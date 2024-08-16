Where is Scadutree Base in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree?

Looking for the Scadutree Base in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Scadutree Base is a hidden area in Shadow Of The Erdtree containing one of 10 new Remembrance bosses. As the name may suggest, it is the region at the base of the huge shadow tree north of the Land of Shadow.

Although this is technically an optional area, you'll want to investigate it to get all Remembrances and 100% the DLC. The area also contains an Iris of Grace, a key item for both Fire Knight Queelign and Jolan's questlines. To unlock the area, you'll need to traverse the Church District below The Shadow Keep.

We have the Scadutree Base location in Elden Ring listed below, along with a rundown of how to get there.

Where is the Scadutree Base?

As mentioned above, the Scadutree Base is accessible via the Church District underneath The Shadow Keep.

The route to the Church District starts from underneath Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus, to Bonny Village then along the main road north to the Church District Highroad Site Of Grace (you can also visit the Cathedral of Manus Metyr nearby and start Ymir's questline if you haven't already done so).

If you've already drained the Church District, you can skip to the Tree-Worship Passage

location section. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scadutree Base is accessed via a passage within the Church District called the Tree-Worship Passage but it is submerged at first. To reach the area you must drain the region, the steps to do so are listed within our handy Church District walkthrough. Essentially, you must platform across the rooftops until you drop down into the main chapel housing the statue of Marika (and also home to the Prayer Room).

From there, cross the bridge from the first archway on the left, continue across to the stone structure ahead and go up the ladder outside the building. This will bring you to a lever you can interact with to drain the entire region of water. This leaves you free to explore the lower level of the chapel you came from.

Tree-Worship Passage location

The Tree-Worship Passage will take you down to the Scadutree Base. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Now the area is drained, follow these steps to get to the Tree-Worship Passage and the Scadutree Base beyond:

From the lever where you drained the Church District, go back down the ladder and across the bridge from where you came. Back in the room with the patrolling Fire Knights, drop down to the large statue of Marika. (Optional) Loot the corpse from behind the statue of Marika to obtain the Fire Knight's Seal. From the archway, take a left northeast towards the next large chamber. (Avoid the flaming enemies as they will burst when near you). Open the doors at the end of the room and go down the lift to be taken to the Tree-Worship Passage.

Key items in Scadutree Base

Once inside the Tree-Worship Passage, follow the passageway to the wooden bridge beyond. Continue across the bridge and loot the Iris of Grace in front of the large statue of Marika.

Now, take the stairs to the left or right of the statue downwards and discover the Tree-Worship Sanctum Site Of Grace. Be sure to loot the corpse opposite the grace for the Impenetrable Thorns spell.

The path forward will finally take you to Scadutree Base where the Scadutree Avatar awaits. Other than that, and some Shadow Sunflowers dotted around the arena, there isn't anything else of note to pick up from this region.

