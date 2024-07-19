All new armor in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for every new armor in the Elden Ring DLC? Elden Ring's base game already had an extensive selection of armor for your Tarnished, and Shadow Of The Erdtree ups the equipment ante with a vast collection of helms and body coverings. All together, you can expect to find 30 new armor sets in Shadow of the Erdtree, and a whopping 130+ pieces of individual armor that you can mix and match to take on the Shadow Realm.

From the martial arts-esque Dryleaf Set to the chonky Verdigris Set, we've got them all neatly organised for your convenience. In this guide we've listed all new armors in Shadow Of The Erdtree and how to get them.

Below we've compiled a definitive list of all new armors in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree. The armors are organised by their name, type, and set. If you're looking for a particular armor, you can sort via each column or use the search bar. Key plot twists as well as the names of major bosses and NPCs in Shadow Of The Erdtree have been spoiler-tagged; go ahead and click them if you don't mind spoilers.

Here's every armor in Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC:

Armor Type Set How to get Image

Wise Man's Mask Head Ansbach's Set Complete Ansbach's questline and then summon Ansbach in the fight against Radahn, Consort of Miquella . Search the corpse afterwards. Alternately, side with Leda against Ansbach in their fight in the Shadow Keep .

Ansbach's Attire Chest Ansbach's Set Complete Ansbach's questline and then summon Ansbach in the fight against Radahn, Consort of Miquella . Search the corpse afterwards. Alternately, side with Leda against Ansbach in their fight in the Shadow Keep .

Ansbach's Manchettes Arms Ansbach's Set Complete Ansbach's questline and then summon Ansbach in the fight against Radahn, Consort of Miquella . Search the corpse afterwards. Alternately, side with Leda against Ansbach in their fight in the Shadow Keep .

Ansbach's Boots Legs Ansbach's Set Complete Ansbach's questline and then summon Ansbach in the fight against Radahn, Consort of Miquella . Search the corpse afterwards. Alternately, side with Leda against Ansbach in their fight in the Shadow Keep .

Curseblade Mask Head Ascetic Set Randomly dropped by Curseblades.

Ascetic's Loincloth Chest Ascetic Set Randomly dropped by Curseblades

Ascetic's Wrist Guards Arms Ascetic Set Randomly dropped by Curseblades

Ascetic's Ankle Guards Legs Ascetic Set Randomly dropped by Curseblades

Black Knight Helm Head Black Knight Set Randomly dropped by Black Knights near Castle Ensis.

Black Knight Armor Chest Black Knight Set Randomly dropped by Black Knights near Castle Ensis.

Black Knight Gauntlets Arms Black Knight Set Randomly dropped by Black Knights near Castle Ensis.

Black Knight Greaves Legs Black Knight Set Randomly dropped by Black Knights near Castle Ensis.

Common Soldier Helm Head Common Soldier Set Randomly dropped by Common Soldiers.

Common Soldier Cloth Armor Chest Common Soldier Set Randomly dropped by Common Soldiers.

Common Soldier Gauntlets Arms Common Soldier Set Randomly dropped by Common Soldiers.

Common Soldier Greaves Legs Common Soldier Set Randomly dropped by Common Soldiers.

Dancer's Hood Head Dancer's Set Dropped by the Dancer of Ranah in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum.

Dancer's Dress Chest Dancer's Set Dropped by the Dancer of Ranah in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum.

Dancer's Bracer Arms Dancer's Set Dropped by the Dancer of Ranah in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum.

Dancer's Trousers Legs Dancer's Set Dropped by the Dancer of Ranah in the Southern Nameless Mausoleum.

Death Knight Helm Head Death Knight Set Found in Darklight Catacombs.

Death Knight Armor Chest Death Knight Set Found in Darklight Catacombs.

Death Knight Gauntlets Arms Death Knight Set Found in Darklight Catacombs.

Death Knight Greaves Legs Death Knight Set Found in Darklight Catacombs.

Divine Beast Helm Head Divine Beast Set Randomly dropped by Divine Beast Warriors in Enir-Ilim.

Divine Beast Warrior Armor Chest Divine Beast Set Randomly dropped by Divine Beast Warriors in Enir-Ilim.

Divine Bird Helm Head Divine Bird Set Randomly dropped by Divine Bird Warriors in Rauh Ruins.

Divine Bird Warrior Armor Chest Divine Bird Set Randomly dropped by Divine Bird Warriors in Rauh Ruins.

Divine Bird Warrior Gauntlets Arms Divine Bird Set Randomly dropped by Divine Bird Warriors in Rauh Ruins.

Divine Bird Warrior Greaves Legs Divine Bird Set Randomly dropped by Divine Bird Warriors in Rauh Ruins.

Dane's Hat Head Dryleaf Set Acquired after completing Dryleaf Dane's questline.

Dryleaf Robe Chest Dryleaf Set Acquired after completing Dryleaf Dane's questline and defeating Dryleaf Dane in Enir-Ilim. Or search the corpse beneath the waterfall north of the Recluses' River Downstream.

Dryleaf Arm Wraps Arms Dryleaf Set Acquired after completing Dryleaf Dane's questline and defeating Dryleaf Dane in Enir-Ilim. Or search the corpse beneath the waterfall north of the Recluses' River Downstream.

Dryleaf Cuissardes Legs Dryleaf Set Acquired after completing Dryleaf Dane's questline and defeating Dryleaf Dane in Enir-Ilim. Or search the corpse beneath the waterfall north of the Recluses' River Downstream.

Fire Knight Helm Head Fire Knight Set Randomly dropped by Fire Knights in Shadow Keep.

Fire Knight Armor Chest Fire Knight Set Randomly dropped by Fire Knights in Shadow Keep.

Fire Knight Gauntlets Arms Fire Knight Set Randomly dropped by Fire Knights in Shadow Keep.

Fire Knight Greaves Legs Fire Knight Set Randomly dropped by Fire Knights in Shadow Keep.

Freyja's Helm Head Freyja's Set Acquired after completing Freyja's Questline. After defeating Freyja at Enir-Ilim, search the corpse inside the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom. Alternately, if you don't give Freyja Ansbach's letter, the armor is located by the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace

Freyja's Armor Chest Freyja's Set Acquired after completing Freyja's Questline. After defeating Freyja at Enir-Ilim, search the corpse inside the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom. Alternately, if you don't give Freyja Ansbach's letter, the armor is located by the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace.

Freyja's Gauntlets Arms Freyja's Set Acquired after completing Freyja's Questline. After defeating Freyja at Enir-Ilim, search the corpse inside the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom. Alternately, if you don't give Freyja Ansbach's letter, the armor is located by the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace

Freyja's Greaves Legs Freyja's Set Acquired after completing Freyja's Questline. After defeating Freyja at Enir-Ilim, search the corpse inside the Cleansing Chamber Anteroom. Alternately, if you don't give Freyja Ansbach's letter, the armor is located by the Storehouse, Seventh Floor Site of Grace

Gaius's Helm Head Gaius's Set After defeating Commander Gaius in the Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 8,000 Runes.

Gaius's Armor Chest Gaius's Set After defeating Commander Gaius in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 12,000 Runes.

Gaius's Gauntlets Arms Gaius's Set After defeating Commander Gaius in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 8,000 Runes.

Gaius's Greaves Legs Gaius's Set Dropped by a mounted Albinauric Archer after defeating Commander Gaius northwest of Shadow Keep, Back Gate.

Gravebird Helm Head Gravebird Set Found in Enir-Ilim.

Gravebird's Blackquill Armor Chest Gravebird Set Found by the cliffs on an altar north of the temple Town Ruins Site of Grace.

Gravebird Bracelets Arms Gravebird Set Found on a corpse south of the Pillar Path Waypoint Site of Grace.

Gravebird Anklets Legs Gravebird Set Found on a corpse east of the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace.

Gravebird Armor Chest Gravebird Set Found on a corpse west of the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace.

High Priest Hat Head High Priest Set Aquired after completing Ymir's questline.

High Priest Robe Chest High Priest Set Aquired after completing Ymir's questline.

High Priest Gloves Arms High Priest Set Aquired after completing Ymir's questline.

High Priest Undergarments Legs High Priest Set Aquired after completing Ymir's questline.

Finger Robe Chest High Priest Set Alter the High Priest Robe at a Site of Grace.

Leather Headband Head Highland Warrior Set Found on a corpse near Rugalea the Great Red Bear, northwest of the Ravine North Site of Grace.

Gloried Attire Chest Highland Warrior Set Found on a corpse near Rugalea the Great Red Bear, northwest of the Ravine North Site of Grace.

Leather Arm Wraps Arms Highland Warrior Set Found on a corpse near Rugalea the Great Red Bear, northwest of the Ravine North Site of Grace.

Leather Leg Wraps Legs Highland Warrior Set Found on a corpse near Rugalea the Great Red Bear, northwest of the Ravine North Site of Grace.

Leather Crown Head Highland Warrior Set Found on a corpse near Ralva the Great Red Bear, north of Moorth Ruins Site of Grace.

Highland Attire Chest Highland Warrior Set Found on a corpse near Ralva the Great Red Bear, north of Moorth Ruins Site of Grace.

Horned Warrior Helm Head Horned Warrior Set Randomly dropped by Horned Warriors.

Horned Warrior Armor Chest Horned Warrior Set Randomly dropped by Horned Warriors.

Horned Warrior Gauntlets Arms Horned Warrior Set Randomly dropped by Horned Warriors.

Horned Warrior Greaves Legs Horned Warrior Set Randomly dropped by Horned Warriors.

Caterpillar Mask Head Hornsent Set Acquired after completing Hornsent's questline, defeating Hornsent in Enir-Ilim, and searching his corpse. Alternately, you can acquire this if you side with Leda against Hornsent during the battle in Shadow Keep.

Braided Cord Robe Chest Hornsent Set Acquired after completing Hornsent's questline, defeating Hornsent in Enir-Ilim, and searching his corpse. Alternately, you can acquire this if you side with Leda against Hornsent during the battle in Shadow Keep.

Braided Arm Wraps Arms Hornsent Set Acquired after completing Hornsent's questline, defeating Hornsent in Enir-Ilim, and searching his corpse. Alternately, you can acquire this if you side with Leda against Hornsent during the battle in Shadow Keep.

Soiled Loincloth Legs Hornsent Set Acquired after completing Hornsent's questline, defeating Hornsent in Enir-Ilim, and searching his corpse. Alternately, you can acquire this if you side with Leda against Hornsent during the battle in Shadow Keep.

Igon's Helm Head Igon's Set Aquired after completing Igon's questline, summoning him during the fight against Bayle the Dread, and looting Igon's corpse at the foot of the Jagged Peak.

Igon's Armor Chest Igon's Set Aquired after completing Igon's questline, summoning him during the fight against Bayle the Dread, and looting Igon's corpse at the foot of the Jagged Peak.

Igon's Gauntlets Arms Igon's Set Aquired after completing Igon's questline, summoning him during the fight against Bayle the Dread, and looting Igon's corpse at the foot of the Jagged Peak.

Igon's Loincloth Legs Igon's Set Aquired after completing Igon's questline, summoning him during the fight against Bayle the Dread, and looting Igon's corpse at the foot of the Jagged Peak.

Fang Helm Head Iron Rivet Set Dropped by the Red Bear in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.

Iron Rivet Armor Chest Iron Rivet Set Dropped by the Red Bear in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.

Iron Rivet Gauntlets Arms Iron Rivet Set Dropped by the Red Bear in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.

Iron Rivet Greaves Legs Iron Rivet Set Dropped by the Red Bear in the Northern Nameless Mausoleum.

Messmer Soldier Helm Head Messmer Soldier Set Randomly dropped by Messmer Soldiers.

Messmer Soldier Armor Chest Messmer Soldier Set Randomly dropped by Messmer Soldiers.

Messmer Soldier Gauntlets Arms Messmer Soldier Set Randomly dropped by Messmer Soldiers.

Messmer Soldier Greaves Legs Messmer Soldier Set Randomly dropped by Messmer Soldiers.

Messmer's Helm Head Messmer's Set After defeating Messmer the Impaler in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.

Messmer's Armor Chest Messmer's Set After defeating Messmer the Impaler in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 15,000 Runes.

Messmer's Gauntlets Arms Messmer's Set After defeating Messmer the Impaler in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.

Messmer's Greaves Legs Messmer's Set After defeating Messmer the Impaler in Shadow Keep, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.

Helm of Night Head Night Set Found in Bonny Gaol.

Armor of Night Chest Night Set Found in Bonny Gaol.

Gauntlets of Night Arms Night Set Found in Bonny Gaol.

Greaves of Night Legs Night Set Found in Bonny Gaol.

Oathseeker Knight Helm Head Oathseeker Knight Set Found on a corpse on the cliffs near the Church of Benediction, south of the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace

Oathseeker Knight Armor Chest Oathseeker Knight Set Found on a corpse on the cliffs near the Church of Benediction, south of the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace

Oathseeker Knight Gauntlets Arms Oathseeker Knight Set Found on a corpse on the cliffs near the Church of Benediction, south of the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace

Oathseeker Knight Greaves Legs Oathseeker Knight Set Found on a corpse on the cliffs near the Church of Benediction, south of the Cliffroad Terminus Site of Grace

Rakshasa Helm Head Rakshasa Set Dropped by the Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.

Rakshasa Armor Chest Rakshasa Set Dropped by the Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.

Rakshasa Gauntlets Arms Rakshasa Set Dropped by the Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.

Rakshasa Greaves Legs Rakshasa Set Dropped by the Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum.

Rellana's Helm Head Rellana's Set After defeating Rellana in Castle Ensis, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.

Rellana's Armor Chest Rellana's Set After defeating Rellana in Castle Ensis, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 15,000 Runes.

Rellana's Gloves Arms Rellana's Set After defeating Rellana in Castle Ensis, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.

Rellana's Greaves Legs Rellana's Set After defeating Rellana in Castle Ensis, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 10,000 Runes.

Shadow Militiaman Helm Head Shadow Militiaman Set Randomly dropped by Shadow Militiamen in the Shadow Keep.

Shadow Militiaman Armor Chest Shadow Militiaman Set Randomly dropped by Shadow Militiamen in the Shadow Keep.

Shadow Militiaman Gauntlets Arms Shadow Militiaman Set Randomly dropped by Shadow Militiamen in the Shadow Keep.

Shadow Militiaman Greaves Legs Shadow Militiaman Set Randomly dropped by Shadow Militiamen in the Shadow Keep.

Helm of Solitude Head Solitude Set Dropped by the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Nameless Mausoleum.

Armor of Solitude Chest Solitude Set Dropped by the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Nameless Mausoleum.

Gauntlets of Solitude Arms Solitude Set Dropped by the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Nameless Mausoleum.

Greaves of Solitude Legs Solitude Set Dropped by the Blackgaol Knight in the Western Nameless Mausoleum.

Thiollier's Mask Head Thiollier's Set Acquired after completing Thiollier's questline and summoning him during the fight against Radahn . Loot the corpse after the battle.

Thiollier's Garb Chest Thiollier's Set Acquired after completing Thiollier's questline and summoning him during the fight against Radahn . Loot the corpse after the battle.

Thiollier's Gloves Arms Thiollier's Set Acquired after completing Thiollier's questline and summoning him during the fight against Radahn . Loot the corpse after the battle.

Thiollier's Trousers Legs Thiollier's Set Acquired after completing Thiollier's questline and summoning him during the fight against Radahn . Loot the corpse after the battle.

Verdigris Helm Head Verdigris Set Aquired after completing Moore's questline and defeating Moore in Enir-Ilim. Loot the corpse after the battle. Alternately, you can get this if you tell Moore to "remain sad forever" and loot his corpse , located opposite the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus.

Verdigris Armor Chest Verdigris Set Aquired after completing Moore's questline and defeating Moore in Enir-Ilim. Loot the corpse after the battle. Alternately, you can get this if you tell Moore to "remain sad forever" and loot his corpse , located opposite the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus.

Verdigris Gauntlets Arms Verdigris Set Aquired after completing Moore's questline and defeating Moore in Enir-Ilim. Loot the corpse after the battle. Alternately, you can get this if you tell Moore to "remain sad forever" and loot his corpse , located opposite the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus.

Verdigris Greaves Legs Verdigris Set Aquired after completing Moore's questline and defeating Moore in Enir-Ilim. Loot the corpse after the battle. Alternately, you can get this if you tell Moore to "remain sad forever" and loot his corpse , located opposite the Church of the Crusade in Scadu Altus.

Young Lion's Helm Head Young Lion's Set After defeating Promised Consort Radahn in Enir-Ilim, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 12,000 Runes.

Young Lion's Armor Chest Young Lion's Set After defeating Promised Consort Radahn in Enir-Ilim, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 20,000 Runes.

Young Lion's Gauntlets Arms Young Lion's Set After defeating Promised Consort Radahn in Enir-Ilim, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 12,000 Runes.

Young Lion's Greaves Legs Young Lion's Set After defeating Promised Consort Radahn in Enir-Ilim, select "receive equipment of champions" when interacting with Figner Reader Enia at the Table of Lost Grace to purchase for 12,000 Runes.

Circlet of Light Head N/A Defeat Promised Consort Radahn , then examine the golden light and select "Touch Memory."

Crucible Hammer-Helm Head N/A Dropped by Crucible Knight near Rauh Ancient Ruins, East.

Death Mask Helm Head N/A Dropped by Elder Wego in Shadow Keep.

Divine Beast Head Head N/A Dropped by the Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Belurat, Tower Settlement.

Greatjar Head N/A Found in Belurat Gaol.

Imp Head (Lion) Head N/A Found in Scorpion River Catacombs.

Leda's Armor Chest N/A Dropped by Leda in Enir-Ilim.

Pelt of Ralva Head N/A Dropped by Ralva the Great Red Bear, north of Moorth Ruins.

Salza's Hood Head N/A Dropped by Saga Salza on the bridge leading from West Rampart.

St. Trina's Blossom Head N/A Acquired at the end of Thiollier's questline.