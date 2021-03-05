Euro Truck Simulator 2 plans a trip to Moscow in Heart Of Russia DLC

Get ready to update your itinerary because Euro Truck Simulator 2 is making some new travel plans. The trucking sim is still scheduled to visit Iberia in April, but SCS Software have let on where they're headed after. They'll be venturing further east again in the Heart Of Russia DLC that's just been revealed. It's a ways off, but they've shared some details and quite a few screenshots of the next DLC.

Euro Truck Sim 2 has taken a small bite out of Russia before in the Beyond The Baltic Sea map expansion but you'll be headed much further in this time. Heart Of Russia will include Moscow and a bit further east, though SCS notes that Russia is quite large and they won't even come close to covering all of it in this expansion.

"Russia is so vast that we cannot expect to include the whole country, we do not even dare to cover the whole of the European part in one project," they say. "Our current goal is to reach the upper Volga river, but if you know Russian geography, perhaps think of the Oka river rather than the lower parts of Volga or Don."

That's not exactly a huge chunk of Russia by area, but you'll be staying on the roads anyhow. Moscow and its surrounding area definitely have plenty of those. You just won't be headed on any fully cross country trips any time soon.

SCS note that the Russian expansion is still early in development and they're not able to commit to a release date. Members of the team are still finishing work on the Iberia expansion, though with that one now around the corner SCS say "we think it's time finally to give Heart of Russia a chance to be seen. The project (and the team) deserve to finally come into its own spotlight."

It may be a ways off yet, but you can find the Heart Of Russia DLC over on Steam if you're looking to chuck it on your wishlist.

For the sake of the spotlight, here are some more Heart Of Russia screenshots down below. You can find even more in SCS's blog post.