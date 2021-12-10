A new Elden Ring trailer fresh out The Game Awards introduces the story of the new game from Dark Souls developers FromSoftware and Game Of Thrones author George R.R. Martin. Well, I say it introduces the story, I mean it does it in a very Souls way, reeling off names like "the Blade of Miquella, Malenia the Severed" without explaining anything. This seems like it would be the game's opening cinematic so if you watch this trailer now, hey, it's almost as if you're starting Elden Ring two months early. Almost.

I'm taking the piss, but I do like that Souls style of intro. The broad strokes of a world, a few hints of characters we'll likely never meet, some backstory we'll never truly understand. It creates mysteries, then will likely leave them hanging. A good vibe.

Our Ed played the recent Elden Ring network test (which, sadly, was only on consoles). He said, "even though my hands-on with Elden Ring was brief, I'm confident that this is Souls taking a step in the right direction. It's at once new and familiar, but forever exciting."

Yeah, I'm well up for that. From what I've seen, I really like how much it sounds like a Souls game too, with some familiar sound effects and comforting tones. Also, I adore the pot boys. The absolute highlight of The Game Awards was a pot boy waddling out onto stage. Oh, how I wish that life-size ambulant urn were the Collector's Edition. I'd buy that.

Elden Ring is due to launch on the 25th of February, 2022 via Steam, as well as on Xboxes and PlayStations.

