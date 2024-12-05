Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is a stealth 'em up that's a bit Desperados, a bit Dunwall

The demimimise of Mimimi means I'm now on the lookout for my next opportunity to crouch behind a hedge, distract a man with a stone or coin, and then choke him unconscious. (And in the game.) Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream looks like a worthy candidate. Announced last year, there's now a new trailer showing the isometric (isometrish?) narrative stealth in action.

The story sounds a bit Plague Tale-like: Hanna has awoken after a long illness when her brother Herman promptly goes missing. Hanna sets off to find him, with two other playable protagonists, Alva and Sebastian, helping on the journey. That seems to be where the similarities end, mind. The camera is positioned on high, giving you a birds-eye view of your sneaking, for a start.

Eriksholm is also a fictional city, albeit inspired by Nordic-inspired cities of the 1900s. It looks like there's considerable unrest in the city, with the invention fo steam-driven machines, an authoritarian force hunting you for some reason, and something called the 'Heartpox' glimpsed in trailers. Maybe a bit of Dunwall-style worldbuilding, with yer Plague Tale family dynamics and Mimimi body-hiding? A canny mixture.

I'm looking forward to us getting a chance to play this. Eriksholm: The Stolen Dream is aiming for release in 2025 via Steam and Epic.