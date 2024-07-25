All new Talismans in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree

Looking for all of the new Talismans in Shadow Of The Erdtree? Elden Ring's DLC, Shadow Of The Erdtree, adds a wide variety of Talismans to the already robust collection in the base game, letting you boost your Tarnished's loadout for all of the challenges that the Shadow Realm has to offer. In total, there are 39 new Talismans that will do everything from upping your damage output to enhancing your attacks if you maintain the same stance.

In this guide, we've pieced together images of each Talisman, their effects, as well as intel on their locations. Read on, and we'll explain what you need to do and where you need to go to obtain all of the new Talismans in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Aged One's Exultation

Effect

Madness in the vicinity increases attack power.

How to get Aged One's Exultation

To get the Aged One's Exultation, go to the Abyssal Woods and head south of the Woodland Trail Site of Grace towards the Abandoned Church. You'll eventually encounter one of the multi-eyed enemies known as the Aging Untouchable. Kill it by parrying its grab attack to make it vulnerable; it drops the Aged One's Exultation as a reward.

Ailment Talisman

Effect

Raises resistance to the last ailment suffered.

How to get Ailment Talisman

You can find the Ailment Talisman on a corpse in the Abandoned Ailing Village. Go northeast of the Greatbridge, North Site of Grace, and look to the broken bridge that overlooks the river.

Arrow's Soaring Sting Talisman

Effect

Increases the effective range of bows and raises attack power of arrows and bolts.

How to get Arrow's Soaring Sting Talisman

Head to the top of Fog Rift Fort until you're in front of the tower stairs guarded by Black Knight Garrew (a mini boss knight with a huge mace). Defeat Garrow, veer west of the tower entrance and follow the wooden stairs and ladders that lead to the top of the tower. A chest with the Talisman will be there.

Beloved Stardust

Effect

Shortens casting speed for sorcery and incantations by the utmost, but increases damage taken.

How to get Beloved Stardust

Carry out Ymir's questline and sound the hanging bell at the Finger Ruins of Rhia. Speak to Ymir after sounding the bell and he'll give you the Beloved Stardust.

Blade of Mercy Talisman

Effect

Raises attack power after each critical hit.

How to get Blade of Mercy Talisman

The Blade of Mercy Talisman is located atop a building slightly southwest of the Scorched Ruins Site of Grace. You need to use Torrent's double jump to hop to the top of the building - start on the platforms covered by maroon drapes on the western edge of the structure and keep going until you reach a set of doors. A chest with the Talisman is inside.

Blessed Blue Dew Talisman

Effect

Slowly restores FP.

How to get Blessed Blue Dew Talisman

You'll find the Blessed Blue Dew Talisman by a statue of Marika in the Church of Benediction, which is in the southwest of Gravesite Plain.

Boltdrake Talisman +3

Effect

Boosts lightning damage negation by the utmost.

How to get Boltdrake Talisman +3

You can find the Boltdrake Talisman +3 on a corpse in a room to the east of the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace in the Shadow Keep. Look for narrow gap within the various tall piles of books. Jump through this gap, and you'll find the Talisman.

Cerulean Amber Medallion +3

Effect

Boosts maximum FP by the utmost.

How to get Cerulean Amber Medallion +3

You get the Cerulean Amber Medallion +3 as a reward for defeating the Death Knight boss in the Scorpion River Catacombs.

Cerulean Seed Talisman +1

Effect

Greatly boosts FP restoration from Flask of Cerulean Tears.

How to get Cerulean Seed Talisman +1

Carry out Ymir's questline and sound the hanging bell at the Finger Ruins of Dheo. You'll obtain the Cerulean Seed Talisman +1.

Clarifying Horn Charm +2

Effect

Vastly raises focus.

How to get Clarifying Horn Charm +2

Found in the rat-infested passageways beneath Lamenter's Gaol. From the Lamenter's Gaol Site of Grace, follow the pathway, veer left at the locked gate, then go right right before you reach the open chamber to acquire the Gaol Upper Level Key. Go back to the locked gate, open it, and descend the ladder. Enter the wide room, fall down the hole on your left, and follow the passageway past the rats to get the Talisman.

Crimson Amber Medallion +3

Effect

Boosts maximum HP by the utmost.

How to get Crimson Amber Medallion +3

You get the Cerulean Amber Medallion +3 as a reward for defeating the Death Knight boss in the Fog Rift Catacombs.

Crimson Seed Talisman +1

Effect

Greatly boosts HP restoration from Flask of Crimson Tears.

How to get Crimson Seed Talisman +1

Carry out Ymir's questline and sound the hanging bell at the Finger Ruins of Rhia. You'll obtain the Cerulean Seed Talisman +1.

Crusade Insignia

Effect

Raises attack power after defeating an enemy.

How to get Crusade Insignia

You get the Crusade Insignia as a reward for defeating Fire Knight Queelign in the Church of Crusade, which is located northwest of the Highroad Cross Site of Grace.

Dried Bouquet

Effect

Raises attack power when summoned spirit dies.

How to get Dried Bouquet

You can find Dried Bouquet on a corpse by an altar not far from the Small Private Altar Site of Grace in Belurat, Tower Settlement. Exit the room, go up the stairs, and veer left up the next set of stairs and then right. Circle the structure until you see a passage on your right that leads to a room with a ladder. Climb upwards, go up the stairs, and veer left until you see several pieces of fallen rubble. A hidden tunnel is behind the rubble that leads into a series of rooms that finally end in the altar with the Talisman.

Enraged Divine Beast

Effect

Raises potency of storms.

How to get Enraged Divine Beast

You get the Enraged Divine Beast after defeating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion, boss of Belurat, Tower Settlement. Go to Enia at the Rountable Hold and trade the Remembrance of the Dancing Lion to receive the Talisman.

Fine Crucible Feather Talisman

Effect

Improves backsteps but increases damage taken.

How to get Fine Crucible Feather Talisman

You can find the Fine Crucible Feather Talisman on the corpse located on the tree branches in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. From the Viaduct Minor Tower Site of Grace, ride Torrent down the ledges of the large crevasse in front of you. Veer northeast into the pillar-lined passageway and then west until you reach a pit with a Spiritspring that takes you down to a lower level. Head north past the next Spiritspring and then east. You'll be in a room with two large branches; climb up the accessible branch and jump to the other one on your left to find the Talisman.

Flamedrake Talisman +3

Effect

Boosts fire damage negation by the utmost.

How to get Flamedrake Talisman +3

The Flamedrake Talisman +3 is in the Fort of Reprimand. From the Fort of Reprimand Site of Grace, go down the stairs into a hallway that's full of cages. Go to the left to find a platform that you can use to jump over several of the cages, leading to a back part of the room that holds a chest with the Talisman inside.

Golden Braid

Effect

Boosts holy damage negation by the utmost.

How to get Golden Braid

The Golden Braid is in the Shaman Village, southeast of the Hinterland Site of Grace. Go to the far stretches of the village until you see a large tree with a slightly hollowed out section. A corpse is lying there, bearing the Talisman.

Immunizing Horn Charm +2

Effect

Vastly raises immunity.

How to get Immunizing Horn Charm +2

The Immunizing Horn Charm +2 is dropped by an Ulcerated Tree Spirit in the southeastern section of the Well of Depths, which is a lower sewer level of Belurat, Tower Settlement only accessible if you find the Wall of Depths Key.

Lacerating Crossed-Tree

Effect

Enhances dash attacks.

How to get Lacerating Crossed-Tree

Technically the Lacerating Crossed-Tree is given to you at the Highroad Cross Site of Grace by Leda, but only after you progress through her story and choose whether or not to assist Hornsent. Spoiler ahead: Side against Hornsent and kill him in the Shadow Keep. After Hornsent is dead, go to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace and get the Talisman as your reward.

Mottled Necklace +2

Effect

Vastly raises robustness, immunity, and focus.

How to get Mottled Necklace +2

From the Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site of Grace, go through the pillar-lined ruins north of you, up the stairs, right, and then left until you come to a lift that takes you up. From here, go north until you reach a swamp; ride over the rocks bordering the swamp's north until you come to a cliff overlooking a large portion of the ruins. Smash the seal to unlock a Spiritspring, then use Torrent to jump downwards back into the swamp. Use the new Spiritspring to propel yourself upwards to a new stretch of ruins; the Talisman is located in a chest at the top.

Outer God Heirloom

Effect

Raises arcane.

How to get Outer God Heirloom

The Outer God Heirloom is found in Prospect Town inside a chest in a small church-like building. Use Torrent to scale the stairs and draped pillars that lead to the very top of town.

Pearl Shield Talisman

Effect

Boosts all non-physical damage negation while guarding.

How to get Pearl Shield Talisman

The Pearl Shield Talisman is in a chest near the Ancient Ruins Base Site of Grace. Go northwest until you come across a tent with a bonfire; the chest with the Talisman is located behind some boxes within the tent.

Pearldrake Talisman +3

Effect

Boosts non-physical damage negation by the utmost.

How to get Pearldrake Talisman +3

The Pearldrake Talisman +3 is found on the giant hanging statue in the Specimen Storehouse of the Shadow Keep. You'll first need to pull the lever on the storehouse's seventh floor to move the statue; following this, go to the Storehouse, First Floor Site of Grace and climb all the stairs until you're level with the statue's head. The Talisman can be found there.

Rellana's Cameo

Effect

Enhances attacks executed after maintaining the same stance for a while.

How to get Rellana's Cameo

Rellana's Cameo is found in a church of Castle Ensis guarded by Moonrithyl, Carian Knight. You'll naturally come upon Moonrithyl and this church as you clear out the castle.

Retaliatory Crossed-Tree

Effect

Enhances attacks executed after rolling or backstepping.

How to get Retaliatory Crossed-Tree

Technically the Retaliatory Crossed-Tree is given to you at the Highroad Cross Site of Grace by Leda, but only after you progress through her story and choose whether or not to assist Ansbach. Spoiler ahead: Side against Ansbach and kill him in the Shadow Keep. After Ansbach is dead, go to the Highroad Cross Site of Grace and get the Talisman as your reward.

Sharpshot Talisman

Effect

Boosts attack power of precision-aimed shots.

How to get Sharpshot Talisman

The Sharpshot Talisman is on a corpse in Albinauric's Shack at the very rear end of the Shadow Keep. From the Scaduview Site of Grace, go northwest and you'll eventually come across the destroyed shack with the Talisman inside.

Shattered Stone Talisman

Effect

Raises potency of kicking and stomping skills.

How to get Shattered Stone Talisman

Go to Moorth Ruins; you'll find the Shattered Stone Talisman on a corpse located on a ledge overlooking the massive sinkhole.

Smithing Talisman

Effect

Enhances weapon-throwing attacks.

How to get Smithing Talisman

The Smithing Talisman is on a corpse in the Ruined Forge of Starfall Past. From the entrance's Site of Grace, pull the lever in the first room and then enter the unlocked area. Take the eastern passageway until you see a ladder on your right. This ladder takes you to a lava-filled room; go past the room and you'll find the Talisman on a corpse to your left.

Spelldrake Talisman +3

Effect

Boosts magic damage negation by the utmost.

How to get Spelldrake Talisman +3

The Spelldrake Talisman +3 is on a corpse by the Castle Front Site of Grace. Go north from the Site of Grace and before you hit the bridge that leads to Castle Ensis, jump off the eastern cliffside and land on a ledge. This ledge leads east and takes you to a hidden storeroom with the Talisman.

St. Trina's Smile

Effect

Sleep in the vicinity increases attack power.

How to get St. Trina's Smile

Complete Thiollier's questline and then return to St. Trina in the Stone Coffin Fissure to receive St. Trina's Smile.

Stalwart Horn Charm +2

Effect

Vastly raises robustness.

How to get Stalwart Horn Charm +2

The Stalwart Horn Charm +2 is in Bonny Gaol. Navigate through the rat-filled caves beneath Bonny Gaol until you find a ladder that leads up into the gaol proper. A corpse with the Talisman lies at the top.

Talisman of All Crucibles

Effect

Grants effects of all crucible Talismans.

How to get Talisman of All Crucibles

From the Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site of Grace, enter the pillar-lined ruins north of you, head up the stairs, and veer west until you reach the lift that takes you to the upper level. Then turn left and you'll see a cliffside overlooking several fragmented bridge-like platforms. Jump onto the left platform and follow it until you eventually come into a hole in the wall. Jump into the hole, and a chest with the Talisman is inside.

Talisman of Lord's Bestowal

Effect

Increases poise after using a flask of tears.

How to get Talisman of Lord's Bestowal

From the Main Gate Plaze Site of Grace in the Shadow Keep, head westwards until you reach the wooden stairs going up into a room decked out with chandeliers. Exit the chandelier room via the left doorway and you'll be on a bridge; hop off the right side of the bridge and you'll land by a golden tree. A corpse holds the Talisman nearby.

Talisman of the Dread

Effect

Raises potency of magma.

How to get Talisman of the Dread

The Talisman of the Dread is on a corpse in Elder's Hovel. To get to Elder's Hovel, head north from the Pillar Path Cross Site of Grace. Stay close to the eastern cliffs and follow the pathway down until you reach a swampy region. Travel through the swamp southeast and you'll eventually come upon a shack with the corpse inside.

Two-Handed Sword Talisman

Effect

Enhances attacks with two-handed weapons.

How to get Two-Handed Sword Talisman

The Two-Handed Sword Talisman is hidden within a chest in a room in Temple Town Ruins. You'l need to use Torrent to hop up on the ruined pillars and drape-lined walkways until you make it to a small room in the highest structure in the ruins. The Horned Warrior is nearby, so if you've already fought him, just continue up the stairs to find the room with the chest.

Two-Headed Turtle Talisman

Effect

Greatly raises stamina recovery speed.

How to get Two-Headed Turtle Talisman

The Two-Headed Turtle Talisman is located near the Ellac River Cave Site of Grace, inside a cave past a waterfall. Go northwest from the Site of Grace and you'll find it.

Verdigris Discus

Effect

Raises defense with higher equipment load.

How to get Verdigris Discus

The Verdigris Discus is located near the base of a statue behind the waterfalls in the Ancient Ruins of Rauh. After using the Imbued Sword Key to teleport to the ruins, head up the slope and keep going north to run into the waterfalls.

Viridian Amber Medallion +3

Effect

Boosts maximum stamina by the utmost.

How to get Viridian Amber Medallion +3

The Viridian Amber Medallion +3 is in Darklight Catacombs, hidden within a chest. After pulling the first lever to illuminate a chasmous stretch of the dungeon, you'l eventually emerge in a room overlooking the chasm. Jump down from the railing onto a narrow ledge, and navigate this ledge until you reach the room with the chest.

That's all of the new Talismans we've found in Elden Ring's Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. If you're interested in other equipment, check out our guide for all 103 weapons and all new armor in Shadow of the Erdtree. We also have a rundown on all Scadutree Fragment locations to help you level up in the Lands of Shadow, as well as a comprehensive list of all bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree.