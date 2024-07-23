Looking for all Spiritspring Stone locations in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? Whilst Spiritsprings are nothing new to Elden Ring players, Shadow Of The Erdtree offers a new puzzle mechanic around these shortcuts.

Some Spiritsprings in Shadow Of The Erdtree, require you to break a stone cairn nearby, also known as a 'Spiritspring Stone'. Doing so will untrap the air inside the spring and allow you to ride them upwards with Torrent to new locations, secret areas and even hidden bosses.

For a list of all Spiritspring Stone locations in Elden Ring as well as a rundown of how to find them and what they lead to, read below.

How to open sealed Spiritsprings

As you may already know, Spiritsprings allow you to travel to higher platforms from the back of Torrent via a wind current. As you traverse the Land of Shadow, you may come across Spiritsprings that are 'sealed' and inaccessible.

These Spiritsprings require you to locate a special stone cairn (usually positioned near their associated Spiritspring) and destroy it to free the air current. You can usually do so with any melee or spell attack.

For more information about these Spiritsprings, you can purchase a note from Moore, an NPC that usually hangs around the Main Gate Cross Site Of Grace. This item is called the 'Note: Sealed Spiritsprings'.

All Spiritspring locations

The above map images show all Spiritsprings in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree (via the green circles). Crucially, it also lists all 5 Spiritspring Stone locations currently in the DLC.

Scroll below for a more in-depth picture and explanation of how to find every one of them in the game.

1. Fort Of Reprimand

You can take this route into Scadu Altus and forgo Castle Ensis altogether. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The first Spiritspring Stone you'll likely come across in Shadow Of The Erdtree is directly underneath the Fort Of Reprimand. Not only does its associated Spiritspring take you to the Fort (a large area you can explore and potentially pick up the Flamedrake Talisman +3 and Aspects of Crucible Wings Ashes of War) but this also marks an alternative route into the Scadu Altus region without having to complete Castle Ensis and the boss within first.

To find this Spiritspring Stone, travel to the Castle Front Site Of Grace outside Castle Ensis. From here, take the southeastern road and continue via the dirt path down and to the south (rather than the regular road upwards and to the east). This will be populated with a variety of Bloodfiends and Messmer soldiers, you can leave them to fight each other. Once you see pillars in the distance, take the below route to the east.

Continue through this route until you see a swamp filled with poisonous Miranda Sprout flowers. Hug the cliff edge to the eastern side and follow it around until you see the blocked Spiritspring. Continue around the cliff edge to the stone cairn and break it. There will be another Spiritspring above the first (to the east) which will take you the rest of the way to the Fort above. You'll land on the Fort's upper battlements, an area previously inaccessible.

2. Scadu Altus East

Look out for the numerous Gravebirds once you travel up this Spiritspring. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next Spiritspring Stone is close to the Fort Of Reprimand. From the main Fort exit tunnel, turn east towards the cliff edge (look out for the Dragon nearby, although, it will most likely be kept busy by the soldiers).

When you see the sealed spring continue forwards, towards the eastern cliff where there will be a group of bats. Follow the trail around, into a little alcove. This is where the Stone will be.

Once broken, return to the Spiritspring and ride it above the dragon battling below. The main point of interest on this higher cliff level is the Scaduview Cross (if you're collecting Cross locations). You'll also get a nice view of the Fort of Reprimand from above.

3. Rabbath's Rise

This region of the map also takes you to the Church District region of The Shadow Keep. A submerged lower level. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next Spiritspring Stone is within Rabbath's Rise, a tower to the east of Scadu Altus and the Church District Highroad Site Of Grace. This is also north of the Cathedral of Manus Metyr where Count Ymir resides. This area of the region can be reached by travelling from Bonny Village (accessible via the underground passage through Moorth Ruins).

The Spiritspring is located just outside of the tower, near the entrance steps. The Stone you need to break requires you to travel inside the tower, up the first flight of stairs. Continue through the adjoining room. Here, there is an illusory wall, marked by two sets of glowing blue crystals. Reveal it to see the Stone, perched on top of a balcony.

Return to the Spiritspring and take it southwest, aiming for the staircase wrapped around the highest tower. Once you've landed, continue to the top room of the tower. Here, there will be a chest you can loot to acquire Rabbath's Cannon. (Note, there is another secret balcony within Rabbath's Rise but it is only accessible via The Hinterland).

4. Northern Nameless Mausoleum

Unsurprisingly, there is also an Eastern, Southern and Western Nameless Mausoleum in the DLC, all with challenging bosses inside. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The next Spiritspring Stone location in Shadow Of The Erdtree guards passage to the Northern Nameless Mausoleum, one of the optional dungeons in the DLC. Inside, is the Red Bear boss, who drops 80,000 Runes, the Red Bear's Claw and Iron Rivet armor set upon defeat.

This upper region is located to the east of the Temple Town Ruins in Rauh Base. This region is discovered by travelling from the Moorth Ruins in Scadu Altus northeast towards a cave with a bunch of glowing worms outside of it. Exit the cave, travel northeast around a body of water guarded by Gravebirds and continue until you discover Rauh Base. From here, the Temple Town Ruins are to the southwest but you should come across them just by following the main path past the large giants with crossbows.

From the Temple Town Ruins, walk to the east. There will be a Spiritspring at the base of the cliff. Follow the cliff pathway upwards to the Spiritspring Stone just behind the ruins of a stone wall. Then take the Spiritspring up to a higher level where there will be a second Spiritspring which will take you the rest of the way to the Mausoleum.

5. Ancient Ruins of Rauh

Remember to follow NPC sidequests before advancing past the Church of the Bud. This is a 'point of no return' in the DLC. Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The last Spiritspring Stone is located within the Ancient Ruins of Rauh (accessible via the elevator within The Specimen Storehouse of The Shadow Keep).

From the Rauh Ancient Ruins, West Site Of Grace (across the large great bridge) travel forwards, through the building full of Shades. Continue up the first set of stairs and once you enter the large antechamber, head to the alcove to the furthest left (northwest).

In the alcove here will be a lift, take it upwards. Once outside, travel forwards north (either fight or avoid the golden Divine Bird Warrior). Once you reach the stone gazebo outside of the cave filled with Kindred Of Rot enemies, instead of going through the cave, head east up the grassy pathway. Follow this around to discover the stone cairn.

Once destroyed, the Spiritspring will be directly below. This Spiritspring will take you to one of the higher Ancient Ruins of Rauh levels to the east where you can ascend some stairs and loot a chest for the Mottled Necklace +2 Talisman (vastly raises robustness, immunity and focus).

