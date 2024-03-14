Epic's spring sale is underway, and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is free to keep

The Epic Games Store's spring sale is underway, from today until March 28th. That makes it twice as long as Steam's spring sale, which also started today. I'm not sure if that makes it twice as exciting, but here's what does: Deus Ex Mankind Divided is free to keep for the next week.

As reported last week, you can head to the Deus Ex: Mankind Divided store page and press a button to add it to your account for free. It's then yours to keep forever, as long as you do it before March 21st.

That's good news. As I wrote in our Mankind Divided review back in 2016, it's "free from the execution problems that hampered that last iteration. The levels are bigger and prettier. There are no dumb boss fights. It gives you slightly more agency over its story. The new abilities are nice, even if they don't dramatically alter the flow of the game. There still aren't that many games like Deus Ex around and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is an excellent game like Deus Ex."

If you like games that aren't like Deus Ex, there are a few available in the Epic spring sale. Alan Wake 2 is 20% off, the thoroughly excellent metroidvania Princes Of Persia: The Lost Crown is a whopping 40% off, and there are several deals similar to those found on Steam, such as 55% off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.