Elden Ring Testu's Rise: how to unlock Testu's Rise in Elden Ring

Looking for a way to get inside Testu's Rise in Elden Ring? Like Oridys's Rise, Testu's Rise is a tower in Liurnia Lake, north of the Raya Lucaria Academy, that you might struggle to enter. The door is blocked by a magical barrier that you can only open by finding the three wise beasts nearby. Fortunately, we've got you covered with this Testu's Rise guide.

Below, we'll explain how to find the three wise beasts at Testu's Rise in Elden Ring, so that you can get inside and claim your reward.

How to unlock Testu's Rise in Elden Ring

As you approach the front of Testu's Rise, you'll see an imp statue holding a message. Read the message, which says "Seek three wise beasts", to cause three ghost turtles to appear around this island. These turtles are the wise beasts that you need to hunt down. After killing all three of the turtles, the tower will open.

Below, you'll find the locations of all three 'wise beasts' at Testu's Rise:

Testu's Rise Wise Beast/Turtle #1

When you read the message on the statue, turn and look left to find the first wise beast a few feet away near a bush. Be careful, as some ethereal skeletons will also spawn at the same time. They aren't particularly strong, but they could overwhelm you if you stand in the same spot too long.

We'd already killed the turtle before taking the screenshot above, but head over to the ringed area to find the wise beast.

Testu's Rise Wise Beast/Turtle #2

The second wise beast spawns on a lower grassy ledge on the southeastern part of the island. Head in this direction until you find some craggy rocks as pictured above, and then look down to spot the ghost turtle hiding below your current position. Simply hop down to kill the turtle and then make your way back around the island towards the tower.

Testu's Rise Wise Beast/Turtle #3

The final wise beast is on the East side of Testu's Rise, hidden around the back of the tower. Look among the trees in this area to find a ghost turtle climbing up one of the trunks. Since this one is high up, you'll need to use either a ranged weapon or a long melee weapon to kill it.

After killing all of the wise beasts at Testu's Rise, you can head inside the tower and climb to the top to find a treasure chest. Inside, you will find a Memory Stone, which increases your spell slots by 1. This allows you to equip another spell at a Site of Grace, so that those using a spellcasting build can become slightly more versatile in difficult combat encounters.

