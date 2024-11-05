Enshrouded's "largest update so far" is out with a new mountain region, pets and single-player pausing

Enshrouded has received what developers Keen Games are calling the survival game's "most sizable" update yet, sizable being an appropriate word for mountains. Expect a new playable area, the Alabaneve Summits, with its own enemies, resources, non-threatening wildlife and quests. The maximum character level has risen to 35! There are new townsfolk to find and place in your poorly built houses! You can tame animals, and make them live in poorly built houses too! You can get hypothermia!

All this, plus the first draft of a new dynamic weather system, with sudden snowfall draining your body heat in the new biome. It's a bountiful overhaul indeed for an early access game Ollie described as "a solid foundation" back in January, praising its "best-in-class building" while complaining about "insipid" combat, various quality-of-life issues, and a purposeful abundance of fog. Find a trailer below.

And here's the full changelog. Some highlights: there are new grappling hook skills that let you use it Bionic Commando-style to yank airborne foes into melee range, or reel yourself toward larger enemies. Gliding is now more challenging, with air turbulence affecting your flight path, though you can switch this off. They've also added single player pause functionality, and reworked the levelling curve so that you won't max out too early.

Possibly most enticing from my perspective as an early-game quitter is that the characters you can recruit for your homestead now behave more like people than glorified vending machines. They have a day-night cycle during which they'll explore, inspect points of interest, take breaks, talk to you and sleep at night (on the floor, if necessary). The obvious downside of this is that you might start to feel bad about their living arrangements.

Enshrouded will leave early access in 2025. If you'd like to know how it has evolved since January and what's left to do, the devs have one of those roadmap things.