Ring's base game already had an extensive selection of armor for your Tarnished, and Shadow Of The Erdtree ups the equipment ante with a vast collection of helms and body coverings. All together, you can expect to find 30 new armor sets in Shadow of the Erdtree, and a whopping 130+ pieces of individual armor that you can mix and match to take on the Shadow Realm.
From the martial arts-esque Dryleaf Set to the chonky Verdigris Set, we've got them all neatly organised for your convenience. In this guide we've listed all new armors in Shadow Of The Erdtree and how to get them.
Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC armor list
Below we've compiled a definitive list of all new armors in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. The armors are organised by their name, type, and set. If you're looking for a particular armor, you can sort via each column or use the search bar. Key plot twists as well as the names of major bosses and NPCs in Shadow Of The Erdtree have been spoiler-tagged; go ahead and click them if you don't mind spoilers.
Here's every armor in Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC:
|Armor
|Type
|Set
|How to get
|Image
|Wise Man's Mask
|Head
|Ansbach's Set
|Complete Ansbach's questline and then summon Ansbach in the fight against Radahn, Consort of Miquella. Search the corpse afterwards. Alternately, side with Leda against Ansbach in their fight in the Shadow Keep.
|Ansbach's Attire
|Chest
|Ansbach's Set
|Complete Ansbach's questline and then summon Ansbach in the fight against Radahn, Consort of Miquella. Search the corpse afterwards. Alternately, side with Leda against Ansbach in their fight in the Shadow Keep.
|Ansbach's Manchettes
|Arms
|Ansbach's Set
|Complete Ansbach's questline and then summon Ansbach in the fight against Radahn, Consort of Miquella. Search the corpse afterwards. Alternately, side with Leda against Ansbach in their fight in the Shadow Keep.
|Ansbach's Boots
|Legs
|Ansbach's Set
|Complete Ansbach's questline and then summon Ansbach in the fight against Radahn, Consort of Miquella. Search the corpse afterwards. Alternately, side with Leda against Ansbach in their fight in the Shadow Keep.
|Curseblade Mask
|Head
|Ascetic Set
|Randomly dropped by Curseblades.
|Ascetic's Loincloth
|Chest
|Ascetic Set
|Randomly dropped by Curseblades
|Ascetic's Wrist Guards
|Arms
|Ascetic Set
|Randomly dropped by Curseblades
|Ascetic's Ankle Guards
|Legs
|Ascetic Set
|Randomly dropped by Curseblades
|Black Knight Helm
|Head
|Black Knight Set
|Randomly dropped by Black Knights near Castle Ensis.
|Black Knight Armor
|Chest
|Black Knight Set
|Randomly dropped by Black Knights near Castle Ensis.
|Black Knight Gauntlets
|Arms
|Black Knight Set
|Randomly dropped by Black Knights near Castle Ensis.
|Black Knight Greaves
|Legs
|Black Knight Set
|Randomly dropped by Black Knights near Castle Ensis.
|Common Soldier Helm
|Head
|Common Soldier Set
|Randomly dropped by Common Soldiers.
|Common Soldier Cloth Armor
|Chest
|Common Soldier Set
|Randomly dropped by Common Soldiers.
|Common Soldier Gauntlets
|Arms
|Common Soldier Set
|Randomly dropped by Common Soldiers.
|Common Soldier Greaves
|Legs
|Common Soldier Set
|Randomly dropped by Common Soldiers.
|Dancer's Hood
|Head
|Dancer's Set
|Dropped by the Dancer of Ranah in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Dancer's Dress
|Chest
|Dancer's Set
|Dropped by the Dancer of Ranah in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Dancer's Bracer
|Arms
|Dancer's Set
|Dropped by the Dancer of Ranah in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Dancer's Trousers
|Legs
|Dancer's Set
|Dropped by the Dancer of Ranah in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Death Knight Helm
|Head
|Death Knight Set
|Found in Darklight Catacombs.
|Death Knight Armor
|Chest
|Death Knight Set
|Found in Darklight Catacombs.
|Death Knight Gauntlets
|Arms
|Death Knight Set
|Found in Darklight Catacombs.
|Death Knight Greaves
|Legs
|Death Knight Set
|Found in Darklight Catacombs.
|Divine Beast Helm
|Head
|Divine Beast Set
|Randomly dropped by Divine Beast Warriors in Enir-Ilim.
|Divine Beast Warrior Armor
|Chest
|Divine Beast Set
|Randomly dropped by Divine Beast Warriors in Enir-Ilim.
|Divine Bird Helm
|Head
|Divine Bird Set
|Randomly dropped by Divine Bird Warriors in Rauh Ruins.
|Divine Bird Warrior Armor
|Chest
|Divine Bird Set
|Randomly dropped by Divine Bird Warriors in Rauh Ruins.
|Divine Bird Warrior Gauntlets
|Arms
|Divine Bird Set
|Randomly dropped by Divine Bird Warriors in Rauh Ruins.
|Divine Bird Warrior Greaves
|Legs
|Divine Bird Set
|Randomly dropped by Divine Bird Warriors in Rauh Ruins.
|Dane's Hat
|Head
|Dryleaf Set
|Acquired after completing Dryleaf Dane's questline.
|Dryleaf Robe
|Chest
|Dryleaf Set
|Acquired after completing Dryleaf Dane's questline and defeating Dryleaf Dane in Enir-Ilim. Or search the corpse beneath the waterfall north of the Recluses' River Downstream.
|Dryleaf Arm Wraps
|Arms
|Dryleaf Set
|Acquired after completing Dryleaf Dane's questline and defeating Dryleaf Dane in Enir-Ilim. Or search the corpse beneath the waterfall north of the Recluses' River Downstream.
|Dryleaf Cuissardes
|Legs
|Dryleaf Set
|Acquired after completing Dryleaf Dane's questline and defeating Dryleaf Dane in Enir-Ilim. Or search the corpse beneath the waterfall north of the Recluses' River Downstream.
|Fire Knight Helm
|Head
|Fire Knight Set
|Randomly dropped by Fire Knights in Shadow Keep.
|Fire Knight Armor
|Chest
|Fire Knight Set
|Randomly dropped by Fire Knights in Shadow Keep.
|Fire Knight Gauntlets
|Arms
|Fire Knight Set
|Randomly dropped by Fire Knights in Shadow Keep.
|Fire Knight Greaves
|Legs
|Fire Knight Set
|Randomly dropped by Fire Knights in Shadow Keep.
|Freyja's Helm
|Head
|Freyja's Set
|Acquired after completing Freyja's Questline. After defeating Freyja at Enir-Ilim, search the corpse inside the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom. Alternately, if you don't give Freyja Ansbach's letter, the armor is located by the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace
|Freyja's Armor
|Chest
|Freyja's Set
|Acquired after completing Freyja's Questline. After defeating Freyja at Enir-Ilim, search the corpse inside the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom. Alternately, if you don't give Freyja Ansbach's letter, the armor is located by the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace.
|Freyja's Gauntlets
|Arms
|Freyja's Set
|Acquired after completing Freyja's Questline. After defeating Freyja at Enir-Ilim, search the corpse inside the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom. Alternately, if you don't give Freyja Ansbach's letter, the armor is located by the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace
|Freyja's Greaves
|Legs
|Freyja's Set
|Acquired after completing Freyja's Questline. After defeating Freyja at Enir-Ilim, search the corpse inside the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom. Alternately, if you don't give Freyja Ansbach's letter, the armor is located by the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace
|Gaius's Helm
|Head
|Gaius's Set
|After defeating Commander Gaius in the Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 8,000 Runes.
|Gaius's Armor
|Chest
|Gaius's Set
|After defeating Commander Gaius in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 12,000 Runes.
|Gaius's Gauntlets
|Arms
|Gaius's Set
|After defeating Commander Gaius in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 8,000 Runes.
|Gaius's Greaves
|Legs
|Gaius's Set
|Dropped by a mounted Albinauric Archer after defeating Commander Gaius northwest of Shadow Keep, Back Gate.
|Gravebird Helm
|Head
|Gravebird Set
|Found in Enir-Ilim.
|Gravebird's Blackquill Armor
|Chest
|Gravebird Set
|Found by the cliffs on an altar north of the temple Town Ruins Site of Grace.
|Gravebird Bracelets
|Arms
|Gravebird Set
|Found on a corpse south of the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace.
|Gravebird Anklets
|Legs
|Gravebird Set
|Found on a corpse east of the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace.
|Gravebird Armor
|Chest
|Gravebird Set
|Found on a corpse west of the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace.
|High Priest Hat
|Head
|High Priest Set
|Aquired after completing Ymir's questline.
|High Priest Robe
|Chest
|High Priest Set
|Aquired after completing Ymir's questline.
|High Priest Gloves
|Arms
|High Priest Set
|Aquired after completing Ymir's questline.
|High Priest Undergarments
|Legs
|High Priest Set
|Aquired after completing Ymir's questline.
|Finger Robe
|Chest
|High Priest Set
|Alter the High Priest Robe at a Site of Grace.
|Leather Headband
|Head
|Highland Warrior Set
|Found on a corpse near Rugalea the Great Red Bear, northwest of the Ravine North Site of Grace.
|Gloried Attire
|Chest
|Highland Warrior Set
|Found on a corpse near Rugalea the Great Red Bear, northwest of the Ravine North Site of Grace.
|Leather Arm Wraps
|Arms
|Highland Warrior Set
|Found on a corpse near Rugalea the Great Red Bear, northwest of the Ravine North Site of Grace.
|Leather Leg Wraps
|Legs
|Highland Warrior Set
|Found on a corpse near Rugalea the Great Red Bear, northwest of the Ravine North Site of Grace.
|Leather Crown
|Head
|Highland Warrior Set
|Found on a corpse near Ralva the Great Red Bear, north of Moorth Ruins Site of Grace.
|Highland Attire
|Chest
|Highland Warrior Set
|Found on a corpse near Ralva the Great Red Bear, north of Moorth Ruins Site of Grace.
|Horned Warrior Helm
|Head
|Horned Warrior Set
|Randomly dropped by Horned Warriors.
|Horned Warrior Armor
|Chest
|Horned Warrior Set
|Randomly dropped by Horned Warriors.
|Horned Warrior Gauntlets
|Arms
|Horned Warrior Set
|Randomly dropped by Horned Warriors.
|Horned Warrior Greaves
|Legs
|Horned Warrior Set
|Randomly dropped by Horned Warriors.
|Caterpillar Mask
|Head
|Hornsent Set
|Acquired after completing Hornsent's questline, defeating Hornsent in Enir-Ilim, and searching his corpse. Alternately, you can acquire this if you side with Leda against Hornsent during the battle in Shadow Keep.
|Braided Cord Robe
|Chest
|Hornsent Set
|Acquired after completing Hornsent's questline, defeating Hornsent in Enir-Ilim, and searching his corpse. Alternately, you can acquire this if you side with Leda against Hornsent during the battle in Shadow Keep.
|Braided Arm Wraps
|Arms
|Hornsent Set
|Acquired after completing Hornsent's questline, defeating Hornsent in Enir-Ilim, and searching his corpse. Alternately, you can acquire this if you side with Leda against Hornsent during the battle in Shadow Keep.
|Soiled Loincloth
|Legs
|Hornsent Set
|Acquired after completing Hornsent's questline, defeating Hornsent in Enir-Ilim, and searching his corpse. Alternately, you can acquire this if you side with Leda against Hornsent during the battle in Shadow Keep.
|Igon's Helm
|Head
|Igon's Set
|Aquired after completing Igon's questline, summoning him during the fight against Bayle the Dread, and looting Igon's corpse at the foot of the Jagged Peak.
|Igon's Armor
|Chest
|Igon's Set
|Aquired after completing Igon's questline, summoning him during the fight against Bayle the Dread, and looting Igon's corpse at the foot of the Jagged Peak.
|Igon's Gauntlets
|Arms
|Igon's Set
|Aquired after completing Igon's questline, summoning him during the fight against Bayle the Dread, and looting Igon's corpse at the foot of the Jagged Peak.
|Igon's Loincloth
|Legs
|Igon's Set
|Aquired after completing Igon's questline, summoning him during the fight against Bayle the Dread, and looting Igon's corpse at the foot of the Jagged Peak.
|Fang Helm
|Head
|Iron Rivet Set
|Dropped by the Red Bear in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Iron Rivet Armor
|Chest
|Iron Rivet Set
|Dropped by the Red Bear in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Iron Rivet Gauntlets
|Arms
|Iron Rivet Set
|Dropped by the Red Bear in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Iron Rivet Greaves
|Legs
|Iron Rivet Set
|Dropped by the Red Bear in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Messmer Soldier Helm
|Head
|Messmer Soldier Set
|Randomly dropped by Messmer Soldiers.
|Messmer Soldier Armor
|Chest
|Messmer Soldier Set
|Randomly dropped by Messmer Soldiers.
|Messmer Soldier Gauntlets
|Arms
|Messmer Soldier Set
|Randomly dropped by Messmer Soldiers.
|Messmer Soldier Greaves
|Legs
|Messmer Soldier Set
|Randomly dropped by Messmer Soldiers.
|Messmer's Helm
|Head
|Messmer's Set
|After defeating Messmer the Impaler in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.
|Messmer's Armor
|Chest
|Messmer's Set
|After defeating Messmer the Impaler in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 15,000 Runes.
|Messmer's Gauntlets
|Arms
|Messmer's Set
|After defeating Messmer the Impaler in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.
|Messmer's Greaves
|Legs
|Messmer's Set
|After defeating Messmer the Impaler in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.
|Helm of Night
|Head
|Night Set
|Found in Bonny Gaol.
|Armor of Night
|Chest
|Night Set
|Found in Bonny Gaol.
|Gauntlets of Night
|Arms
|Night Set
|Found in Bonny Gaol.
|Greaves of Night
|Legs
|Night Set
|Found in Bonny Gaol.
|Oathseeker Knight Helm
|Head
|Oathseeker Knight Set
|Found on a corpse on the cliffs near the Church of Benediction, south of the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace
|Oathseeker Knight Armor
|Chest
|Oathseeker Knight Set
|Found on a corpse on the cliffs near the Church of Benediction, south of the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace
|Oathseeker Knight Gauntlets
|Arms
|Oathseeker Knight Set
|Found on a corpse on the cliffs near the Church of Benediction, south of the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace
|Oathseeker Knight Greaves
|Legs
|Oathseeker Knight Set
|Found on a corpse on the cliffs near the Church of Benediction, south of the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace
|Rakshasa Helm
|Head
|Rakshasa Set
|Dropped by the Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Rakshasa Armor
|Chest
|Rakshasa Set
|Dropped by the Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Rakshasa Gauntlets
|Arms
|Rakshasa Set
|Dropped by the Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Rakshasa Greaves
|Legs
|Rakshasa Set
|Dropped by the Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.
|Rellana's Helm
|Head
|Rellana's Set
|After defeating Rellana in Castle Ensis, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.
|Rellana's Armor
|Chest
|Rellana's Set
|After defeating Rellana in Castle Ensis, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 15,000 Runes.
|Rellana's Gloves
|Arms
|Rellana's Set
|After defeating Rellana in Castle Ensis, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.
|Rellana's Greaves
|Legs
|Rellana's Set
|After defeating Rellana in Castle Ensis, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.
|Shadow Militiaman Helm
|Head
|Shadow Militiaman Set
|Randomly dropped by Shadow Militiamen in the Shadow Keep.
|Shadow Militiaman Armor
|Chest
|Shadow Militiaman Set
|Randomly dropped by Shadow Militiamen in the Shadow Keep.
|Shadow Militiaman Gauntlets
|Arms
|Shadow Militiaman Set
|Randomly dropped by Shadow Militiamen in the Shadow Keep.
|Shadow Militiaman Greaves
|Legs
|Shadow Militiaman Set
|Randomly dropped by Shadow Militiamen in the Shadow Keep.
|Helm of Solitude
|Head
|Solitude Set
|Dropped by the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Nameless Mausoleum.
|Armor of Solitude
|Chest
|Solitude Set
|Dropped by the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Nameless Mausoleum.
|Gauntlets of Solitude
|Arms
|Solitude Set
|Dropped by the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Nameless Mausoleum.
|Greaves of Solitude
|Legs
|Solitude Set
|Dropped by the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Nameless Mausoleum.
|Thiollier's Mask
|Head
|Thiollier's Set
|Acquired after completing Thiollier's questline and summoning him during the fight against Radahn. Loot the corpse after the battle.
|Thiollier's Garb
|Chest
|Thiollier's Set
|Acquired after completing Thiollier's questline and summoning him during the fight against Radahn. Loot the corpse after the battle.
|Thiollier's Gloves
|Arms
|Thiollier's Set
|Acquired after completing Thiollier's questline and summoning him during the fight against Radahn. Loot the corpse after the battle.
|Thiollier's Trousers
|Legs
|Thiollier's Set
|Acquired after completing Thiollier's questline and summoning him during the fight against Radahn. Loot the corpse after the battle.
|Verdigris Helm
|Head
|Verdigris Set
|Aquired after completing Moore's questline and defeating Moore in Enir-Ilim. Loot the corpse after the battle. Alternately, you can get this if you tell Moore to "remain sad forever" and loot his corpse, located opposite the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus.
|Verdigris Armor
|Chest
|Verdigris Set
|Aquired after completing Moore's questline and defeating Moore in Enir-Ilim. Loot the corpse after the battle. Alternately, you can get this if you tell Moore to "remain sad forever" and loot his corpse, located opposite the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus.
|Verdigris Gauntlets
|Arms
|Verdigris Set
|Aquired after completing Moore's questline and defeating Moore in Enir-Ilim. Loot the corpse after the battle. Alternately, you can get this if you tell Moore to "remain sad forever" and loot his corpse, located opposite the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus.
|Verdigris Greaves
|Legs
|Verdigris Set
|Aquired after completing Moore's questline and defeating Moore in Enir-Ilim. Loot the corpse after the battle. Alternately, you can get this if you tell Moore to "remain sad forever" and loot his corpse, located opposite the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus.
|Young Lion's Helm
|Head
|Young Lion's Set
|After defeating Promised Consort Radahn in Enir-Ilim, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 12,000 Runes.
|Young Lion's Armor
|Chest
|Young Lion's Set
|After defeating Promised Consort Radahn in Enir-Ilim, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 20,000 Runes.
|Young Lion's Gauntlets
|Arms
|Young Lion's Set
|After defeating Promised Consort Radahn in Enir-Ilim, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 12,000 Runes.
|Young Lion's Greaves
|Legs
|Young Lion's Set
|After defeating Promised Consort Radahn in Enir-Ilim, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 12,000 Runes.
|Circlet of Light
|Head
|N/A
|Defeat Promised Consort Radahn, then examine the golden light and select "Touch Memory."
|Crucible Hammer-Helm
|Head
|N/A
|Dropped by Crucible Knight near Rauh Ancient Ruins, East.
|Death Mask Helm
|Head
|N/A
|Dropped by Elder Wego in Shadow Keep.
|Divine Beast Head
|Head
|N/A
|Dropped by the Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Belurat, Tower Settlement.
|Greatjar
|Head
|N/A
|Found in Belurat Gaol.
|Imp Head (Lion)
|Head
|N/A
|Found in Scorpion River Catacombs.
|Leda's Armor
|Chest
|N/A
|Dropped by Leda in Enir-Ilim.
|Pelt of Ralva
|Head
|N/A
|Dropped by Ralva the Great Red Bear, north of Moorth Ruins.
|Salza's Hood
|Head
|N/A
|Dropped by Saga Salza on the bridge leading from West Rampart.
|St. Trina's Blossom
|Head
|N/A
|Acquired at the end of Thiollier's questline.
|Winged Serpent Helm
|Head
|N/A
|Dropped by Captain Kood in Shadow Keep.
That's all the new armors we've found in Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. If you're interested in a list of weaponry, check out our guide for all 103 weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree. We also have a rundown on all Scadutree Fragment locations to help you level up in the Lands of Shadow, as well as a comprehensive list of all bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree so you can test the durability of your new armor sets! And last but not least, take a peek at our guide to all sidequests in Shadow of the Erdtree if you're wondering how to acquire some of the rarer armors on display here.