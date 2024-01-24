Elite Dangerous and Planet Zoo devs Frontier kick off their own monthly showcase with a game reveal next week

Frontier Developments, the British developer-publishers behind Elite Dangerous, Planet Zoo and Warhammer games including Warhammer 40,000 XCOM-a-like Chaos Gate: Daemonhunters and last year’s Age of Sigmar RTS Realms of Ruin, will host a new monthly developer showcase starting next week.

Frontier Unlocked, as the show is called, will take place on the last Wednesday of each month and be streamed live via their Twitch and YouTube channels. The debut showcase happening on January 31st will kick off at 6pm GMT.

As for what’s planned, Frontier say to expect a “magazine-style” presentation of new game trailers, closer looks at their upcoming games and behind-the-scenes dives into the studio as they mark their 30th anniversary in 2024.

Specifically, next week’s premiere will lay out this year’s plans for Elite Dangerous after last year’s conclusion of the Thargoid invasion and setup of a mysterious rumbling in October. Meanwhile, there’ll apparently be a first look at an unannounced game, too. Of less PC import is a look at the upcoming console release for Daemonhunters, which we were treated to on PC a couple of years back - it’s still great, though.

Frontier had a troubled 2023, as the third-party publishing arm behind Deliver Us Mars and Daemonhunters, Frontier Foundry, was closed over the summer before the wider studio were hit by a wave of layoffs in October as part of an “organisational review" aimed at slashing costs by 20%. Realms of Ruin - the first RTS based on Warhammer fantasy reboot Age of Sigmar rather than 40k - also underperformed upon launch in November, leading the company to say they would refocus on “creative management simulation” games such as Planet Coaster, Planet Zoo and Jurassic World Evolution.