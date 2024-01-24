Enshrouded: How to get the Grappling Hook

Looking to obtain the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded? The Grappling Hook is a necessary item for any budding adventurer in Keen Games' new open-world survival crafting game, Enshrouded. Without a Grappling Hook, you'll find that many important paths and areas are closed off to you. And that just won't do.

This quick guide will walk you through how to craft your own Grappling Hook using the Workbench at the beginning of the game, as well as how to use the Grappling Hook properly to ensure you don't suffer any unnecessary fall damage.

In this guide:

How to get the Grappling Hook in Enshrouded

The Grappling Hook one of two extremely useful mobility tools (the other being the Glider) available to you early on in your Enshrouded playthrough. To craft the Grappling Hook, follow these steps:

Craft and place down a Flame Altar (5 Stone). Craft and place down a Workbench (3 String, 8 Wood Logs). Interact with the Workbench and scroll down to the Survival section. Craft the Grappling Hook (4 Metal Scraps, 7 String, 10 Shroud Spores). Open the Character screen with N and equip your Grappling Hook in the Grappling Hook slot.

Let's go over all that in more detail. You need to craft a Grappling Hook by interacting with a Workbench (which first needs a Flame Altar nearby for you to place down the Workbench). After that, you'll just need the 4 Metal Scraps, 7 String, and 10 Shroud Spores in the Grappling Hook recipe.

String is easy to come by - all you need is to craft it out of 3 Plant Fiber. So you'll need 21 Plant Fiber in total to craft the 7 String you need for the Grappling Hook.

The easiest way to get Shroud Spores is to venture into the Shroud, and defeat the enemies you find there. These NPC enemies will usually give you Shroud Spores as loot once you've slain them. As for Metal Scraps, your best chance of finding them is by scavenging around towns and villages. These little pockets of civilization usually have bits of Metal Scrap lying around.

Once you've got all the materials, craft the Grappling Hook at the Workbench. And remember afterwards to open the Character screen and equip the Grappling Hook in the appropriate slot, or you won't be able to use it!

How to use the Grappling Hook

You can only grapple onto these pre-existing grapple points. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

The Grappling Hook is only usable at certain grapple points in Enshrouded, so you can't use it whenever you like. That said, it's still a vital traversal tool that you should unlock as soon as possible in your playthrough.

To use the Grappling Hook, simply walk up towards one of these grapple points, and you'll see a prompt appear over the grapple point telling you to hit the interact button - E or Y by default. Tapping this button will automatically use your grappling hook on the grapple point.

There are two types of grapple point. Some will simply pull you towards the grapple point itself in a straightforward arc. Others will allow you to swing from the grapple point to cross a gap. Bear in mind that you can't remain attached to the grapple point indefinitely; the game expects you to immediately jump off to the other side the moment you swing, or it will detach you.

Bear in mind that grappling requires a small chunk of Stamina, so make sure you have enough Stamina to make the grapple, or you'll be in for a nasty surprise as you plummet to your death.

Besides that, there's not really much to using the Grappling Hook. It doesn't have a durability meter, so you don't need to worry about it breaking. You can also craft your own grapple points, allowing you to use the Grappling Hook throughout your Enshrouded builds!

How to upgrade the Grappling Hook

Progress the Alchemist's questline to unlock the Improved Grappling Hook. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

You can unlock an upgraded version of the Grappling Hook by following the Alchemist's questline. One of his early quests - The Alchemist's Rumors - gives you the task to "Investigate The Troubling Rumors" in the Springlands. Follow the quest marker and clear out the Hill Of Scavengers (including the boss at the top of the hill) to unlock the recipe for the Improved Grappling Hook.

The Improved Grappling Hook requires less Stamina to use than the basic Grappling Hook, and can be activated at longer distances from the grapple point. To craft it, you need to take the following materials to the Carpenter:

1 Shroud Core

2 Shroud Liquid

3 Shroud Spores

1 Grappling Hook

Bear in mind that you'll need to unequip the basic Grappling Hook in your Character screen for it to appear in your inventory and thus be available for the Improved Grappling Hook recipe.

That's all there is to creating your very own Grappling Hook in Enshrouded.