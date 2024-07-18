Looking for a Thrusting Shield in Elden Ring: Shadow Of The Erdtree? The Thrusting Shield is a new armament type in Shadow Of The Erdtree that allows the Tarnished to perform a thrust attack whilst wielding their shield. This means it offers both defensive and offensive support.

If this fits your build and playstyle, we have a full list of all new Thrusting Shields in Elden Ring along with a walkthrough of where and how to get them.

All Shadow Of The Erdtree Thrusting Shields

Although there are many normal shields added with Shadow Of The Erdtree, as of writing there are only 2 Thrusting Shields in the DLC. These are the Dueling Shield and Carian Thrusting Shield.

Below, you'll find a full rundown for both of these shields, including key stats, Skills and where to find the Thrusting Shields in the game.

Dueling Shield

Deliver three attacks with the Dueling Shield to stagger an enemy. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Attack power: Physical 125, Critical 100.

Physical 125, Critical 100. Damage negation: Physical 80, Magic 36, Fire 37, Lightning 55, Holy 53.

Physical 80, Magic 36, Fire 37, Lightning 55, Holy 53. Weapon Skill: Shield Strike.

Shield Strike. Weight: 9.0

9.0 Stat requirements: Strength 15, Dexterity 14.

Strength 15, Dexterity 14. Stat scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D.

The Dueling Shield can be upgraded with regular Smithing Stones and acts more like a weapon mechanically. Crucially, it can be infused with different Ashes of War if you want to swap out the standard Weapon Skill. The Skill in question will allow the Tarnished to perform an uppercut with their shield. Three consecutive prompts of this will stagger enemies and trigger a large downward thrust attack with the shield for huge potential damage.

How to get the Dueling Shield

The Dueling Shield is across a bridge above the First Floor Specimen Storehouse. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Dueling Shield is located within the Specimen Storehouse in The Shadow Keep. Venture into the keep and progress until you enter the large Specimen Storehouse full of books and other antiquities.

From the First Floor Site Of Grace, walk around to the left of the large beast specimen in front of you. Continue around (watching out for the hiding Vulgar Militiamen) until you see a set of stairs. Take these and turn left (northeast) taking out the Shadow firing flame magic in the process.

Turn left (west) and look out for the set of stairs to the right behind the bookcases. Take these stairs and the subsequent set of stairs to the left. Turn right at the top of the stairs and you'll see a cloaked Messmer Knight. Kill them and take the bridge to the left of them (only travel about 2/3 of the way). From this point, there will be a little platform to the left of the bridge that you can use to travel to the other side. Here, the shield can be looted from the corpse propped up against the wall.

Carian Thrusting Shield

The Carian Thrusting Shield is a slight step up from the Dueling Shield. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Attack power: Physical 122, Magic 36, Critical 100.

Physical 122, Magic 36, Critical 100. Damage negation: Physical 94, Magic 64, Fire 36, Lightning 34, Holy 35.

Physical 94, Magic 64, Fire 36, Lightning 34, Holy 35. Weapon Skill: Shield Strike.

Shield Strike. Weight: 10.5

10.5 Stat requirements: Strength 17, Dexterity 13, Intelligence 15.

Strength 17, Dexterity 13, Intelligence 15. Stat scaling: Strength D, Dexterity D, Intelligence D.

The Carian Thrusting Shield has the same Weapon Skill and capabilities as the Dueling Shield but comes with an added bonus of Magic attack power and subsequently, a requirement in the Intelligence stat. This shield can also be upgraded with Smithing Stones and infused with Ashes of War. As something of an upgrade, it naturally requires a bit of extra work to acquire.

How to get the Carian Thrusting Shield

To get to this section of the Specimen Storehouse, you need to unlock the flooded entrance via the Church District. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

The Carian Thrusting Shield is located within the Storehouse, Back Section of The Shadow Keep. This area is only accessible once you drain the Church District of water (accessible via the road from Bonny Village and the Cathedral of Manus Metyr). Luckily, we have a handy Church District walkthrough to help if you haven't done so yet.

Once you have done this, travel to the main church building full of combustible enemies within the (now drained) Church District. Within the northwestern corner of this building will be a lift, take it up to the next level. Walk forward, take out the Messmer Knight and turn right at the first archway.

Continue forward across this stone bridge and take the next lift at the end. You'll arrive within the Specimen Storehouse. Turn left and follow the walkway around. There will be a group of Shadows and a Messmer Knight at the end guarding a table. The shield lies on a corpse underneath this table so, you'll have to defeat the enemies first. I recommend picking off the Shadows one by one to avoid being overcrowded.

