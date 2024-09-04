Europa Universalis IV is folding four of its dozens of DLCs into the base game

Paradox are integrating four of Europa Universalis IV's DLCs into the base game. The Rights Of Man, Art Of War, Digital Extreme Upgrade and Common Sense DLCs will be free to all current and future players of the eleven-year-old grand strategy game from October 17th onwards.

On the same date, Paradox are also introducing a new Starter Edition of the game and lowering the price of the its Ultimate Bundle DLC collection.

"We are happy to announce the integration of FOUR essential DLCs into the Europa Universalis IV base game: 'Rights of Man', 'Art of War', 'Digital Extreme Upgrade' and 'Common Sense'. That’s right - all current and future EUIV players will receive these four DLCs absolutely free of charge! And you won’t even need to do anything to receive them," says the announcement.

Three of the above DLC - Digital Extreme Upgrade, Art Of War and Rights Of Man - are already a part of the current Starter Edition, which typically costs £7 more than the base game itself. Common Sense - which, my parents will tell you, I don't possess - would typically be an extra £12.79 on top.

Upgrading the base edition with these extras is great for those who don't already own them, and less so for those who paid money for them in the past several years. Paradox are positioning the new Starter Edition and lowered Ultimate Bundle cost as a "special treat" for those players, although that seems less than convincing. The Ultimate Bundle typically costs £313.56, by the way - albeit minus the cost of any included DLC you already own.

From now until September 9th, the base game of EUIV is 76% off over on Steam, making it £8.39/$10. That'll grant you access to the four DLCs when they unlock for everyone October 17th.