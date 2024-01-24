Wondering how to reset spawn in Enshrouded? The world of Enshrouded is filled with dangers, from the Fell enemies that guard the Shroud, to the inevitability of one day running out of Stamina while using your Glider and falling to an untimely and ignoble death.

A good Enshrouded player is always prepared, and that means knowing how to reset your spawn point in case you die during your next outing. Resetting your spawn just outside a dangerous area is a very good idea, because it means if you die, you don't need to make the long trek back there from your home base. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to reset your spawn point in Enshrouded.

How to reset your spawn point in Enshrouded

Unlike many survival crafting games such as Minecraft, in Enshrouded your respawn point is not tied to the last bed you slept in. Instead, your spawn point is based upon the last Flame Altar you interacted with.

This means if you want to set a new respawn point, all you need to do is craft a new Flame Altar. To do this, enter your Crafting Screen and craft a Flame Altar out of 5x Stone. Then you can equip it in your hotbar and place it on the ground. You're not allowed to place a Flame Altar too close to a point of interest on the map (such as a village or Ancient Vault), so make sure you're far enough into the wilderness to place your new Flame Altar.

Once you've placed your Flame Altar, interact with it to set it as your new spawn point. If you die, you will now respawn at this location instead of your original Flame Altar.

To craft more than one Flame Altar, you need to Strengthen The Flame at your original Flame Altar. Doing so requires certain resources such as Animal Fur, Shroud Liquid, and - most importantly - a Spark, which is only obtainable by visiting a Flame Sanctum or Flame Shrine. But among other benefits such as raising your Shroud Passage Level to enable you to explore Deadly Shroud, you'll also increased your Flame Altar Activation level, which signifies how many Flame Altars you can have on the map at one time.

Return Beacons are pre-built in the world, and walking up to them will temporarily set your spawn point there. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Keen Games

The other way to set your spawn point without using a Flame Altar is by walking up to a Return Beacon. These pre-built altars are generally found at the entrance of hostile points of interest such as Ancient Vaults and enemy-infested ruins. If you've walked up to one of these Return Beacons since the last time you visited one of your own Flame Altars, then when you die you'll respawn there instead of at the Flame Altar.

That's all there is to resetting your spawn point in Enshrouded. Of course, your Flame Altar is also important for setting your Enshrouded building area. If you want to get into building, make sure you're well versed in how to get your hands on key building materials like Shroud Wood, Flintstone, and Metal Scrap.