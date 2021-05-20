Epic Mega sale underway, and NBA2k21 is free to keep

The Epic Mega sale is underway on the Epic Games Store, offering discounts across dozens of games. That includes some relatively new games, like Outriders reduced by 25% down to £37.49.

If you don't want to spend anything at all, NBA2k21 is free to keep for the next week.

I feel like if you weren't going to buy Cyberpunk 2077, it's unlikely you're going to buy it when it's reduced down to £40, but maybe I'm wrong. Kingdom Hearts 3 still seems too expensive at £33.50, and you'd still be better off signing up to the Ubisoft+ subscription for a month than paying £37.50 for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

There seem to be hundreds of games on sale, though, so there are more interesting discounts if you dig a little deeper. Well liked RPG Pathfinder: Kingmaker is 40% off at £9.59, recent management revival Spacebase Startopia is 20% off at £36.79 and interesting pinball battler Creature In The Well is 50% off at £6.

NBA2k21 is still the best deal of the bunch though, given it's free to keep on Epic and £50/$60 on Steam. Although having said that, the response to recent NBA games has been dire, and it has "Mostly Negative" reviews in Steam. That's in part because of what people describe as aggressive in-game microtransactions, so perhaps "free" isn't as free as it first appears.

The Epic Mega sale will continue until June 17th.