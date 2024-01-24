Want to know how to repair items in Enshrouded? As with many survival games, over time your items in Enshrouded will become damaged or even broken. Certain items will lose durability much faster than others, so you'd best learn how to repair items whenever you need it.

In this quick Enshrouded repair guide, you'll learn about the two methods of repairing your damaged equipment and tools, and the pros and cons of using each one.

How to repair items in Enshrouded

Over time, many of your items and equipment in Enshrouded will lose durability until they break. If an item breaks, it doesn't disappear - it'll still be there for you to repair it. But until you do repair it, it is no more use than your fists.

There are two ways to repair your items and equipment in Enshrouded:

Interact with a Workbench.

Interact with an Anvil.

The first option - interacting with a Workbench - is the easiest. You can create a Workbench in the crafting screen out of 3 String and 8 Wood Logs. You'll need a Flame Altar nearby to place one down, but once it's placed, all you need to do is interact with the Workbench. The moment you do this, all of the items and equipment on your hotbar and in your inventory will be repaired for free.

The downside of using the Workbench to repair your tools is that you need a Flame Altar nearby. Enshrouded isn't like Minecraft - you can't just carry a Workbench with you and place it down wherever you like the moment you need to repair something.

That's why you should be aware of the second method of repairing items: the Anvil. Anvils are pre-existing items placed in the Enshrouded world, usually in civilized areas like towns, villages, and ruins. If you walk up to an Anvil and interact with it, after a brief animation all your items and equipment will be repaired just like a Workbench. The downsides of this method are that you have to find the Anvil first; and of course, it doesn't have the crafting functionality of a Workbench.

Regardless, either of these two objects will freely repair everything on your person the moment you interact with them. They'll even replenish the durability of your torches! Not sure how that works, but let's not question it.

That wraps up this quick primer on how to repair items in Enshrouded.