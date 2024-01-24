Want to build your own ladders in Enshrouded? If you've got stuck into the fantastic building system of Enshrouded early on, you may be wondering whether you can make your own ladders just like the ones that are dotted about every village and ruin in the game's sprawling pre-built map.

Well, the answer is, you can indeed build your own ladders! All you need to do is progress a little further down the central questline of awakening survivors. This quick guide will teach you everything you need to know about how to make ladders in Enshrouded.

How to make ladders in Enshrouded

To make a ladder in Enshrouded, you first need to awaken the Carpenter NPC. The quest to awaken the Carpenter only becomes available once you awaken the Alchemist. However, you can also just go to the Carpenter Ancient Vault even without the quest, and awaken him ahead of time. The location of the Carpenter is shown on the map below:

Follow the arrow (or the game's quests) to find the location of the Carpenter, who can construct ladders for your home. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

Once you awaken the Carpenter, head back to your home and use your Summoning Staff to place the Carpenter in the world. Then interact with him to open his crafting screen. Scroll down to the "Decorative" section of his crafting options, and select "Ladder". Here you can craft a Ladder out of the following materials:

4x Wood Logs

4x Nails

Remember, you craft Nails out of Metal Scrap by interacting with the Blacksmith!

Despite being labelled as "Decorative" items, these ladders are still climbable. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

Once you've crafted a ladder, you can place in the world by selecting it in your hotbar and using LEFT MOUSE BUTTON or X. Remember to orient it correctly - it can only be climbed on the side where the rungs protrude outward.

And that's all there is to constructing your very own climbable ladders in Enshrouded! For a wider view of the building system, check out our guide on how to build in Enshrouded. Or for an even quicker vertical traversal option throughout your base, read our guide on how to make grapple points in Enshrouded.