Embiggen your Steam Deck storage with this 1.5TB microSD, now up to 40% off for Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon’s latest Prime Big Deal Days has entered its final day – of deals – so capacity-deprived gaming handheld owners still have a few hours to grab themselves a cheap microSD card upgrade. And if space is the sole concern, it’s hard to get more substantial than the 1.5TB SanDisk Ultra. Never mind how the header pic shows a 64GB card, the much more desirable 1.5TB version is down from £149 to £100 on Amazon UK and from $150 to $89 on Amazon US. Both of those are very fine bargains indeed, for a card that dwarfs even the biggest SSD options of the Steam Deck and Asus ROG Ally families.

In fact, the Ultra was already one of, if not the best-value Deck-ready microSD cards I’ve tested, being capable of perfectly respectable game load times despite being a more budget-minded design than the likes of the Samsung Pro Plus. The 1.5TB model is a relatively recent addition to the lineup, so I haven’t benchmarked this one specifically, but then performance isn’t really the big reason to buy this. That would be the fact that there is more space in this microSD than in a Nevada sky, so it'll have no problem at all with installing the most capacity-hungry of PC games.

UK deal:

US deal:

If only these prices were available to everyone, and not locked behind the usual Prime Day/Big Deal Days routine of needing an active Amazon Prime account. If you don’t mind a big of trickery, though, you could sign up for Prime’s free trial, avail yourself of whatever deals you want, then cancel the trial before big Jeffy B starts helping himself to a monthly subscription. But you didn’t hear that from me.

Either way, this is just the latest in a series of good Steam Deck/handheld PC accessory offers that have emerged out of this two-day dealspalooza. With more to come, I’m sure.