What to do with Gourmet Scorpion Stew in Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

What to do with the Shadow Of The Erdtree Scorpion Stew and Gourmet Scorpion Stew consumables? As delicious as it sounds, don’t be too quick to consume your Scorpion Stew in the DLC. Besides granting a buff and some healing, Scorpion Stew can be exchanged for other items.

This Elden Ring guide will show you where to find Scorpion Stew and how to use it.

What to do with Scorpion Stew

Scorpion Stew and Gourmet Scorpion Stew are consumables found in Elden Ring’s Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. They offer buffs and healing, which is always handy during tough Shadow Of The Erdtree boss battles, but the non-Gourmet version of the Scorpion Stew comes with a secondary purpose.

You can either consume Scorpion Stew to boost your physical damage negation and restore some HP, or give it to the NPC called Hornsent in return for three Furnace Visage consumables. Furnace Visage is a crafting item used to create Hefty Furnace Pots. Gifting the Scorpion Stew to Hornsent isn’t required to advance his questline, but since it yields three crafting items rather than a temporary boost, it’s arguably the best way to spend your Scorpion Stew.

Hornsent is either at Three-Path Cross or the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Hornsent can be found right next to the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace in the middle of the Gravesite Plain region. If he’s not there, you’ll find him at the Highroad Cross Site Of Grace instead (northeast of Castle Ensis, see picture above).

Similar to Scorpion Stew, Gourmet Scorpion Stew can be used to obtain a temporary physical damage negation boost and restore HP. The amount of HP restored is far greater than that of the normal Scorpion Stew, but there doesn’t seem to be any purpose to this consumable other than the buff it provides.

Speak with this NPC in Belurat to obtain Scorpion Stew. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Scorpion Stew locations

Hungry for some Scorpion Stew? Here’s where to find the default and Gourmet editions of the famous DLC dish:

Scorpion Stew location : Enter the Belurat Tower Settlement, which is the large fortress northwest of the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. First, you must defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss, which will get you the Divine Beast Head helmet. Next, starting from the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace, you must walk across the walls to the southwest and enter the Storeroom (requires the Storeroom Key, which is found after climbing a ladder inside a building northwest of the Site Of Grace), where you’ll find Hornsent Grandam. Equip the Divine Beast Head and speak with this NPC to obtain the Scorpion Stew. Be sure to exhaust the dialogue - you may have to refresh the area and initiate conversation a second time to get the stew.

: Enter the Belurat Tower Settlement, which is the large fortress northwest of the Three-Path Cross Site Of Grace in the Shadow Of The Erdtree DLC. First, you must defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss, which will get you the Divine Beast Head helmet. Next, starting from the Small Private Altar Site Of Grace, you must walk across the walls to the southwest and enter the Storeroom (requires the Storeroom Key, which is found after climbing a ladder inside a building northwest of the Site Of Grace), where you’ll find Hornsent Grandam. Equip the Divine Beast Head and speak with this NPC to obtain the Scorpion Stew. Be sure to exhaust the dialogue - you may have to refresh the area and initiate conversation a second time to get the stew. Gourmet Scorpion Stew location: After defeating the Messmer the Impaler boss in the Shadow Keep, return to Hornsent Grandam and speak with her again to obtain Gourmet Scorpion Stew.

Take this path to the Storeroom and Hornsent Grandam. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

And that concludes this Shadow Of The Erdtree Scorpion Stew guide.