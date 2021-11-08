If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

10

Elden Ring will support raytracing, run at 60fps on PC

A few tech titbits confirmed
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
A warrior holds up a burning torch in a dark cave filled with ants and eggs in an Elden Ring screenshot.

Following the delightfully enticing 19-minute gameplay trailer for Elden Ring last week, Bandai Namco trickled a few details about the PC version. System requirements are still not confirmed, but they have detailed some of the features and limitations, yer resolutions and raytracing and that.

Watch on YouTube

The new Bamco tech support page says that on PC, the game will support resolutions up to 3840x2160, will run at a framerate of "up to 60fps" (so presumably capped), will support HDR, and will support raytracing via a PC. Not a huge amount of info, but it's something.

That page also has info on framerates, resolutions, and save compatibility for the various PlayStations and Xboxes.

Still waiting on Elden Ring's PC system requirements. A number of sites earlier this year reported supposed specs, but it seems someone had just copy/pasted Red Dead Redemption 2's requirements, then that information got divorced from its source enough that it's passed around as fact? Love that internet.

Elden Ring launches February 25th, 2022. I'd like to go in knowing as little as possible but welp, such is this job. I did watch that gameplay video thinking "This looks great, and I wish I didn't know it." It did look great though. Our Ed was particularly pleased that it sounds so much like a Souls game, and I agree. Also I'm well into that boss's rude big arm attack.

A closed network test is running on consoles this week, with signups over here. As much as I wish we had that opportunity on PC too, I'm glad I won't see any more of the game than I strictly need to before I can actually play it at launch.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch